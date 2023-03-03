E-L FINANCIAL CORPORATION LIMITED ANNOUNCES DIVIDENDS
TORONTO, March 2, 2023 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of E-L Financial Corporation Limited (TSX: ELF) (TSX: ELF.PR.F) (TSX: ELF.PR.G) (TSX: ELF.PR.H) today declared the following cash dividends:
Class
Record Date
Payable Date
Amount of
First Preference Shares,
March 31, 2023
April 17, 2023
$0.33125
First Preference Shares,
March 31, 2023
April 17, 2023
$0.296875
First Preference Shares,
March 31, 2023
April 17, 2023
$0.34375
Series A Preference
March 31, 2023
April 17, 2023
$0.125
Common Shares
March 31, 2023
April 17, 2023
$3.75
The Board has approved a change to the Company's dividend policy, increasing its quarterly dividend to $3.75 per Common Share. The Company's dividend policy is established by the Board of Directors at its discretion and is subject to change.
E-L Financial Corporation Limited advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act, Canada and any similar provincial tax legislation.
