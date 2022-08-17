U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,307.50
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,120.00
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,651.50
    -6.75 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,023.80
    +0.50 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.58
    +0.05 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.40
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    20.06
    -0.03 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0179
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8240
    +0.0330 (+1.18%)
     

  • Vix

    19.69
    -0.26 (-1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2113
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9890
    -0.2260 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,950.48
    -179.26 (-0.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    569.76
    -2.16 (-0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.06
    +26.91 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,100.36
    +231.45 (+0.80%)
     

E-commerce Logistics Market in Southeast Asia: Segmentation by- Area (domestic and international) and Service (transportation, warehousing, and others), Forecast till 2026 - Technavio

·11 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The E-commerce logistics Market in Southeast Asia is segmented into two categories based on the area (domestic and international) and service (transportation, warehousing, and others). The market share is expected to increase by USD 58.93 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.16%.

Attractive Opportunities in E-commerce logistics Market in Southeast Asia by Area and Service - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in E-commerce logistics Market in Southeast Asia by Area and Service - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

E-commerce logistics Market in Southeast Asia Report Highlights:

  1. Market growth 2021-2026: USD 58.93 billion

  2. Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.16%

  3. YoY growth (%): 16.7%

For further insights on market overview and dynamic analysis, Read FREE Sample Report.

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the e-commerce logistics market in Southeast Asia as a part of the global air freight and logistics market within the global transportation market.

Technavio uses the total revenue generated by manufacturers to estimate the global E-commerce logistics Market size in Southeast Asia. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the E-commerce logistics Market in Southeast Asia throughout the forecast period, Download a free sample.

E-commerce logistics Market in Southeast Asia Value Chain Analysis

To maximize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of the E-commerce logistics Market in Southeast Asia is required. The report will help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

  • Inputs

  • Operations

  • Marketing and sales

  • Service

  • Support activities

  • Innovation

E-commerce logistics Market in Southeast Asia Key Vendors

The vendors in the market are constantly focusing on broadening their product portfolio through expanding their product offerings. Additionally, vendors are focusing on expanding their presence in new regions

BSA Logistics Indonesia, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DRB HICOM Berhad, FedEx Corp., Flexport Inc., GDEX Berhad, GOGOX Holdings Ltd., Grab Holdings Ltd., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Magsaysay Shipping and Logistics Group, Ninja Logistics Sdn Bhd, PT Dakota Buana Semesta, PT IDEXPRESS LOGISTIK INDONESIA, PT Wahana Prestasi Logistik are few of the key vendors in the E-commerce logistics Market in Southeast Asia. Buy Sample Report

Key Market Segmentation

Southeast Asia's domestic market will significantly increase its market share in e-commerce logistics. When compared to the international segment, Southeast Asia's domestic e-commerce logistics market is anticipated to have considerable revenue growth throughout the forecast period. This is a result of the region's robust economic growth and ongoing innovations in inventory management and e-commerce logistics, which are pushing businesses to make significant investments in Southeast Asia to maintain growth and raise efficiency.

Related Reports:

Sinter Plant Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The sinter plant market share is expected to increase by USD 929.34 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.36%.

Aircraft Fairings Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The aircraft fairings market share is expected to increase by USD 852.78 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.45%.

E-commerce Logistics Market Scope in Southeast Asia

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.16%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 58.93 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

16.7

Regional analysis

Southeast Asia

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

BSA Logistics Indonesia, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DRB HICOM Berhad, FedEx Corp., Flexport Inc., GDEX Berhad, GOGOX Holdings Ltd., Grab Holdings Ltd., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Magsaysay Shipping and Logistics Group, Ninja Logistics Sdn Bhd, PT Dakota Buana Semesta, PT IDEXPRESS LOGISTIK INDONESIA, PT Wahana Prestasi Logistik, PT. Global Jet Express, PT. SiCepat Ekspres Indonesia, PT. Tiki Jalur Nugraha Ekakurir, PT. Tri Adi Bersama, and SF Express Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Area

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Area

  • 5.3 Domestic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 International - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Area

6 Market Segmentation by Service

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Service

  • 6.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Service

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 BSA Logistics Indonesia

  • 10.4 Deutsche Post DHL Group

  • 10.5 GDEX Berhad

  • 10.6 Kuehne Nagel International AG

  • 10.7 Magsaysay Shipping and Logistics Group

  • 10.8 Ninja Logistics Sdn Bhd

  • 10.9 PT IDEXPRESS LOGISTIK INDONESIA

  • 10.10 PT. Global Jet Express

  • 10.11 PT. SiCepat Ekspres Indonesia

  • 10.12 PT. Tiki Jalur Nugraha Ekakurir

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact 
Technavio Research 
Jesse Maida 
Media & Marketing Executive 
US: +1 844 364 1100 
UK: +44 203 893 3200 
Email: media@technavio.com 
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/e-commerce-logistics-market-in-southeast-asia-segmentation-by--area-domestic-and-international-and-service-transportation-warehousing-and-others-forecast-till-2026---technavio-301604423.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Oil expert: 'We’re in a long-term structural bull market' despite price drop

    Gas prices are declining, but one expert cautions it's just a ‘short-term correction.’

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon rips remote work and Zoom as ‘management by Hollywood Squares’ and says returning to the office will aid diversity

    The Wall Street CEO used the dated reference in a call with wealthy clients last week.

  • Apple wants workers back in the office 3 days a week starting Sept. 5: reports

    More than a year after its new hybrid work schedule was announced, Apple Inc. will require its employees to return to the office at least three days a week starting Sept. 5, according to reports Monday.

  • 3M Faces $100 Billion in Losses From Veterans' Earplug Suits, Expert Says

    (Bloomberg) -- 3M Co. faces more than $100 billion in losses and bankruptcy because of lawsuits brought by veterans who blame their hearing problems on faulty earplugs, according to a litigation consultant hired by lawyers suing the industrial conglomerate.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement

  • FTC probes Amazon over customer concerns about unsubscribing from services

    Yahoo Finance legal correspondent Alexis Keenan outlines the FTC's investigation into Amazon over complaints about the service's user interface when customers try to unsubscribe.

  • All The States That Don't Tax Retirement Income

    States vary widely in the way they tax retirement income so location is an important consideration in financially planning for retirement. Some states don't levy income states on any sort of retirement income, while others tax IRA and 401(k) distributions, … Continue reading → The post 11 States That Do Not Tax Retirement Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • $9 Natural Gas Is Back

    Get ready to bundle up. The likelihood of sky-high heating bills is increasing by the day given the way natural-gas prices are surging into autumn. U.S. natural-gas prices have risen by more than 70% since the end of June, including more than 6% Tuesday, to push back north of $9 per million British thermal units. They haven't been so high this time of year since 2005, back before shale drillers flooded the market with cheap gas and after Hurricane Katrina and a spate of other storms wreaked havo

  • India buys discounted Venezuelan petcoke to replace coal

    Indian companies are importing significant volumes of petroleum coke from Venezuela for the first time, trade sources and shipping data show, as the OPEC nation boosts exports not specifically targeted by U.S. sanctions. India's growing appetite for Venezuela's petcoke – a byproduct from oil upgrading and an alternative to coal - is being driven by a scramble for inexpensive fuel to power industries as global coal prices have surged.

  • U.S. hits the EV accelerator to cut Chinese metals ties: Andy Home

    LONDON (Reuters) -The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) includes the "largest investment ever in combating the existential crisis of climate change", according to President Joe Biden, who will sign the bill into law later on Tuesday. Around $369 billion of federal funds will flow into climate change and energy security, boosting domestic capacity to produce wind turbines, solar panels and electric vehicles. However, the green investment comes with a metallic sting in the tail.

  • Intuit's Pricing Strategies Has Won It Analyst Conviction For Q4 Beat

    Mizuho analyst Siti Panigrahi reiterated a Buy on Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) and a price target of $650. After an online price increase in QuickBooks in May, Intuit shared price hikes on QB Desktop in early August, raising Pro Plus and Premier Plus prices by 57% and 45%, respectively, he noted. Additionally, Intuit looked to sell QB Desktop Plus products at full MSRP, with no discounts in any channel. However, Intuit kept the pricing intact for QB Desktop Enterprise, which has already transitione

  • J&J Unit Tells Appeals Court Only Bankruptcy Can Settle Talc Claims

    A Johnson & Johnson subsidiary urged a federal appeals court to uphold the controversial legal strategy it used to move to bankruptcy roughly 38,000 lawsuits linking its talc-based products to cancer.

  • All the reasons a dozen eggs now costs up to 38% more than one year ago

    Why are eggs so expensive now? The average price of a dozen large, Grade A eggs was $2.94 in July, up 38% from the same period last year at $1.64, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The price of eggs has been trending upward since the beginning of 2022, and egg experts said an avian influenza outbreak that has severely limited the supply of eggs was the leading cause of high prices.

  • Washington-based Insitu gathers partners to talk supply chain challenges

    Insitu's supply chain director talks challenges of the past two years and his strategy to work through it.

  • Philips parts ways with CEO in midst of massive recall

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Philips Chief Executive Frans van Houten will leave the company in October, the Dutch health technology firm said on Tuesday, after a key product recall cut its market value by more than half over the past year. Philips said Van Houten would be replaced on Oct. 15 by Roy Jakobs, head of the company's Connected Care businesses. Van Houten's third term as CEO had been due to end in April.

  • ‘I fear that between the two of us, that’s not enough.’ We want to quit working in 10 years, but only have about $175K saved. Do we need professional help?

    Knowing how much you need for retirement is multi-factored: It’s not just about how much you saved, it’s also about knowing how much you will spend on a monthly basis. “Typically, people need around 70% to 80% of the pre-retirement income in retirement to maintain a lifestyle,” says certified financial planner Spencer Betts of Bickling Financial Services.

  • Apple updates return-to-office plan, says employees should be back week of Sept. 5

    Set your calendars. Apple Inc. once again has named a target date to bring its employees back into the office for three days a week.

  • Oil prices recover from 6-month lows after drop in U.S. stockpiles

    Oil prices rose on Wednesday, recovering from six-month lows hit the previous day, as a larger-than-expected drop in U.S. oil and gasoline stocks reminded investors that demand remains firm, if overshadowed by the prospect of a global recession. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 27 cents, or 0.3%, to $86.80 a barrel. The contracts slumped about 3% on Tuesday as weak U.S. housing starts data spurred concerns about a potential global recession.

  • Apple Lays Off Recruiters as Part of Its Slowdown in Hiring

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. laid off many of its contract-based recruiters in the past week, part of a push to rein in the tech giant’s hiring and spending, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting WorseWells Fargo Plans Major

  • 10 Best EV Materials Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best EV materials stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more EV materials stocks to buy now, go directly to 5 Best EV Materials Stocks to Buy Now. The electric vehicle industry has been battling with multiple challenges in the past few months. A post-pandemic […]

  • Apple's $30 million settlement over employee bag checks gets court approval

    A federal judge in California has signed off on Apple Inc.'s $30.5 million settlement in a nearly decade-old lawsuit claiming the company shortchanged 15,000 retail workers by not paying them for time spent in security checks after their shifts. U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco approved the settlement in the 2013 class action on Saturday. The California Supreme Court in 2020 used the case to rule that state law requires employees to be paid when they go through mandatory security screenings.