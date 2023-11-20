My E.G. Services Berhad's (KLSE:MYEG) Recent Stock Performance Looks Decent- Can Strong Fundamentals Be the Reason?

My E.G. Services Berhad's (KLSE:MYEG) stock up by 1.9% over the past week. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study My E.G. Services Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

See our latest analysis for My E.G. Services Berhad

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for My E.G. Services Berhad is:

22% = RM444m ÷ RM2.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.22 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of My E.G. Services Berhad's Earnings Growth And 22% ROE

At first glance, My E.G. Services Berhad seems to have a decent ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 9.6% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Probably as a result of this, My E.G. Services Berhad was able to see a decent growth of 20% over the last five years.

We then compared My E.G. Services Berhad's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 13% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for MYEG? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is My E.G. Services Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

My E.G. Services Berhad has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 27% (or a retention ratio of 73%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

Moreover, My E.G. Services Berhad is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 27%. However, My E.G. Services Berhad's future ROE is expected to decline to 17% despite there being not much change anticipated in the company's payout ratio.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with My E.G. Services Berhad's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

