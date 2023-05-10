E-L FINANCIAL CORPORATION LIMITED ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF DIRECTOR ELECTIONS
TORONTO, May 10, 2023 /CNW/ - E-L Financial Corporation Limited (TSX: ELF) (TSX: ELF.PR.F) (TSX: ELF.PR.G) (TSX: ELF.PR.H) reports the following voting results for the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 10, 2023:
Director Nominee
Votes
For
% of
Votes Cast
Votes
Withheld
% of
Votes Cast
Duncan N.R. Jackman
3,152,187
96.19
124,952
3.81
M. Victoria D. Jackman
3,162,493
96.50
114,646
3.50
Peter J. Levitt
3,198,586
97.60
78,553
2.40
Elizabeth M. Loach
3,275,190
99.94
1,949
0.06
Clive P. Rowe
3,249,500
99.16
27,639
0.84
Stephen J.R. Smith
3,195,932
97.52
81,207
2.48
Mark M. Taylor
3,183,604
97.15
93,535
2.85
SOURCE E-L Financial Corporation
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/10/c8996.html