E-L FINANCIAL CORPORATION LIMITED ANNOUNCES DIVIDENDS

·1 min read

TORONTO, March 2, 2023 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of E-L Financial Corporation Limited (TSX: ELF) (TSX: ELF.PR.F) (TSX: ELF.PR.G) (TSX: ELF.PR.H) today declared the following cash dividends:

Class

Record Date

Payable Date

Amount of
Dividend

First Preference Shares,
Series 1

March 31, 2023

April 17, 2023

$0.33125

First Preference Shares,
Series 2

March 31, 2023

April 17, 2023

$0.296875

First Preference Shares,
Series 3

March 31, 2023

April 17, 2023

$0.34375

Series A Preference
Shares

March 31, 2023

April 17, 2023

$0.125

Common Shares

March 31, 2023

April 17, 2023

$3.75


The Board has approved a change to the Company's dividend policy, increasing its quarterly dividend to $3.75 per Common Share. The Company's dividend policy is established by the Board of Directors at its discretion and is subject to change.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act, Canada and any similar provincial tax legislation.

