U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,122.47
    -17.59 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,774.41
    -58.13 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,493.93
    -150.53 (-1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,912.89
    -28.31 (-1.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.54
    -0.22 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.40
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    20.50
    -0.12 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0217
    +0.0022 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7970
    +0.0320 (+1.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2076
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0900
    +0.1170 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,207.25
    -657.85 (-2.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    537.23
    -20.12 (-3.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.15
    +5.78 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,999.96
    -249.28 (-0.88%)
     

E-L FINANCIAL CORPORATION LIMITED ANNOUNCES DIVIDENDS

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ELFIF

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of E-L Financial Corporation Limited (TSX: ELF) (TSX: ELF.PR.F) (TSX: ELF.PR.G) (TSX: ELF.PR.H) today declared the following cash dividends:

Class

Record Date

Payable Date

Amount of

Dividend

First Preference Shares,

Series 1

September 29, 2022

October 17, 2022

$0.33125

First Preference Shares,

Series 2

September 29, 2022

October 17, 2022

$0.296875

First Preference Shares,

Series 3

September 29, 2022

October 17, 2022

$0.34375

Series A Preference

Shares

September 29, 2022

October 17, 2022

$0.125

Common Shares

September 29, 2022

October 17, 2022

$2.50

 

E-L Financial Corporation Limited advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act, Canada and any similar provincial tax legislation.

SOURCE E-L Financial Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/09/c8017.html

Recommended Stories