My E.G. Services Berhad's (KLSE:MYEG) Recent Stock Performance Looks Decent- Can Strong Fundamentals Be the Reason?

My E.G. Services Berhad's (KLSE:MYEG) stock up by 8.4% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on My E.G. Services Berhad's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for My E.G. Services Berhad is:

22% = RM421m ÷ RM1.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.22 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

My E.G. Services Berhad's Earnings Growth And 22% ROE

At first glance, My E.G. Services Berhad seems to have a decent ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 11% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Probably as a result of this, My E.G. Services Berhad was able to see a decent growth of 16% over the last five years.

As a next step, we compared My E.G. Services Berhad's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 13%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is MYEG worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether MYEG is currently mispriced by the market.

Is My E.G. Services Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 27% (implying that the company retains 73% of its profits), it seems that My E.G. Services Berhad is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Besides, My E.G. Services Berhad has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 30%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that My E.G. Services Berhad's future ROE will be 19% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with My E.G. Services Berhad's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

