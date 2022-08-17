E-commerce Logistics Market in Southeast Asia: Segmentation by- Area (domestic and international) and Service (transportation, warehousing, and others), Forecast till 2026 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The E-commerce logistics Market in Southeast Asia is segmented into two categories based on the area (domestic and international) and service (transportation, warehousing, and others). The market share is expected to increase by USD 58.93 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.16%.

Attractive Opportunities in E-commerce logistics Market in Southeast Asia by Area and Service - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

E-commerce logistics Market in Southeast Asia Report Highlights:

Market growth 2021-2026: USD 58.93 billion Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.16% YoY growth (%): 16.7%

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the e-commerce logistics market in Southeast Asia as a part of the global air freight and logistics market within the global transportation market.

E-commerce logistics Market in Southeast Asia Value Chain Analysis

To maximize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of the E-commerce logistics Market in Southeast Asia is required. The report will help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Inputs

Operations

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

E-commerce logistics Market in Southeast Asia Key Vendors

The vendors in the market are constantly focusing on broadening their product portfolio through expanding their product offerings. Additionally, vendors are focusing on expanding their presence in new regions

Key Market Segmentation

Southeast Asia's domestic market will significantly increase its market share in e-commerce logistics. When compared to the international segment, Southeast Asia's domestic e-commerce logistics market is anticipated to have considerable revenue growth throughout the forecast period. This is a result of the region's robust economic growth and ongoing innovations in inventory management and e-commerce logistics, which are pushing businesses to make significant investments in Southeast Asia to maintain growth and raise efficiency.

E-commerce Logistics Market Scope in Southeast Asia Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.16% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 58.93 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.7 Regional analysis Southeast Asia Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled BSA Logistics Indonesia, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DRB HICOM Berhad, FedEx Corp., Flexport Inc., GDEX Berhad, GOGOX Holdings Ltd., Grab Holdings Ltd., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Magsaysay Shipping and Logistics Group, Ninja Logistics Sdn Bhd, PT Dakota Buana Semesta, PT IDEXPRESS LOGISTIK INDONESIA, PT Wahana Prestasi Logistik, PT. Global Jet Express, PT. SiCepat Ekspres Indonesia, PT. Tiki Jalur Nugraha Ekakurir, PT. Tri Adi Bersama, and SF Express Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

