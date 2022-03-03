E-L FINANCIAL CORPORATION LIMITED ANNOUNCES DIVIDENDS

TORONTO, March 3, 2022 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of E-L Financial Corporation Limited (TSX: ELF) (TSX: ELF.PR.F) (TSX: ELF.PR.G) (TSX: ELF.PR.H) today declared the following cash dividends:

Class Record Date Payable Date Amount of

Dividend First Preference Shares, Series 1 March 31, 2022 April 14, 2022 $0.33125 First Preference Shares, Series 2 March 31, 2022 April 14, 2022 $0.296875 First Preference Shares, Series 3 March 31, 2022 April 14, 2022 $0.34375 Series A Preference Shares March 31, 2022 April 14, 2022 $0.125 Common Shares March 31, 2022 April 14, 2022 $27.50

The $27.50 Common Share dividend includes a quarterly dividend of $2.50 and an additional special cash dividend of $25.00.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act, Canada and any similar provincial tax legislation.

