e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) shareholders have earned a 57% CAGR over the last five years

While e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 12% in the last quarter. But that does not change the realty that the stock's performance has been terrific, over five years. To be precise, the stock price is 841% higher than it was five years ago, a wonderful performance by any measure. So we don't think the recent decline in the share price means its story is a sad one. But the real question is whether the business fundamentals can improve over the long term. It really delights us to see such great share price performance for investors.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, e.l.f. Beauty managed to grow its earnings per share at 24% a year. This EPS growth is lower than the 57% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth. This favorable sentiment is reflected in its (fairly optimistic) P/E ratio of 55.82.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It is of course excellent to see how e.l.f. Beauty has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that e.l.f. Beauty shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 133% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 57% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with e.l.f. Beauty , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

