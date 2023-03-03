E-L FINANCIAL CORPORATION LIMITED ANNOUNCES DIVIDENDS

TORONTO, March 2, 2023 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of E-L Financial Corporation Limited (TSX: ELF) (TSX: ELF.PR.F) (TSX: ELF.PR.G) (TSX: ELF.PR.H) today declared the following cash dividends:

Class Record Date Payable Date Amount of

Dividend First Preference Shares,

Series 1 March 31, 2023 April 17, 2023 $0.33125 First Preference Shares,

Series 2 March 31, 2023 April 17, 2023 $0.296875 First Preference Shares,

Series 3 March 31, 2023 April 17, 2023 $0.34375 Series A Preference

Shares March 31, 2023 April 17, 2023 $0.125 Common Shares March 31, 2023 April 17, 2023 $3.75



The Board has approved a change to the Company's dividend policy, increasing its quarterly dividend to $3.75 per Common Share. The Company's dividend policy is established by the Board of Directors at its discretion and is subject to change.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act, Canada and any similar provincial tax legislation.

