E-Commerce Packaging Market to Perceive Notable Growth of USD 114.55 Billion and Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 11.60% by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Demand and Segmentation Analysis

·11 min read

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent study report released by Data Bridge Market research with titled "E-Commerce Packaging Market" (covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia and etc) that highlighting opportunities, risk analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. This E-Commerce Packaging market research report performs the methodical and comprehensive market research study that puts forth the facts and figures linked with any subject about E-Commerce Packaging industry. The forecast, analysis, evaluations and estimations carried out in this E-Commerce Packaging report are all based upon the well-established tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis. This market research report acts as a great support to any size of business whether it is large, medium or small. This market research report is formulated with the most excellent and superior tools of collecting, recording, estimating and analyzing market data of E-Commerce Packaging industry.

Data_Bridge_Market_Research_Logo
Data_Bridge_Market_Research_Logo

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the e-commerce packaging market was valued at USD 47.61 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 114.55 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 11.60% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and technological advancements.

Download Sample Copy of E-Commerce Packaging Market Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-e-commerce-packaging-market

Market Synopsis:

The e-commerce packaging is a technique which is used to transfer, store, and defend the components of the packet till it reaches the customer from the package's supplier. The products vary according to size, shape, qualities, and rigidity depending on the requirement of item's contents the increasing popularity of cross-border shopping has led to increase in demand for high-quality and effective packaging. Increasing popularity of cross-border purchasing has managed to a significant raise in the market for high and lucrative packaging.

E-commerce packaging is attaining major attraction since recent past years. E-commerce players such as JD.com and Suning.com are accepting reusable plastic boxes, which is lucrative and generates low waste. JD.com also declared that it aims to increase the proportion of sustainable materials to 80% of its entire packaging material used by 2020, due to production of high waste from packaging.

Opportunities for Players:

  • Technology advancement

The rising number of product innovations will boost new market opportunities for the market's growth rate. Various product advancements targeted at enlightening design and manufacturing processes are also aiding market expansion. Technological advancements for evolving effective and eco-friendly e-commerce packaging are likely to create beneficial opportunities for manufacturers in the global e-commerce packaging market.

Moreover, rise in strategic collaborations and emerging new markets will act as market drivers and further boost beneficial opportunities for the market's growth rate.

Some of the major players operating in the E-Commerce Packaging market are:

  • Smurfit Kappa (Ireland)

  • NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO. LTD (Japan)

  • Crawford Packaging (Canada)

  • Georgia-Pacific (US)

  • DS Smith (UK)

  • Mondi (UK)

  • Packaging Corporation of America (US)

  • Salazar Packaging, Inc. (US)

  • Lil Packaging USA (England)

  • Amcor Plc (Switzerland)

  • Sealed Air (US)

  • RENGO PACKAGING INC (Japan)

  • Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd (Australia)

  • RAJAPACK Ltd (UK)

  • Pemcor packaging (US)

  • Spartan Paperboard (US)

  • Roberts PolyPro, Inc.(US)

  • actionpakinc. Com (US)

  • International paper (US)

  • klabin S.A (Brazil)

Get Detailed Research Report to Understand More @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-e-commerce-packaging-market

Recent Development

  • In May 2019, Amcor Limited purchased Bemis Company, Inc. Amcor aims to build a powerful business model for stockholders, clients, employees and for the environment by merging the two leading companies.

  • In July 2019, Berry Global, Inc. purchased RPC Group Both purchases were made to expand the product offering and manufacturing capacity.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the E-Commerce Packaging market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the E-Commerce Packaging Market

Market Dynamics: E-Commerce Packaging Market

  • Expansion of e-commerce industry

Growth in the recognition of e-shopping and the increase in growth of electronic goods sector has raise the usage for its packaging products and other alternatives. Online shopping offers benefits over conventional major retailers, including such free delivery, delivery speed, and simple easy returns, these factors has driven the consumer benefits of online shopping, which is estimated to drive global growth.

  • Rising demand of packaged food

Rising preference for online shopping and increase the demand of packaged food are major factors expected to drive growth of the global e-commerce packaging market over the forecast period. Increasing demand of customers for sustainable packaging solutions across the value chain, manufacturers and environmental concerns is expected to the reason of growth of this market in the near future

Consider Data Bridge Market Research for this Report which would Help Impact Your Revenues Positively

  • This study offers the latest product news, trends, and updates from the industry's leading players who have leveraged their market position.

  • It also offers strategic plans and standards to arrive at informed business decisions adopted by the main players, thereby advocating your go to market strategies.

  • In addition, it offers insights into the dynamics of customer behaviour that can help the organization better curate market strategies

  • Usage of exclusive tailor-made tools along with primary research, secondary research and our in-house data model helps us in extracting the exact market numbers

  • Mapping the customer in 3P grid comprising of Purpose, Planning and Positioning, thereby delivering a solution by keeping the prospecting client at the sweet spot

  • The market research report includes all of the market's valuable elements, such as sales growth, product pricing & analysis, growth opportunities, and recommendations for addressing market challenges

  • The report covers all the primary mergers & acquisitions, alliances, and collaborations that have generated additional opportunities for market players or in some cases, challenges

To Gain More Insights about this Research, Visit @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-e-commerce-packaging-market

Key Industry Segmentation: E-Commerce Packaging Market

By Forms

  • Boxes

  • Bags

  • Tapes

  • Protective Packaging

  • Labels

  • Mailers

By Materials

  • Plastics

  • Corrugated Board

  • Paper and Paperboard

  • Glass

By End-User

  • Electronics and Electrical

  • Apparels and Accessories

  • Personal Care, Household

  • Food and Beverages

  • Retail, Automotive

  • Pharmaceuticals

Regional Analysis/Insights: E-Commerce Packaging Market

The countries covered in the e-commerce packaging market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, United Arab Emirate, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

Asia-Pacific dominates e-commerce packaging market in terms of market share and revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the rising consumer preference towards corrugated boxes in growing countries such as India, China, and Japan. , China is leading the Asia-Pacific market.

During the projected period, North America is expected to be the fastest developing region due to the rising demand for electronics products, consumer goods, and packaged food which involves attractive customization in different countries in the region

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

To Check the Complete Table Of contents, click here @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-e-commerce-packaging-market

Explore More Reports:

Retail E-commerce Packaging Market, By Material (Corrugated Boxes, Protective packaging, Security envelopes, Tapes and labels, Others), Product Type (Protective Packaging, Boxes, Mailers, Labels, Tape, Others), Merchandise Type (Consumer Electronics, Fashion, Home Furnishings, Health, Personal Care and Beauty, Recreation Goods, Multimedia and Software, Food and Beverages, Home Care, Others), https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-retail-e-commerce-packaging-market

Europe E-Commerce Packaging Market, By Form (Boxes, Bags, Tapes, Protective Packaging, Labels, Mailers and Others), Material (Plastics, Corrugated Board, Paper & Paperboard, Glass and Others), End-User (Apparels and Accessories, Electronics and Electrical, Personal Care, Household, Food and Beverages, Retail, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals and Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-e-commerce-packaging-market

North America E-Commerce Packaging Market By Form (Boxes, Bags, Tapes, Protective Packaging, Labels, Mailers, Others), Materials (Plastics, Corrugated Board, Paper & Paperboard, Glass, Others), End-User (Apparels and Accessories, Electronics and Electrical, Personal Care, Household, Food and Beverages, Retail, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals, Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-e-commerce-packaging-market

Middle East and Africa E-Commerce Packaging Market, By Form (Boxes, Bags, Tapes, Protective Packaging, Labels, Mailers, Others), Materials (Plastics, Corrugated Board, Paper & Paperboard, Glass, Others), End-User (Electronics and Electrical, Apparels and Accessories, Personal Care, Household, Food and Beverages, Retail, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals, Others), Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/middle-east-and-africa-e-commerce-packaging-market

Asia-Pacific E-Commerce Packaging Market, By Form (Boxes, Bags, Tapes, Protective Packaging, Labels, Mailers, Others), Materials (Plastics, Corrugated Board, Paper & Paperboard, Glass, Others), End-User (Apparels and Accessories, Electronics and Electrical, Personal Care, Household, Food and Beverages, Retail, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals, Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-e-commerce-packaging-market

Korea E-commerce Packaging Market, By Product (Boxes, Protective Packaging, Security Envelopes, Tapes and Labels, Packets, Bubble Wraps, Others), Materials (Glass, Paper, Wood, Plastic, Metal, Others), Printing Technology (Flexo Printing, Digital Printing, Litho Laminate Printing, Offset Lithography, Digital Printing, Others), Application (Electronics and Consumer Goods, Apparel and Accessories, Cosmetic, Home Care and Personal Care, Food and Beverages, Home Furnishing, Auto Parts, Healthcare, Recreation Goods, Others), End-User (Traditional E-Commerce Retailers, Third Party and Logistics Companies, Brick and Mortar Retailers, Specialty Retailers, Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/korea-e-commerce-packaging-market

Japan E-commerce Packaging Market, By Product (Boxes, Protective Packaging, Security Envelopes, Tapes and Labels, Packets, Bubble Wraps, Others), Materials (Glass, Paper, Wood, Plastic, Metal, Others), Printing Technology (Flexo Printing, Digital Printing, Litho Laminate Printing, Offset Lithography, Digital Printing, Others), Application (Electronics and Consumer Goods, Apparel and Accessories, Cosmetic, Home Care and Personal Care, Food and Beverages, Home Furnishing, Auto Parts, Healthcare, Recreation Goods, Others), End-User (Traditional E-Commerce Retailers, Third Party and Logistics Companies, Brick and Mortar Retailers, Specialty Retailers, Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/japan-e-commerce-packaging-market

Pharma E-Commerce Market, By Product (Prescription Medicine (Rx), Over the Counter (OTC), End User (Direct Sales, Distributors, Online) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-pharma-e-commerce-market

Europe E-Commerce Logistics Market, By Service Type (Transportation, Warehousing, Others), Product (Baby Products, Personal Care Products, Books, Home Furnishing Products, Apparel Products, Electronics Products, Automotive Products, Others), Operational Area (International, Domestic), End User (B2B, B2C)       https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-e-commerce-logistics-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:-
Data Bridge Market Research
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475
Email:- corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1011053/Data_Bridge_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/e-commerce-packaging-market-to-perceive-notable-growth-of-usd-114-55-billion-and-expected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-11-60-by-2029--size-share-trends-demand-and-segmentation-analysis-301668588.html

SOURCE Data Bridge Market Research

