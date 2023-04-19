E-commerce packaging market size to grow by USD 53,098.79 million between 2022 and 2027; Market growth driven by growth of the e-commerce sector - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The e-commerce packaging market is set to grow by USD 53,098.79 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 20.68% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the e-commerce sector. The e-commerce industry is growing exponentially worldwide. Factors such as the expanding tech-savvy population, increased internet penetration, and the rising use of smartphones have fueled the growth of the industry. In addition, the presence of multiple payment options and the convenience offered by e-commerce websites have led to a shift in the purchasing patterns of people from brick-and-mortar stores to online shopping. These factors have spurred the sales of consumer goods online, which has created the demand for efficient packaging solutions. Thus, the growth of the e-commerce sector is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Here is an exclusive report about market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download a Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global E-commerce Packaging Market 2023-2027

E-commerce Packaging Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Trend – The rising concern for recyclable and sustainable packaging is identified as the key trend in the market. Concerns over the ecological damage caused by plastic packaging materials have increased among governments. Countries such as the US, China, India, the UK, Argentina, and Brazil have framed stringent government regulations for monitoring the use of plastics. This has forced e-commerce players to adopt sustainable packaging solutions. Many vendors are now focused on introducing environment-friendly packaging solutions. Vendors are also considering the use of paperboard packaging solutions made from wood pulp or recycled wastepaper. This trend among consumers is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Challenge - Stringent regulations on packaging products will challenge market growth. It is mandatory for e-commerce packaging manufacturers to follow various regulations set by regional governments regarding the use of packaging materials. For instance, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has set several regulations regarding e-commerce packaging for food products. According to these regulations, materials that come in direct contact with food should be food-grade. Also, packaging materials should withstand mechanical, chemical, or thermal stress faced during normal transportation. Such regulations are expected to have a negative impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

E-commerce Packaging Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The e-commerce packaging market is segmented by type (corrugated packaging, protective packaging, and polybags), application (food and beverage, consumer electronics, personal care and cosmetics, and fashion and apparel), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth in the corrugated packaging segment will be significant over the forecast period. Corrugated boxes are highly durable, lightweight, crush-resistant, and can withstand external pressure. They ensure product safety and convenience when loading and unloading. The popularity of corrugated boxes is increasing among e-commerce players, with rising concerns over non-biodegradable and plastic-based packaging materials. With the growth in e-commerce sales, the demand for corrugated boxes is expected to increase during the forecast period.

APAC will account for 45% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the growth in various manufacturing industries, such as electronics and textiles. In addition, factors such as expanding population, surging adoption of smartphones, and the increased penetration of the internet will drive the growth of the e-commerce packaging market in APAC.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market through careful study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources

The e-commerce packaging market covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

BillerudKorsnas AB - The company offers e-commerce packaging solutions such as Amazon APASS certified in Packaging Materials and Design, Frustration-free Packaging (FFP), PrepFree Packaging (PFP), and Ships in Own Container (SIOC).

Cascades Inc. - The company offers e-commerce packaging solutions such as e-commerce multi-shipping boxes, multi-depth boxes, Cascades Ecutter, and flat multi-depth boxes.

DS Smith Plc - The company offers e-commerce packaging solutions with tracking, temperature-controlled packaging, protective packaging, and tamper-proof packaging.

International Paper Co. - The company offers e-commerce packaging solutions with tracking links, two-sided printing, pet packaging solutions, and small box machines.

Amcor Plc

Klabin SA

Koch Industries Inc.

LivingPackets SA

Mondi plc

Orora Ltd.

Pregis LLC

RAJA Group

Rengo Co. Ltd.

Sealed Air Corp.

Smurfit Kappa Group

Southgate Packaging Ltd.

Stora Enso Oyj

Tenneco Inc.

Tetra Laval S.A.

WestRock Co.

E-commerce Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.68% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 53,098.79 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 18.48 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amcor Plc, BillerudKorsnas AB, Cascades Inc., DS Smith Plc, International Paper Co., Klabin SA, Koch Industries Inc., LivingPackets SA, Mondi plc, Orora Ltd., Pregis LLC, RAJA Group, Rengo Co. Ltd., Sealed Air Corp., Smurfit Kappa Group, Southgate Packaging Ltd., Stora Enso Oyj, Tenneco Inc., Tetra Laval S.A., and WestRock Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Materials Market Reports

