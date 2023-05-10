U.S. markets close in 2 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,104.50
    -14.67 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,281.73
    -280.08 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,199.89
    +20.34 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,750.40
    +0.72 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.46
    -1.25 (-1.70%)
     

  • Gold

    2,035.90
    -7.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    25.65
    -0.25 (-0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0972
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4460
    -0.0750 (-2.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2620
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2100
    -0.9710 (-0.72%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,034.87
    -641.81 (-2.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    591.77
    -16.86 (-2.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,741.33
    -22.76 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,122.18
    -120.64 (-0.41%)
     
BREAKING:

Inflation continues to cool: Prices rose 4.9% in April in slight slowdown

E-L FINANCIAL CORPORATION LIMITED ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF DIRECTOR ELECTIONS

CNW Group
·1 min read

TORONTO, May 10, 2023 /CNW/ - E-L Financial Corporation Limited (TSX: ELF) (TSX: ELF.PR.F) (TSX: ELF.PR.G) (TSX: ELF.PR.H) reports the following voting results for the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 10, 2023:

Director Nominee

Votes

For

% of

Votes Cast

Votes

Withheld

% of

Votes Cast

Duncan N.R. Jackman

3,152,187

96.19

124,952

3.81

M. Victoria D. Jackman

3,162,493

96.50

114,646

3.50

Peter J. Levitt

3,198,586

97.60

78,553

2.40

Elizabeth M. Loach

3,275,190

99.94

1,949

0.06

Clive P. Rowe

3,249,500

99.16

27,639

0.84

Stephen J.R. Smith

3,195,932

97.52

81,207

2.48

Mark M. Taylor

3,183,604

97.15

93,535

2.85

SOURCE E-L Financial Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/10/c8996.html