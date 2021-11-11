U.S. markets open in 8 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,646.50
    +4.50 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,977.00
    -15.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,017.00
    +36.50 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,390.40
    +1.10 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.53
    +0.19 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.10
    +8.80 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    24.99
    +0.22 (+0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1485
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.73
    +0.95 (+5.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3414
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9420
    +0.0720 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    64,691.68
    -1,717.33 (-2.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,599.41
    -34.28 (-2.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,340.15
    +66.11 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,290.63
    +183.85 (+0.63%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Energy: A Return to Fossil Fuels'

Is the fossil fuel recovery real, or a stepping stone to a fossil-free future? Register now for our 11/17 webinar at 2PM ET

E-commerce logistics startup Hive buzzes following $34M investment

Christine Hall
·2 min read

Berlin-based Hive announced $34 million in new investment Wednesday as it continues developing its technology that provides direct-to-consumer brands an alternative way to manage operations.

The company was founded by Oskar Ziegler, Franz Purucker and Leo von Kleist in July 2020 to offer software and operational services, including transparent cost structures, special features and sustainable packaging and shipping.

Hive
Hive

Hive founders, from left, Oskar Ziegler, Franz Purucker and Leo von Kleist. Image Credits: Hive

Ziegler, who started out in food delivery with foodpanda in Hong Kong, said he began consulting on e-commerce and logistics, and during a discussion with friends who were building DTC brands, the topic turned to operational problems.

“It was then that I thought we could build something to give small retailers the same logistics power as Amazon,” he added.

Purucker explained that when DTC brands get started, the founders are passionate about sales, marketing and finding the right message and influence to get their brand out into the world. However, when they go beyond 30 orders per month to more like 1,000, it becomes more difficult to check inventory from their homes, and they are not getting the cost-competitive rates from freight forwarders that the big brands are getting.

Hive levels that playing field by using data to streamline fulfillment, which he considered “the heart of the operation,” by providing a variety of delivery choices and the ability to get the same inventory management, cost structure and customer notifications that companies like Amazon are using.

The new funding round was led by existing investors Earlybird and Picus and also includes new investor Tiger Global Management. It gives Hive total funding of $44 million and boosts its valuation to $157 million.

"We have looked extensively at the fulfillment space and gained conviction that the full stack model is superior due to its full control over the ultimate service quality,” Fabian Heilemann, partner at Earlybird, said via email. “Hive has compiled the strongest team in the European market to execute on that vision. That’s why we doubled down on our investment in this round.”

Now armed with the new capital, Hive intends to invest in product development and build out new services for supply chain and business teams that will have it triple its tech team by next year. It will also expand geographically, starting with Paris in early 2022. The company aims to bring down delivery times to two days in most places in Europe and next-day for core markets.

In 18 months, Hive quickly grew into a team of more than 100, working on the warehousing of products and the processing of orders through its own fulfillment center. During that time, the company’s revenue grew 10 times and it is processing a few thousand packages per day.

When should your B2C startup enter a new market?

Recommended Stories

  • South Korean edtech startup Mathpresso adds Google as an investor

    Mathpresso, the Seoul-based edtech company behind QANDA, an AI-based learning app for K-12 students, announced today it has added Google as a new investor. Google's undisclosed investment is not part of its Series C raised in June, the company said, without providing its valuation. The company's previous backers include SoftBank Venture Asia, MiraeAsset Venture Investment, Smilegate Investment, Samsung Venture Investment Corporation and Legend Capital.

  • Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock Marqeta Is Rising

    Marqeta shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS and sales results and issued fourth-quarter net sales guidance above estimates. Marqeta reported quarterly losses of 8 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 13 cents per share by 38.5%. Marqeta reported quarterly sales of $131.51 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $119.56 million by 10%. This is a 56% increase over sales of $84.31 million in the s

  • Why FuelCell Shares Are Falling

    FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares are trading lower in sympathy with Plug Power after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter EPS and sales results. Plug Power reported quarterly losses of 19 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 9 cents per share. Plug Power also reported quarterly sales of $143.92 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $143.93 million by less than 1%. This is a 35% increase over sales of $106.99 million

  • Why Shopify Should Buy DigitalOcean

    Back in the early 2000s, as Amazon scaled its marketplace, it began providing cloud infrastructure services to third-party sellers. At first, this platform was meant to facilitate Amazon's ambitions in e-commerce, but it eventually became something much bigger. Today, Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the No. 1 cloud computing platform in the world and the chief driver of Amazon's operating profits.

  • PNC Treasury Management debuts new cash forecasting application with AI twist

    PNC Financial Services Group Inc. on Tuesday announced a new cash management application with an artificial intelligence twist, the latest in a continuing rollout of treasury management products, a key part of the Pittsburgh-based bank’s arsenal as it looks to build business with corporate clients in new regions such as California. PINACLE Cash Forecasting leverages AI and machine learning technology to enable companies to forecast across their entire portfolio using existing data available in their treasury management or enterprise resource planning systems or their previous day's information reports. "We know that our clients rely on us to provide innovative solutions and tools to help them be successful and keep their businesses running smoothly," Chris Ward, executive vice president and head of Data, Digital & Innovation for PNC Treasury Management, said in a prepared statement.

  • AssetMark to Add More Outsourced Services for Advisors

    CEO Natalie Wolfsen tells Barron’s Advisor that small advisory firms generally aren’t able to grow as fast as larger ones because administrative tasks eat up their time.

  • Alliance Data Celebrates Compliance and Ethics Week

    A Message from Tracy Crum, Alliance Data Assistant General Counsel

  • Lusha, a crowdsourced data platform for B2B sales, gets $205M Series B at $1.5B valuation

    For many sales and marketing teams, finding leads is a time-consuming and tedious process. Lusha, a sales intelligence platform for B2B sales, is helping with a crowdsourced database that helps companies narrow down their lists of potential customers to the most likely candidates. The round was led by growth equity firm PSG, with participation from ION Crossover Partners, and brings Lusha’s total raised to $245 million, including its $40 million Series A announced in February.

  • Three Places Black Entrepreneurs Can Apply For Grants To Help Start Or Grow Their Business

    Need some capital for your venture? Here are three places where Black entrepreneurs can apply for grants to help start or grow your business.

  • Shutterstock partners with Staples for small business service

    Shutterstock Inc. announced Tuesday that it has partnered with office supply and service retailer Staples to provide a library of images, editing tools and services that will help small businesses with their marketing materials. Shutterstock has millions of images in its holdings, and Staples has more than 1,000 locations and an e-commerce site that customers can access these services from. Shutterstock shares have soared 72.3% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 25.2% for th

  • SEC Warns of Widespread Compliance Failures With Robo-Advisors

    Examinations of firms using digital-advice tools find that nearly every one has a compliance problem.

  • How to Nurture Impactful Entrepreneurship, According to EY’s Global Entrepreneurship Leader

    The stories of three of EY’s Entrepreneurs of the Year showcase the importance of the work many entrepreneurs are doing now. The post How to Nurture Impactful Entrepreneurship, According to EY’s Global Entrepreneurship Leader appeared first on Worth.

  • How to Succeed as a Financial Advisor

    Finding success as a financial advisor matters for growing your business to a sustainable level. But that may mean encountering various obstacles and challenges along the way. This is not unusual in itself but how you approach the bumps in … Continue reading → The post How to Succeed as a Financial Advisor appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch, Including Warren Buffett's Favorite EV Maker

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy After Topping Earnings Views? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall to end 8-day winning streak as investors take a breather after record run

    Stocks fell Tuesday, with investors taking a breather after yet another record-setting session on Wall Street.

  • Rivian’s IPO Mints $11.5 Billion Fortune for Saudi Investor

    (Bloomberg) -- A Saudi family that built its business on gasoline-fueled cars is sitting on an almost $11.5 billion fortune after electric truck maker Rivian Automative Inc. surged on its trading debut in 2021’s biggest initial public offering.Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesFarmers Take on ‘Post-Apocalyptic’ Food CrisisDo Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?Greece’s Popular Islands Are Crowded — With PlasticAbdul Latif Jameel, a Jeddah-based gr

  • Barclays Reshuffles Leadership for Post-Jes Staley Era

    New CEO C.S. Venkatakrishnan took over leadership of the London-based lender vowing to build on his predecessor’s strategy of expanding both retail banking operations in the U.K. and a trans-Atlantic investment bank.

  • Naked Brand, once hot 'meme' trade, to merge with EV firm

    Naked Brand (NAKD), a swimwear and intimate apparel company popular among the reddit crowd earlier this year, is merging with electric vehicle technology firm, Cenntro Automotive.

  • Homeowners, prepare for a shocking property-tax bill

    As the home’s value skyrockets, the amount you pay in property tax is likely to go up, too. Property tax obligations have the potential to go up swiftly in some states, such as New York and New Jersey. Property tax bills don’t always keep pace with torrid growth in house prices.