E Ink's latest color ePaper panel is faster, denser and features pen support

E Ink has just announced its next-generation color ePaper panel, and it’s a major update for the nascent technology. Most significantly, the company has improved update times significantly. Its new E Ink Gallery 3 panel offers three color modes, including a “fast” one that can refresh the panel at 500 milliseconds.

For the best possible colors, it needs 1.5 seconds to update. Black and white update times are likewise improved, with the Gallery 3 capable of transitioning between monochrome pages in 350 milliseconds. Resolution is also improved, with the Gallery 3 offering a pixel density of 300ppi, up from 150ppi on the previous model.

The panel also supports stylus input at up to 30 milliseconds for black and white, as well as some colors. E Ink has also equipped the panel with its new ComfortGaze front light, which the company claims “offers a blue-light safe viewing experience.” Lastly, the panel can operate at temperatures up to 122 degrees Fahrenheit.

We don’t know yet when devices with the new panel will start making their way to consumers. We also don’t know if companies like Amazon and Kobo plan to use it for their next-generation e-readers. That said, E Ink’s Gallery 3 is an important step for the color ePaper. The technology needs to continue improving before it makes its way to mainstream devices. In the meantime, E Ink plans to demo Gallery 3 at California Display Week, which begins on May 10th.