E INC Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

TORONTO and BURLINGTON, Vt., Jan. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - E Automotive Inc. d/b/a E INC (TSX: EINC) (the "Company" or "E INC") a company that connects the automotive wholesale and retail experiences with a proprietary technology platform operating under the brands EBlock and EDealer, today announced its participation in three upcoming institutional investor conferences scheduled for January, including a live webcast available for public viewing on January 11th at 10:00am ET. The Company's President and CEO, Jason McClenahan, and CFO, Andy Bohlin, will be participating and meeting with investors.

Event: ATB Capital Markets 10th Annual Institutional Investor Conference

Date: January 11, 2022

Time: 10:00am ET

Live Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/atb4/einc/1569333

Event: 25th Annual CIBC Western Institutional Investor Conference

Date: January 21, 2022

Event: Eight Capital Riding the Digital Rails

Date: January 26, 2022

About E INC.

E INC's mission is to optimize the online vehicle buying, selling, and management experience for automotive dealers and consumers. E INC has a digital platform (the "Platform") that provides automotive dealerships with access to an online wholesale auction marketplace where they can purchase or sell vehicles to other dealers, as well as access innovative software solutions to support dealers' digital retailing and inventory management. Access to E INC's Platform is complemented by ancillary service offerings to assist dealers with supplementary auction-related needs, along with driving consumer traffic to their digital properties and optimizing other business processes. E INC's digital wholesale marketplace goes to market under the brand EBlock, and E INC's digital suite of retail products goes to market under the brand EDealer.

