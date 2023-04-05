E.ON (ETR:EOAN) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To €0.51

E.ON SE's (ETR:EOAN) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to €0.51 on 22nd of May. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 4.4%.

E.ON's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Before this announcement, E.ON was paying out 73% of earnings, but a comparatively small 24% of free cash flows. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 27.1%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 62%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was €1.00 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was €0.51. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 6.5% per year. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Given that dividend payments have been shrinking like a glacier in a warming world, we need to check if there are some bright spots on the horizon. Over the past five years, it looks as though E.ON's EPS has declined at around 17% a year. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think E.ON will make a great income stock. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We don't think E.ON is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 4 warning signs for E.ON that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is E.ON not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

