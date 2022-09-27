U.S. markets open in 9 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,695.50
    +25.50 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,530.00
    +187.00 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,401.50
    +85.25 (+0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,678.90
    +16.40 (+0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.16
    +0.45 (+0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,637.90
    +4.50 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    18.45
    -0.02 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9644
    +0.0032 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8780
    +0.1810 (+4.90%)
     

  • Vix

    32.26
    +2.34 (+7.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0789
    +0.0106 (+0.99%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.4510
    -0.2290 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,048.23
    +1,161.31 (+6.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    459.08
    +25.98 (+6.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,020.95
    +2.35 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,593.88
    +162.33 (+0.61%)
     

E-L FINANCIAL CORPORATION LIMITED ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF ITS SUBSTANTIAL ISSUER BID

·5 min read

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - E-L Financial Corporation Limited (TSX: ELF) (TSX: ELF.PR.F) (TSX: ELF.PR.G) (TSX: ELF.PR.H) (the "Company") announced today the preliminary results of its "modified Dutch auction" substantial issuer bid (the "Offer"). Pursuant to the Offer, the Company offered to purchase for cancellation up to $100,000,000 in value of its outstanding common shares (the "Shares") from holders of Shares (the "Shareholders") for cash. The Offer expired at 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on September 26, 2022.

Based on the preliminary count by Computershare Investor Services Inc. (the "Depositary"), the Company expects to take up and pay for approximately 103,626 Shares at a price of $965.00 per Share under the Offer, representing an aggregate purchase amount of approximately $100,000,000 and 2.83% of the total number of the Company's issued and outstanding Shares before giving effect to the Offer. After giving effect to the Offer, the Company expects to have 3,557,090 Shares issued and outstanding.

Payment and settlement of the Shares purchased pursuant to the Offer will be effected by the Depositary in accordance with the settlement procedures described in the Offer Documents. An aggregate of approximately 105,361 Shares were validly tendered and not withdrawn pursuant to auction tenders at or below the purchase price and purchase price tenders. Since the Offer was oversubscribed, Shareholders who made auction tenders at or below the purchase price and purchase price tenders will have the number of Shares purchased prorated following the determination of the final results of the Offer (other than "odd lot" tenders, which are not subject to proration). The Company expects that such Shareholders who made auction tenders at or below the purchase price and the purchase price tenders will have approximately 98.29% of their successfully tendered Shares purchased by the Company. Shareholders who made auction tenders at a price in excess of $965.00 per Share will have their Shares returned by the Depositary.

The number of Shares to be purchased, the proration factor and the purchase price under the Offer are preliminary. Final results will be determined subject to confirmation by the Depositary of the proper delivery of the Shares validly tendered and not withdrawn. Upon take up and payment of the Shares purchased, the Company will release the final results, including the final purchase price, the final proration factor, the estimated paid-up capital per Share and the "specified amount" for purposes of subsection 191(4) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Details of the Offer are described in the offer to purchase and issuer bid circular dated August 16, 2022, as amended by a notice of change dated August 31, 2022, as well as the related letter of transmittal and notice of guaranteed delivery (the "Offer Documents"), copies of which were filed and are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell the Company's Shares.

About E-L Financial Corporation Limited

E-L Financial operates as an investment and insurance holding company. In managing its operations, the Company distinguishes between two operating segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life.

E-L Corporate represents investments in stocks and fixed income securities held directly and indirectly through pooled funds, closed-end investment companies and other investment companies. The investment strategy is to accumulate shareholder value through long-term capital appreciation and dividend and interest income from its investments.

Empire Life is a subsidiary of the Company. Since 1923, Empire Life has provided individual and group life and health insurance, investment and retirement products to Canadians. Empire Life's mission is to make it simple, fast and easy for Canadians to get the investment, insurance and group benefits coverage they need to build wealth, generate income, and achieve financial security.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities regulation. The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "likely" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the terms and conditions of the Offer, including the aggregate number of Shares to be purchased for cancellation under the Offer, the final purchase price under the Offer and the number of Shares expected to be issued and outstanding after completion of the Offer. The Company believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward- looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the results or events mentioned in this press release to differ materially from those that are discussed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general, local economic, and business conditions. All forward-looking information in this press release speaks as of the date hereof. The Company does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is disclosed in filings with securities regulators filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

SOURCE E-L Financial Corporation Limited

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/26/c1404.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Plunged as Much as 10% Today

    The mortgage REIT completed a reverse split on Friday, so it's the first trading day post-split. A stock decline in this situation isn't odd at all.

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn warns 'you can't cure' hot inflation — but when an audience member asked him for stock picks, he gave these 2 'cheap and viable' names

    The 86-year-old investing legend has spoken. Pay attention.

  • Stock market: Here's one veteran strategist's guess at a bear market bottom

    The selling in stock markets looks poised to continues, warns veteran strategist Sam Stovall.

  • Vanguard Is Liquidating a US-Listed ETF for the First Time Ever

    (Bloomberg) -- Asset-management giant Vanguard Group is shutting down one of its US exchange-traded funds for the first time. Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanInterpol Issues Red Notice for Terra’s Do Kwon, Korea SaysThe $39.7 million Vanguard U.S. Liquidity Fac

  • John Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is Different

    (Bloomberg) -- John Paulson became a billionaire after his hedge fund effectively shorted more than $25 billion of mortgage securities at the dawn of the global financial crisis. As he sizes up yet another frothy housing market some 15 years later, the founder of Paulson & Co. says another downturn in US home prices may be in the cards -- but the banking system is in a much better condition to handle it. Paulson sat down with Bloomberg for a wide-ranging interview at the Union League of Philadel

  • Down 85%, Is There Any Hope for This Struggling Vaccine Stock?

    In the early days of the pandemic, if there was one coronavirus vaccine stock investors were betting on, it was Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). The biotech stock soared more than 2,700% in 2020 as it developed its vaccine candidate. In the same timeframe, Pfizer shares hardly budged.

  • Brutal Bear Market Knocks 7 Major Stocks Below $3 A Share

    There's nothing like a bear market to remind S&P 500 investors how low stocks can go. And it's a surprisingly low number per share.

  • Implied Volatility Surging for NVIDIA (NVDA) Stock Options

    Investors need to pay close attention to NVIDIA (NVDA) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • 10 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best oil stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to read about some more oil stocks, go directly to 5 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The oil sector has rebounded from the lows of the pandemic this year and prices have […]

  • Why Palantir Stock Jumped Initially Then Retreated Slightly Today

    Shares of the big-data software company Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) gained as much as 5.8% today after the company announced that the Department of Homeland Security renewed a five-year contract with the company. Palantir's stock was up by 2.8% as of 3:20 p.m. ET. Palantir's stock initially got a boost this morning after the company said that the Department of Homeland Security renewed its contract to support Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) using the company's software.

  • Dow Jones Hits Bear Market After Today's Sell-Off; What To Do Now

    Dow Jones futures were little changed ahead of Tuesday's open. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished in a bear market Monday.

  • A surging U.S. dollar is creating an ‘untenable situation’ for the stock market, warns Morgan Stanley’s Wilson

    Morgan Stanley’s Wilson said every 1% change in the Dollar Index has a negative 0.5% impact on S&P 500 earnings. He also saw an approximate 10% headwind to growth to companies earnings in the fourth quarter, in addition to other headwinds such as payback in demand and higher costs from inflation.

  • Energy Transfer LP (ET) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Energy Transfer LP (ET) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Why Snowflake Fell Hard Today

    Shares of enterprise software star Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) fell today, down 4.1% as of the end of trading -- much more than the broader markets. Snowflake is perhaps one of the best-performing businesses in the enterprise software space. The Federal Reserve held its September meeting last week, whereby Fed governors gave their projections for interest rates hikes in the near and medium term.

  • Treasury Yields Surge in Worst Selloff Since March 2020 Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- US Treasury yields surged on Monday, with poor demand for a two-year note auction triggering renewed selling that propelled key benchmarks higher by more than 20 basis points -- and sent the 10-year rate up by the most since the March 2020 Covid crash.US inflation stuck near a four-decade high and a hawkish Federal Reserve that now expects to push policy rates to at least 4.6% in 2023 are driving bearish market sentiment, with poor liquidity exacerbating the moves. A renewed surge

  • Buy US Treasuries to Prepare for 2023 Downturn, Citi Strategist Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc.’s Steven Wieting says buying US Treasuries is the way to prepare for 2023, when an economic downturn will cut earnings and employment.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanOnce-Hot Fake Meat Sees Sales Slide on Price and Being Too ‘Woke’

  • Down 80%, Is Shopify Stock Worth the Risk?

    With time, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) has the potential to be one of them. Diving into the numbers shows how much momentum the company has lost and what it can do to turn things around. The company bet -- by hiring staff and building out infrastructure -- that the pandemic permanently accelerated e-commerce by five to 10 years.

  • Stock market ‘on cusp’ of important test: Watch this S&P 500 level if 2022 low gives way, says RBC

    The S&P 500 is approaching an important level to watch beyond its 2022 low, as investors anticipate a spike in jobless claims amid recession fears and soured sentiment in the U.S. stock market, according to an RBC Capital Markets note.

  • The Jeff Bezos-Backed Real Estate Company Is On A Buying Spree For Single-Family Homes

    The real estate investment platform backed by Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos has continued ramping up its acquisitions of single-family rental homes in several U.S. markets. Arrived Homes acquires single-family homes to use as rental properties, then sells shares of these properties to investors through its online platform. The demand for rental property shares has grown exponentially so far in 2022, with a total of 165 properties now funded on the platform with a value of over $60 million. T

  • Cathie Wood Says US Dollar Strength Could Yet Prompt Fed Pivot

    (Bloomberg) -- US dollar strength has been “devastating to the rest of the world and should come back to bite” the country’s competitiveness and economic activity, eventually “forcing the Fed to pivot” away from its restrictive monetary policy, Ark Investment Management CEO and Founder Cathie Wood said in a series of tweets on Monday. NOTE: Cathie Wood Says Fed Is Turning Inflation Into Deflation More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com©2022 Bloomberg L.P.