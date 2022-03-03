E-L FINANCIAL CORPORATION LIMITED ANNOUNCES DIVIDENDS
TORONTO, March 3, 2022 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of E-L Financial Corporation Limited (TSX: ELF) (TSX: ELF.PR.F) (TSX: ELF.PR.G) (TSX: ELF.PR.H) today declared the following cash dividends:
Class
Record Date
Payable Date
Amount of
First Preference Shares, Series 1
March 31, 2022
April 14, 2022
$0.33125
First Preference Shares, Series 2
March 31, 2022
April 14, 2022
$0.296875
First Preference Shares, Series 3
March 31, 2022
April 14, 2022
$0.34375
Series A Preference Shares
March 31, 2022
April 14, 2022
$0.125
Common Shares
March 31, 2022
April 14, 2022
$27.50
The $27.50 Common Share dividend includes a quarterly dividend of $2.50 and an additional special cash dividend of $25.00.
E-L Financial Corporation Limited advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act, Canada and any similar provincial tax legislation.
