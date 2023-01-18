U.S. markets close in 2 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,949.21
    -41.76 (-1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,487.38
    -423.47 (-1.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,003.04
    -92.07 (-0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,864.31
    -19.98 (-1.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.32
    +0.14 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,907.20
    -2.70 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.64
    -0.43 (-1.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0794
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3930
    -0.1420 (-4.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2330
    +0.0041 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.7340
    +0.5260 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,947.13
    -367.60 (-1.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.28
    -10.38 (-2.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,830.70
    -20.33 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,791.12
    +652.44 (+2.50%)
     

E-commerce market 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

·19 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global e-commerce market size is estimated to grow by USD 12,951.56 bn from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 27.15% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 48%. For more Insights on market size , Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global E-Commerce Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global E-Commerce Market 2023-2027

E-commerce market - Five Forces
The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining Power of Buyers

  • The threat of New Entrants

  • Threat of Rivalry

  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers

  • Threat of Substitutes

  • Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

E-commerce market – Customer Landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

E-commerce market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on application (home appliances, fashion products, groceries, books, and others), type (B2B and B2C), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The market share growth by the home appliances segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment includes consumer electronics, houseware, and other kitchen appliances. Factors such as the increasing standard of living of the global population, the increasing credibility of e-commerce brands, and the tendency of consumers to upgrade their homes are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global e-commerce market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global e-commerce market.

  • APAC will account for 48% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The presence of a large population of internet users and increased adoption of the Internet are the major factors driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the establishment of global production networks by large manufacturers and the rapid growth in the number of small and medium-sized regional e-commerce players are contributing to the growth of the e-commerce market in APAC.

Download a Sample Report

E-commerce market Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

  • The market is driven by the advantages of e-commerce platforms.

  • Online platforms provide a convenient experience to customers when making a purchase.

  • Customers can compare products based on the type, price range, materials, designs, brands, applications, and color to make better purchase decisions.

  • Online platforms also offer easy payment options such as cash-on-delivery (COD) and online payment options such as e-wallets, credit cards, debit cards, and net banking.

  • Such benefits are increasing consumer inclination toward e-commerce platforms, which is driving the growth of the market in focus.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • Enhancing consumer experience through technology is identified as one of the major trends in the market.

  • Players in the global e-commerce market are adopting various technologies such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) to help customers choose the right product.

  • For instance, IKEA's VR app allows users to virtually experience rooms equipped with its home decor and home furnishing products. The app allows users to input the dimensions of their rooms into the app and then select products offered by the company.

  • After creating the room virtually, customers can order the products online directly from the app.

  • Such technological advancements are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global e-commerce market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

  • Regulatory issues are expected to hinder the growth of the market.

  • The market in focus is affected by various regulatory issues such as inconsistent laws, domestic incorporation, and legal limitations among others.

  • Almost every country has a unique set of regulations. Some of these have a set of rules that restrict the sale of some products.

  • Some countries treat international e-commerce players differently from domestic e-commerce players to boost employment and business opportunities in the country.

  • Many such regulations are reducing the growth potential in the market.

Driver, Trend, and Challenges are the factors of market dynamics that state about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this e-commerce market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the e-commerce market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the e-commerce market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the e-commerce market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of e-commerce market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The e-invoicing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.43% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 15,330.37 million. The convenience and easy accessibility of mobile payment systems is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the threat of cyber-attacks and data privacy may impede the market growth.

  • The blockchain market in supply chain industry is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 52.21% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 4,936.05 million. The increasing complexities due to time-bound deliveries and customization of the supply chain are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the lack of awareness about blockchain technology in supply chain management may impede the market growth.

E-Commerce Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

174

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.15%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 12951.56 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

26.6

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 48%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Best Buy Co. Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., Ebates Performance Marketing Inc., eBay Inc., Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd., Groupon Inc., Inter IKEA Systems B.V., JD.com Inc., Lojas Americanas S.A., Otto GmbH and Co. KG, priceline.com LLC, Shopify Inc., The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., Wayfair Inc., Zalando SE, and Etsy Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global e-commerce market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Home appliances - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Fashion products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Groceries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Books - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 B2B - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 B2C - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

  • 12.4 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 12.5 Apple Inc.

  • 12.6 Best Buy Co. Inc.

  • 12.7 Ebates Performance Marketing Inc.

  • 12.8 eBay Inc.

  • 12.9 Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.10 Groupon Inc.

  • 12.11 JD.com Inc.

  • 12.12 Lojas Americanas S.A.

  • 12.13 Otto GmbH and Co. KG

  • 12.14 priceline.com LLC

  • 12.15 The Home Depot Inc.

  • 12.16 Walmart Inc.

  • 12.17 Zalando SE

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global E-Commerce Market 2023-2027
Global E-Commerce Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/e-commerce-market-2023-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-the-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation---technavio-301723182.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • McDonald's Shares Whopper of a Plan for the Big Mac

    The fast-food giant appears to be borrowing a strategy that has been very successful for Burger King.

  • Netflix is hiring a flight attendant for as much as $385,000 a year after cutting hundreds of jobs just 7 months ago

    The ideal candidate is expected to operate with "discretion."

  • Cleveland-Cliffs and steel union file anti-competitive dumping suit against eight countries

    Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) said Wednesday it’s teaming up with the United Steelworkers on a lawsuit to impose duties against eight countries for alleged tin and chromium coated sheet steel products dumping. The suit accuses Canada, China, Germany, the Netherlands, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey and the U.K. of unfair trade practices. “There has been a significant surge in unfairly priced tinplate imports flooding the United States over the past two years, and we cannot let this persist,” said Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves.

  • Consumer-Staple Stocks Lead Market Decline Wednesday

    Shares of consumer-staples companies led stock-market declines on Wednesday. Consumer staples were the worst-performing sector of the S 500, down 1.7%. Among the biggest decliners within the sector: + **Kraft Heinz:** -5.1% + **General Mills:** -3% + **Conagra Brands:** -3% + **Hormel Foods:** -2.9% + **Campbell Soup:** -2.7% Last year, consumer staples were among the top performers as investors turned to defensive stocks to weather the market turmoil. The idea is that consumer staples' earnings

  • Amazon Kicks Off Round of Job Cuts Affecting 18,000 People

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. has started its biggest-ever round of jobs cuts — a culling that will ultimately affect 18,000 workers around the globe. Most Read from BloombergApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperIndia’s Population Has Already Overtaken China’s, Analysts EstimateStocks Turn Lower as Growth in Focus; Dow Falls: Markets WrapAmazon Kicks Off Round of Job Cuts Affecting 18,000 PeopleAmazon began n

  • Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks

    These half-dozen stocks will account for the lion's share of Berkshire Hathaway's more than $6 billion in dividend income this year.

  • U.S. manufacturing output tumbles in December

    Production at U.S. factories fell more than expected in December and output in the prior month was weaker than previously thought, indicating that manufacturing was rapidly losing momentum as higher borrowing costs hurt demand for goods. Manufacturing output dropped 1.3% last month, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast factory production would decline 0.3%.

  • Microsoft reportedly preparing to lay off thousands of employees, recruiters

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley joins the Live show to break down recent accounts of Microsoft allegedly preparing to cut thousand of jobs tied to its recruiting department.

  • Russia posts record current account surplus of $227 billion in 2022

    Russia's current account - a measure of the difference between all money coming into a country through trade, investment and transfers, and what flows back out - came in at $227.4 billion, up 86% from 2021. Russian imports fell sharply last year amid an exodus of Western firms after the West imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. But the Kremlin has sought to replace revenues lost from its oil and gas exports to Europe with a pivot to China, India and other Asian countries.

  • If You Aren't Quiet Quitting, You May Have This Viral New Label

    Last summer, 24-year-old engineer Zaid Khan inadvertently set off a firestorm with a short TikTok video about how he was "quitting the idea of going above and beyond" at work. Thus the term "quiet quitting" was born and sparked both a cultural phenomenon that motivated many workers to rethink their approach to work-life balance as well as angered some executives dedicated to the "lean in" and "hustle" culture of an earlier era. Another buzzy term to be born as a counterbalance to "quiet quitting" is "quiet hiring."

  • Microsoft to cut thousands of jobs across divisions - reports

    The expected layoffs would be the latest in the U.S. technology sector, where companies including Amazon.com Inc and Meta Platforms Inc have announced retrenchment exercises in response to slowing demand and a worsening global economic outlook. Microsoft's move could indicate that the tech sector may continue to shed jobs. "From a big picture perspective, another pending round of layoffs at Microsoft suggests the environment is not improving, and likely continues to worsen," Morningstar analyst Dan Romanoff said.

  • Gilead plans 175,000-square-foot research center in Foster City

    The structure, on the south side of Gilead's campus, will house 300 to 350 people and could open in late 2026.

  • Microsoft will lay off 10,000 workers. If you get fired from your tech job, what should be your next move?

    Tech companies are facing strong headwinds. Microsoft Corp. confirmed plans on Wednesday to lay off some 10,000 workers, equivalent to around 5% of the company’s global workforce. Before that latest announcement, more than 25,000 global tech sector employees have been laid off in the first few weeks of 2023, according to data compiled by the Layoffs.fyi website.

  • ExxonMobil Unveils Another Massive Oil Development. Is The Stock Still a Buy Near Its All-Time High?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) recently confirmed plans to move forward with a fifth oil production project off the coast of Guyana. The proposed offshore project would cost 27% more than the last one. Here's a closer look at ExxonMobil's latest multibillion-dollar drilling development and whether it should be viewed as a catalyst for buying the red-hot oil stock.

  • $90,000 to $900,000: Pay transparency laws usher in baffling pay ranges in job postings

    There are many reasons why pay ranges in job postings can vary by a six-figure span.

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook asked for — and got — a major pay cut this year. Is there ever a time when some of us should accept one too? The answer is ‘yes.’

    The new year is barely underway, but for Apple CEO Tim Cook, 2023 is already memorable — though not in a way you may expect. In an SEC filing, Apple announced that Cook will receive a big pay cut in 2023, and the filing noted that he requested the cut. “Mr. Cook’s 2023 target total compensation is $49 million, a reduction of over 40% from his 2022 target total compensation,” the filing noted.

  • Natural Gas Slump Will Slow US Supply Growth, Fracker EQT Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A plunge in natural gas prices will slow supply growth in the US this year, according to the country’s biggest producer of the fuel.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftLarry Fink Says ESG Narrative Has Become Ugly, PersonalMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperScholz Sees Germany Riding Out War in Ukraine Without RecessionStocks Snap 4-Day Rally; Dow Drops Most in a Month: Markets WrapGas futures h

  • Altria (MO) Troubled by High Costs, Soft Smokeable Volumes

    Altria Group (MO) has been troubled by cost woes and soft volumes in the Smokeable Products segment.

  • I ruined my family’s finances by withdrawing from my 401(k) to buy a house — and I regret it

    See: I’m a single dad maxing out my retirement accounts and earning $100,000 — how do I make the most of my retirement dollars? Keep in mind, however, that loans from your employer-based retirement plans are also risky — if you were to become separated from your job, for whatever reason, you’d be responsible to pay it back or it would be treated as a distribution. “I wouldn’t advise this or [have] done it this way, but he’s not stuck and it’s not detrimental — it’s just a tough lesson to learn,” said Jordan Benold, a certified financial planner at Benold Financial Planning.

  • Mega Miners Are Hunting for Deals After Decade on the Sidelines

    (Bloomberg) -- In the rush of the 2000s commodities boom, the world’s biggest miners earned a reputation as swashbuckling dealmakers, taking on rivals in an onslaught of hostile offers, massive mergers and vicious bidding wars.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality