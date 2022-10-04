E-gates Market Size to Grow by USD 1.92 billion, Amadeus IT Group SA and Atos SE Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-gates Market Research by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's catalog. The market size is expected to grow by USD 1.92 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.03% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global E-gates Market 2022-2026

Key Vendors and their Offerings

Amadeus IT Group SA, Atos SE, Ayonix Corp., Cognitec Systems GmbH, Cominfosec Inc, DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH, E Gates Technologies India Pvt. Ltd, Giesecke and Devrient GmbH, Gunnebo AB, IDEMIA, IN Groupe, Indra Sistemas SA, MAGNETIC AUTOCONTROL GmbH, NEC Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., SITA, Thales Group, VISION BOX SOLUCOES DE VISAO POR COMPUTADOR SA, Wanzl Metallwarenfabrik GmbH, Westminster Group Plc, among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Amadeus IT Group SA - The company offers e-gates that provide automated passenger handling at security and boarding.

Atos SE - The company offers e-gates with biometric verification.

Ayonix Corp. - The company offers an e-gate, namely Ayonix Egate.

IDEMIA - The company offers an e-gate, namely TraveLane.

Indra Sistemas SA - The company offers an e-gate, namely iBCS Suite.

NEC Corp. - The company offers e-gate, namely NeoFace eGate.

SITA - The company offers e-gate, namely SITA Smart Path Gates.

Thales Group - The company offers e-gates, namely Gemalto ABC eGates.

VISION BOX SOLUCOES DE VISAO POR COMPUTADOR SA - The company offers e-gates, namely ABC GT 11 eGates.

Key Market Driver

Reduced airport operating expenses are challenging the e-gates market growth. Airport e-gates are automated systems that help airports detect and prevent exit lane breaches. These systems also help reduce ongoing operating expenses, thus providing airports with a fast ROI and a cost-effective way of guarding exit lanes. Automated gates reduce the need for manpower, which can be assigned for more productive tasks such as checkpoint screening and employee screening.

E-gates Market Component Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Hardware - size and forecast 2021-2026

Service - size and forecast 2021-2026

Software - size and forecast 2021-2026

E-gates Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Revenue-generating Component Segments

The hardware segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Cameras, light-emitting diode (LED) screens, and automatic gates are some of the hardware used in e-gates. Hardware components account for a major portion of the total expenditure in developing e-gates. The hardware should be reliable to work in extreme weather conditions such as snow. Hence, the cost of hardware used for the development of e-gates is high.

E-gates Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.03% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.92 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 19.46 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Amadeus IT Group SA, Atos SE, Ayonix Corp., Cognitec Systems GmbH, Cominfosec Inc, DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH, E Gates Technologies India Pvt. Ltd, Giesecke and Devrient GmbH, Gunnebo AB, IDEMIA, IN Groupe, Indra Sistemas SA, MAGNETIC AUTOCONTROL GmbH, NEC Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., SITA, Thales Group, VISION BOX SOLUCOES DE VISAO POR COMPUTADOR SA, Wanzl Metallwarenfabrik GmbH, and Westminster Group Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

