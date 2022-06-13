U.S. markets open in 1 hour 16 minutes

E-Commerce Logistics Market Worth USD 2,618.3 Billion by 2030 at 16.38% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

E-Commerce Logistics Market Size and Trends Research Report Information By Service Type (Transportation, Warehousing, Other Services) Operational Area (International, Domestic) - Forecast to 2030

New York, US, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E-Commerce Logistics Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “E-Commerce Logistics Market Information by Category, Form, Application, and Region- Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to acquire a size of over USD 2,618.3 billion by the end of 2030. The report further predicts the market to thrive at a healthy CAGR of over 16.38% during the review timeframe.

Market Scope:

The rise in demand for delivery logistic firms enabled by digital technology in the sector has led to an improvement in the performance of the e-commerce industry, which will have a favorable effect on the e-commerce logistics market. For instance, blockchain technology has enhanced the e-commerce logistics industry by empowering customers to maintain track. This idea would improve the efficiency of e-commerce logistic businesses.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10839

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

2030 Market Size

USD 2,618.3 billion

CAGR

16.38% (2022–2030)

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Historical Data

2020

Forecast Units

Value (USD billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Service Type and Operational Area

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Market Drivers

Acceptance of advanced technologies

Increasing e-commerce demand for fast order fulfillment

Competitive Dynamics:

The global e-commerce logistics market is anticipated to expand at a healthy rate throughout the forecast period, on account of the rising use of smartphones and the expansion of internet access. Consumption figures on the global market are robust, and it is anticipated that they will increase annually. The worldwide e-commerce logistics sector is highly fragmented, with tier-1 firms dominating.

Some of the key players operating in the global e-commerce logistics market are:

  • DHL International GmbH

  • Aramex International

  • FedEx Corporation

  • S.F. Express

  • Gati Limited

  • Kenco Group, Inc.

  • Ceva Holdings LLC

  • United Parcel Service, Inc.

  • Clipper Logistics Plc

  • XPO Logistics Plc

  • Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P.

Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

The expansion of online firms has increased the demand for e-commerce logistic companies. In the coming years, e-commerce logistic is anticipated to increase steadily due to the increasing prevalence of the internet and smart phones, as well as the rise of online payment apps. In the near future, the rise of cross-border e-commerce activities and changes in consumer lifestyle, i.e., a preference for buying on the go, are anticipated to propel the global e-commerce logistics industry. In addition, enhanced interactions and communication between customers and service providers would contribute to the growth of the market.

In addition, cloud computing, mobile applications, social networking, and big data are new e-commerce innovations that may present service providers with profitable chances to rethink their business models, redefine their strategies, and reinvent their business models. Moreover, drone deliveries are becoming more popular on the market, which means that e-commerce logistics companies have a greater chance of thriving in the market as a result of automated delivery services, since drones will be able to deliver things on time even in challenging terrain. In the near future, the emergence of e-commerce warehouses and the rising possibilities for company growth in the e-commerce sector are predicted to drive the expansion of the e-commerce logistic market.

Consequently, the remarkable expansion in the number of e-commerce-based organizations and the ever-increasing competition among various small to large-scale e-commerce businesses are anticipated to fuel the growth of the e-commerce logistics market over the forecast period. Concurrently, e-commerce logistics service provider organizations are attempting to identify cost-saving solutions, particularly those associated with return logistics, which will boost the e-commerce logistics industry in the next years.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on E-Commerce Logistics: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/e-commerce-logistics-market-10839

Market Limitations:

The overall cost of e-commerce logistics transportation is rising as a result of a lack of expertise and rising fuel prices. The fluctuating price of crude oil is one of the primary cost variables that drives up transportation costs and reduces the profitability of e-commerce logistics service providers.

In addition, e-commerce logistics service providers are under pricing pressure due to clients' ongoing need for low prices. In addition, logistics costs rise when there are numerous product returns due to faults or delivery failures. These cost challenges have prompted e-commerce logistics companies to migrate to land transport for delivery, which may have a detrimental impact on the market growth of e-commerce logistics.

COVID-19 Analysis:

In 2020, as the Covid-19 pandemic swept the globe, the e-commerce business underwent fast transformation. With social isolation, work-from-home (WFH), and internet shopping for daily necessities The Covid-19 pandemic has established a new norm for consumers. Moreover, the modern approach of C2C and B2C e-commerce is frequently used by a variety of businesses, as the government has imposed social restrictions and stay-at-home orders in almost every region, resulting in an increase in the demand for the international and local e-commerce logistics market during the pandemic period.

In addition, the pandemic has produced an increase in last-mile delivery that will likely persist. In 2020, business-to-consumer package shipments have increased by approximately 25 percent. Post-pandemic, the World Economic Forum predicts that demand for last-mile deliveries would increase significantly, with at least 10 to 20 percent of the development remaining.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=10839

Market Segmentation:

Based on Service Type

On the basis of service type, the transportation segment is anticipated to have dominated the total e-commerce logistics market during the review period, and this trend is anticipated to continue during the projected period. However, the warehouse category is anticipated to increase the most over the projected period, and this tendency is anticipated to continue. Depending on the type of consumers, items, percentage of online sales, and manner of delivery, warehouse specs, size, and location might vary greatly.

Based on Operational Area

The international sector dominated the E-Commerce Logistics Market Share by Operational Area during the review period, and this trend is anticipated to continue during the projection period. Depending on the operational region, the domestic segment is anticipated to hold the greatest market share, and this trend is anticipated to continue throughout the projection period.

Regional Evaluation:

Due to robust economic growth and continued development in e-commerce logistics and inventory management, the Asia-Pacific e-commerce logistics market is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate over the forecast period. In addition, major trends toward digital transformation and technical development among small and medium-sized businesses, as well as the ongoing modernization of labor management strategies in developing nations, all contribute considerably to market expansion. Moreover, in order to remain competitive in the market, the major firms in Asia-Pacific are focused on enhancing their operations and overall efficiency, which is projected to provide growth opportunities for the market throughout the forecast period.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/10839

Related reports:

Organic Fertilizers Market Information: by Source (Minerals, Plants, and Animals), by Crop (Oilseeds & Pulses, Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, and others), by Certifications (100% Organic, and 95% Organic), By Form (Dry, and Liquid), and by Regions - Forecast till 2030

Medicinal Plant Extracts Market Information: by Type (Spices, Essential Oils, Phytochemicals, Herbal Extracts, and others), by Part (Leaf, Seed, Shell, and others), By Application (Medicinal Products, Personal Care and Others), By Form (Powder, Oil, and others) and by Regions-Forecast to 2030

Mascara Market Information: By Product Type (Volumizing, Lengthening, Curling, others), By Category (Regular, Waterproof), By Distribution Channel (Store Based, Non- Store Based) - Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


