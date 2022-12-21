U.S. markets closed

E-invoicing market to grow by 21.43% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Customer-centered solutions will drive growth -Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- E-invoicing market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global E-invoicing Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global E-invoicing Market 2023-2027

  • Vendors: 15+, Including Basware Corp., Cegedim SA., Comarch SA., Coupa Software Inc., Esker SA., International Business Machines Corp., iPayables Inc., Kofax Inc., Nipendo Ltd., PaySimple Inc., Sage Group Plc, SAP SE, Taulia Inc., Tipalti Inc., TradeShift Inc., Transcepta LLC., Visma Solutions Oy, Webtel Electrosoft. Pvt. Ltd., Xero Ltd., Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd., among others

  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

  • Segments: End-user (B2B and B2C), Deployment (Cloud-based and On-premises), and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

To understand more about the e-invoicing market, request a sample report

In 2017, the e-invoicing market was valued at USD 5,602.70 million. From a regional perspective, Europe held the largest market share, valued at USD 2,715.63 million. The e-invoicing market size is estimated to grow by USD 15,330.37 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 21.43% according to Technavio.

E-invoicing market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

  • For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Global E-invoicing market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

  • TradeShift Inc. - The company offers E-invoicing such as a B2B marketplace for E-procurement and AP automation & E-invoicing solution.

  • Taulia Inc - The company offers E-invoicing such as supply chain finance, cash forecasting, and invoice automation.

  • SAP SE - The company offers E-invoicing such as ERP and finance, database and data management, Analytics, CRM, and customer experience.

Global E-invoicing Market – Market Dynamics

Major drivers 

Convenience and easy accessibility of mobile payment systems

Need to adhere to regulatory guidelines and ensure compliance

Shift from capital expenditure model to operational expenditure model

Key challenges 

Threat of cyber-attacks and data privacy

Dependence on the internet and software

Inaccuracies in invoicing

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

The e-invoicing market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this E-invoicing market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the e-invoicing market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the e-invoicing market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the e-invoicing industry across Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of e-invoicing market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

Simulation and Analysis Software Market by Deployment, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The simulation and analysis software market share is expected to increase by USD 7.98 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.36%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers simulation and analysis software market segmentation by deployment (on-premise and cloud), end-user (automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial manufacturing, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Software Testing Services Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The Software Testing Services Market is poised to grow by USD 55.76 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.07% during the forecast period. Furthermore, the market research report extensively covers market segmentation by product (application testing and product testing), end-user (BFSI, telecom and media, manufacturing, retail, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and South America).

E-invoicing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

160

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.43%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 15,330.37 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

19.08

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 35%

Key countries

US, China, UK, Germany, and Denmark

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Basware Corp., Cegedim SA., Comarch SA., Coupa Software Inc., Esker SA., International Business Machines Corp., iPayables Inc., Kofax Inc., Nipendo Ltd., PaySimple Inc., Sage Group Plc, SAP SE, Taulia Inc., Tipalti Inc., TradeShift Inc., Transcepta LLC., Visma Solutions Oy, Webtel Electrosoft. Pvt. Ltd., Xero Ltd, and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's information technology market reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global e-invoicing market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Deployment type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 B2B - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 B2C - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Deployment

  • 7.3 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Denmark - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Basware Corp.

  • 12.4 Cegedim SA.

  • 12.5 Comarch SA.

  • 12.6 Coupa Software Inc.

  • 12.7 Esker SA.

  • 12.8 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 12.9 iPayables Inc.

  • 12.10 Kofax Inc.

  • 12.11 Nipendo Ltd.

  • 12.12 PaySimple Inc.

  • 12.13 Sage Group Plc

  • 12.14 SAP SE

  • 12.15 Taulia Inc.

  • 12.16 TradeShift Inc.

  • 12.17 Transcepta LLC.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/e-invoicing-market-to-grow-by-21-43-y-o-y-from-2022-to-2023-customer-centered-solutions-will-drive-growth--technavio-301706931.html

SOURCE Technavio

