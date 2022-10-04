U.S. markets closed

E-gates Market Size to Grow by USD 1.92 billion, Amadeus IT Group SA and Atos SE Among Key Vendors - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-gates Market Research by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's catalog. The market size is expected to grow by USD 1.92 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.03% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global E-gates Market 2022-2026

Key Vendors and their Offerings

Amadeus IT Group SA, Atos SE, Ayonix Corp., Cognitec Systems GmbH, Cominfosec Inc, DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH, E Gates Technologies India Pvt. Ltd, Giesecke and Devrient GmbH, Gunnebo AB, IDEMIA, IN Groupe, Indra Sistemas SA, MAGNETIC AUTOCONTROL GmbH, NEC Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., SITA, Thales Group, VISION BOX SOLUCOES DE VISAO POR COMPUTADOR SA, Wanzl Metallwarenfabrik GmbH, Westminster Group Plc, among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • Amadeus IT Group SA - The company offers e-gates that provide automated passenger handling at security and boarding.

  • Atos SE - The company offers e-gates with biometric verification.

  • Ayonix Corp. - The company offers an e-gate, namely Ayonix Egate.

  • IDEMIA - The company offers an e-gate, namely TraveLane.

  • Indra Sistemas SA - The company offers an e-gate, namely iBCS Suite.

  • NEC Corp. - The company offers e-gate, namely NeoFace eGate.

  • SITA - The company offers e-gate, namely SITA Smart Path Gates.

  • Thales Group - The company offers e-gates, namely Gemalto ABC eGates.

  • VISION BOX SOLUCOES DE VISAO POR COMPUTADOR SA - The company offers e-gates, namely ABC GT 11 eGates.

Key Market Driver

Reduced airport operating expenses are challenging the e-gates market growth. Airport e-gates are automated systems that help airports detect and prevent exit lane breaches. These systems also help reduce ongoing operating expenses, thus providing airports with a fast ROI and a cost-effective way of guarding exit lanes. Automated gates reduce the need for manpower, which can be assigned for more productive tasks such as checkpoint screening and employee screening.

E-gates Market Component Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • Hardware - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Service - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Software - size and forecast 2021-2026

E-gates Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Revenue-generating Component Segments

The hardware segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Cameras, light-emitting diode (LED) screens, and automatic gates are some of the hardware used in e-gates. Hardware components account for a major portion of the total expenditure in developing e-gates. The hardware should be reliable to work in extreme weather conditions such as snow. Hence, the cost of hardware used for the development of e-gates is high.

Related Reports

Access Control as a Service Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The access control as a service market share is expected to increase by USD 3.63 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Physical Security Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The physical security market size is predicted to surge by USD 62.75 billion from 2021 to 2026.

E-gates Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.03%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.92 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

19.46

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Amadeus IT Group SA, Atos SE, Ayonix Corp., Cognitec Systems GmbH, Cominfosec Inc, DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH, E Gates Technologies India Pvt. Ltd, Giesecke and Devrient GmbH, Gunnebo AB, IDEMIA, IN Groupe, Indra Sistemas SA, MAGNETIC AUTOCONTROL GmbH, NEC Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., SITA, Thales Group, VISION BOX SOLUCOES DE VISAO POR COMPUTADOR SA, Wanzl Metallwarenfabrik GmbH, and Westminster Group Plc

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Component

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Component

  • 5.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Service - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Component

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Amadeus IT Group SA

  • 10.4 Atos SE

  • 10.5 Ayonix Corp.

  • 10.6 Giesecke and Devrient GmbH

  • 10.7 IDEMIA

  • 10.8 Indra Sistemas SA

  • 10.9 NEC Corp.

  • 10.10 SITA

  • 10.11 Thales Group

  • 10.12 VISION BOX SOLUCOES DE VISAO POR COMPUTADOR SA

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Automotive Power Window Switch Market 2022-2026 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/e-gates-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-92-billion-amadeus-it-group-sa-and-atos-se-among-key-vendors---technavio-301639335.html

SOURCE Technavio

