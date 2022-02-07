U.S. markets close in 1 hour 19 minutes

E-Energy Application for Partial Revocation of Order with BCSC

·1 min read

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

BURNABY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2022 / E-ENERGY VENTURES INC. (THE "COMPANY" OR "E-ENERGY") is pleased to announce it has applied for a partial revocation of cease trade order with British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC").

As part of the application for the partial revocation, the Company also proposes to complete a non-brokered private placement equity financing to raise maximum of $220,000 by issuing 275,000,000 common shares of the Company. The proposed financing will be used to pay for all legal fees, accounting and audit fees, late filing and participation fees, registrant and transfer fees and repayment of outstanding liabilities.

About E-Energy Ventures Inc.

E-Energy is a junior resource exploration company looking for potential exploration projects in the resources industry.

Anthony Chan
Chief Financial Officer and Director

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the Company's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to them, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation: the potential of the Company's mineral properties; the estimation of capital requirements; the estimation of operating costs; the timing and amount of future business expenditures; and the availability of necessary financing. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Such factors include but are not limited to: changes in economic conditions or financial markets; increases in costs; litigation; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; and exploration or operational difficulties. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward- looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: E-Energy Ventures Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/687639/E-Energy-Application-for-Partial-Revocation-of-Order-with-BCSC

