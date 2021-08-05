U.S. markets close in 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,423.09
    +20.43 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,014.87
    +222.20 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,870.68
    +90.15 (+0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,231.46
    +35.14 (+1.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.00
    +0.85 (+1.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.40
    -7.10 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    25.19
    -0.27 (-1.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1839
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2170
    +0.0330 (+2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3932
    +0.0047 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7340
    +0.2660 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,804.98
    +1,108.86 (+2.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,004.33
    +28.43 (+2.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,120.43
    -3.43 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,728.12
    +144.04 (+0.52%)
     

A&E Investment Group Is Taking The Trading World By Storm

·2 min read

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Trading currency on the foreign exchange market, or better known as Forex trading has become increasingly popular over the course of the last year. Forex traders include trading professionals for a financial enterprise or set of clients but include amateur traders who either trade for themselves as a pastime or to create a career for themselves. With many people turning to various forms of ways to make money online, the Forex market presents one of the largest opportunities to grow in a short period of time. Offering the largest financial market in the world, it's clear to see the potential for growth. Every day, over 5 billion dollars are exchanged on the bill which is 25 times the world equity volume. This enormous, extremely decentralized marketplace trades the bulk of the world's money and runs on a 24/5-day clock, unlike the typical US market.

With the increasing popularity of the Forex market taking place in the US, individuals have begun to build businesses that equip individuals with all the information they need to be successful on the exchange. That's where A&E Investment Group and Karlito Richardson come into play. Getting to help people become financially free and teaching them financial literacy that will last a lifetime is the main goal of A&E and thus far they have done exactly that. Having helped clients across the United States become free of financial burden and providing them with information they can retain and use for the rest of their life, A&E Investment Group is setting the industry standard for what should be expected from a trading company.

As A&E Investment Group continues to raise the bar, it will be riveting to see all that this company can accomplish. With the goal of being the largest Forex trading group in the world, A&E Investment Group is well on its way to completing that goal and it is only a matter of time before they're known across the globe for their services. Be sure to tap in with the team over at A&E Investment Group as they'd love to change the lives of anyone willing to learn.

CONTACT:

A&E Investment Group
Karlito Richardson - CEO
krich2379@gmail.com
https://www.instagram.com/a.e.investmentgroup/

SOURCE: A&E Investment Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651685/AE-Investment-Group-Is-Taking-The-Trading-World-By-Storm

Recommended Stories

  • Why Fiverr's Stock Dropped 24.8% Today

    Management said the relatively weak results are the result of more normal business activity and less remote work, which is hurting the freelance market. This is a short-term hit to Fiverr, and it makes sense the stock is down big given the fact the company has a market cap of $6.3 billion and expects revenue of just $280 million to $288 million this year.

  • Why Amedisys Stock Is Crashing Today

    What happened Shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) were down 21.2% as of 11:29 a.m. EDT on Thursday. The big decline came after the home health and hospice company announced its second-quarter results following the market close on Wednesday.

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Is Soaring on Thursday

    MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) reported second-quarter earnings after the market closed on Wednesday, beating Wall Street's expectations on both the top and bottom lines. As a result, shares rocketed higher on Thursday morning, gaining 12.6% as of 12:20 p.m. EDT. MercadoLibre is the leading e-commerce and fintech platform in Latin America, one of the fastest-growing regions of the world in terms of internet penetration and online shopping.

  • Why Tilray Is Rallying Today

    What happened? Shares of pot grower Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) are up 4.1% to $14.54 apiece as of 10:30 a.m. EDT. On Aug. 4, Tilray's CEO Irwin Simons gave an exclusive interview to cannabis business news outlet New Cannabis Ventures.

  • Why Amarin Is Soaring Today

    What happened?  Shares of Amarin (NASDAQ: AMRN) are up 9% to $4.84 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The company released spectacular second-quarter earnings. Revenue went up 14% year over year to $154.5 million.

  • Why Shares of Lumen Technologies Tumbled 8.8% Today

    Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) (formerly CenturyLink) were down 8.8% at market close on Wednesday. The tumble in share price followed the company's second-quarter 2021 earnings update, which showed a 5% year-over-year decline in revenue to $4.92 billion, but a 34% increase in free cash flow to $993 million. Lumen remains highly profitable, but its sales have been stuck in stubborn decline for years as legacy telecom services slowly but steadily lose value over time.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest CEO and founder Cathie Wood doesn't like standing still. This week, she added to her positions in Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), PagerDuty (NYSE: PD), and UiPath (NYSE: PATH). Robinhood may seem to be a quintessential Wood stock, as the online trading platform has been disrupting the retail investing game with its zero-commission transactions and its mission to level the playing field for small investors.

  • Why Revolve Group Stock Crashed on Thursday

    The company delivered excellent growth last quarter, but post-quarter sales trends likely influenced the stock's sell-off.

  • 4 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2% to as high as 9.1%, can pack a punch for investors' portfolios.

  • Selling Roku Now Could Be a Big Mistake

    You should never count your blowout quarters before they hatch, and that seems to fit when it comes to Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) this week. The pioneer in home streaming posted what seemed to be pretty spectacular numbers after Wednesday's market close.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend stocks to buy in August. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. Dividend stocks are among the more versatile investment options available to investors […]

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy With Arm Merger At Risk?

    Nvidia chips power a future of self-driving cars and cloud gaming, while the global semiconductor market is in a supply crunch. Is Nvidia stock a good buy now?

  • Institutions are Hedging their Bets with Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM)

    Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)might be on the verge of reversing the trend. After a massive 10-bagger run in 2020, the stock started drifting lower, undoing some of the parabolic move up. Yet, in July, it set what might be a higher low. Today we will examine the ownership structure of the company and elaborate why we believe that the institutional investors are hedging their broad market bets with Zoom Video Communications.

  • Zymergen Can Thank Cathie Wood for Its Head-Spinning Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Zymergen Inc. rallied as much as 87% after one of Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management LLC funds scooped up its shares.The buying occurred amid Wednesday’s 76% retreat, a record slide that took the synthetic biology company to the lowest since its April debut, after the firm pulled its forecast for 2021 sales and announced the departure of its chief executive officer. Despite the rebound, the stock is down more than 50% since going public at $31 a share.Zymergen said it’s worki

  • 5 EV Stocks with Bullish Outlooks

    Electric Vehicles' (EV) popularity among consumers and investors suggests that the EV revolution is finally here, after years of wait and hype. Their growing sales, positive impact on the environment (reduction of carbon emission), favorable policies (government grants and subsidies to promote EV), and growing infrastructure (increase in public charging stations) indicate that electric vehicles are not far from becoming mainstream. So using the TipRanks stock comparison tool, let’s compare five

  • This Growth Stock Is Riding the Online Gambling Boom

    This payments company serves the global iGaming industry, and it's bringing its expertise to the U.S.

  • Analyst Estimates: Here's What Brokers Think Of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) After Its Second-Quarter Report

    RingCentral, Inc. ( NYSE:RNG ) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 2.5% to...

  • ‘The stock market is going to go higher from here’: J.P. Morgan Global Head of Research

    Joyce Chang, J.P. Morgan Global Head of Research, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the economic and inventory cycle, opportunities in the market, and the economic recovery.

  • Stop Trying for Moonshots, Wall Street Bets These 4 Stocks Can Return 38% to 73% in 1 Year

    Because of the out-of-this-world gains made by meme stocks like AMC Entertainment and GameStop, which are up almost 1,500% and 710% so far this year, respectively, too many investors might be getting the idea they should be shooting for the moon, too. You can still find stocks that are significantly undervalued by the stock market and that could offer outsize returns in a year's time without going for moonshots. The four stocks below are primed for much more attainable gains.

  • Nothing's Stopping These 2 Nasdaq Winners After Earnings

    Earnings reports are coming fast and furious right now, and what investors are seeing is driving market action. Although there's a mix of positive and negative reports across the market, those watching had a generally favorable view of how companies are doing, and that helped send the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) up more than half a percent as of noon EDT. Two companies that did a great job of impressing their shareholders were Latin American e-commerce giant MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) and cloud-based data analytics specialist Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG).