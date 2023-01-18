E-commerce market 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global e-commerce market size is estimated to grow by USD 12,951.56 bn from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 27.15% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 48%. For more Insights on market size , Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global E-Commerce Market 2023-2027

E-commerce market - Five Forces

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

E-commerce market – Customer Landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



E-commerce market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (home appliances, fashion products, groceries, books, and others), type (B2B and B2C), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the home appliances segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment includes consumer electronics, houseware, and other kitchen appliances. Factors such as the increasing standard of living of the global population, the increasing credibility of e-commerce brands, and the tendency of consumers to upgrade their homes are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global e-commerce market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global e-commerce market.

APAC will account for 48% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The presence of a large population of internet users and increased adoption of the Internet are the major factors driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the establishment of global production networks by large manufacturers and the rapid growth in the number of small and medium-sized regional e-commerce players are contributing to the growth of the e-commerce market in APAC.

E-commerce market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by the advantages of e-commerce platforms.

Online platforms provide a convenient experience to customers when making a purchase.

Customers can compare products based on the type, price range, materials, designs, brands, applications, and color to make better purchase decisions.

Online platforms also offer easy payment options such as cash-on-delivery (COD) and online payment options such as e-wallets, credit cards, debit cards, and net banking.

Such benefits are increasing consumer inclination toward e-commerce platforms, which is driving the growth of the market in focus.

Leading trends influencing the market

Enhancing consumer experience through technology is identified as one of the major trends in the market.

Players in the global e-commerce market are adopting various technologies such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) to help customers choose the right product.

For instance, IKEA's VR app allows users to virtually experience rooms equipped with its home decor and home furnishing products. The app allows users to input the dimensions of their rooms into the app and then select products offered by the company.

After creating the room virtually, customers can order the products online directly from the app.

Such technological advancements are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global e-commerce market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Regulatory issues are expected to hinder the growth of the market.

The market in focus is affected by various regulatory issues such as inconsistent laws, domestic incorporation, and legal limitations among others.

Almost every country has a unique set of regulations. Some of these have a set of rules that restrict the sale of some products.

Some countries treat international e-commerce players differently from domestic e-commerce players to boost employment and business opportunities in the country.

Many such regulations are reducing the growth potential in the market.

What are the key data covered in this e-commerce market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the e-commerce market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the e-commerce market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the e-commerce market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of e-commerce market vendors

E-Commerce Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 174 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.15% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 12951.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 26.6 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Best Buy Co. Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., Ebates Performance Marketing Inc., eBay Inc., Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd., Groupon Inc., Inter IKEA Systems B.V., JD.com Inc., Lojas Americanas S.A., Otto GmbH and Co. KG, priceline.com LLC, Shopify Inc., The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., Wayfair Inc., Zalando SE, and Etsy Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global e-commerce market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Home appliances - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Fashion products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Groceries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Books - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 B2B - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 B2C - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

12.4 Amazon.com Inc.

12.5 Apple Inc.

12.6 Best Buy Co. Inc.

12.7 Ebates Performance Marketing Inc.

12.8 eBay Inc.

12.9 Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd.

12.10 Groupon Inc.

12.11 JD.com Inc.

12.12 Lojas Americanas S.A.

12.13 Otto GmbH and Co. KG

12.14 priceline.com LLC

12.15 The Home Depot Inc.

12.16 Walmart Inc.

12.17 Zalando SE

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

