Tecsys Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021
Eighth consecutive quarter of record revenue; SaaS revenue up 89%
MONTREAL, Feb. 24, 2021 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management SaaS company, today announced its results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, ended January 31, 2021. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
Third Quarter Highlights:
SaaS revenue increased by 89% to $4.7 million in Q3 2021, up from $2.5 million in Q3 2020.
Cloud, maintenance and subscription revenue increased 26% year-over-year to $13.4 million in Q3 2021, up from $10.6 million in Q3 2020. The performance was primarily driven by SaaS.
Annual Recurring Revenue (ARRi) at January 31, 2021 was up 20% to $50.8 million compared to $42.5 million at January 31, 2020 and up 3% sequentially from October 31, 2020 on a constant currency basis.
During Q3 2021, SaaS subscription bookingsi (measured on an ARRi basis) were $1.0 million, down 49% compared to $2.0 million in the third quarter of 2020, while YTD bookings were up 29% compared to last year.
Professional services revenue was up 24% to $12.3 million in Q3 2021 compared to $9.9 million in Q3 2020. Professional services bookingsi were down 19% to $10.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $12.9 million in the same period last year, while YTD bookings were up 20% compared to last year.
Total revenue was a record $31.9 million, 19% higher than $26.8 million reported for Q3 2020.
Gross margin was 48% compared to 48% in the prior year quarter. Total gross profit increased to $15.4 million, up 20% from $12.8 million in Q3 2020.
Operating expenses increased to $12.8 million, higher by $1.3 million or 12% compared to $11.4 million in Q3 fiscal 2020 with continuing investment in sales and marketing as well as research and development.
Profit from operations in Q3 2021 was $2.6 million, up 89% from $1.4 million in Q3 2020.
Net profit was $1.8 million or $0.12 per share on a fully diluted basis in Q3 2021 compared to a net profit of $0.8 million or $0.06 per share for the same period in fiscal 2020.
Adjusted EBITDAii was $4.0 million in Q3 2021, up 50% compared to $2.6 million reported in Q3 2020.
"Our performance for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 continues to reflect momentum in the market for Tecsys solutions," said Peter Brereton, president and CEO of Tecsys Inc. "This is our eighth straight quarter reporting record revenue. The second major COVID wave delayed some deals into our fourth quarter resulting in a significant new business pipeline for the last quarter of our fiscal year. As that wave subsides, these deals are coming in. We were delighted to sign six new accounts in the quarter, three of which were major accounts that signed small initial orders with some significant growth to come. Our developing partner ecosystem continues to have a solid impact on our pipeline and deal flow."
Mark Bentler, chief financial officer of Tecsys Inc., added, "We expect to see our SaaS revenue continue on its growth trend and we expect this to come from both expansion and migrations of our base customers as well as from new customer wins. With regard to new customer wins, we are pleased with the addition of two new hospital networks during the quarter."
Results from operations
Trailing 12
Trailing 12
3 months ended
3 months ended
9 months ended
9 months ended
months ended
months ended
January 31, 2021
January 31, 2020
January 31, 2021
January 31, 2020
January 31, 2021
January 31, 2020
Total Revenue
$
31 942
$
26 847
$
90 727
$
77 105
$
118 477
$
100 296
Cloud, Maintenance and Subscription Revenue
13 358
10 575
39 043
30 420
49 681
39 780
Gross Profit
15 407
12 834
44 907
37 422
57 803
48 331
Gross Margin %
48%
48%
49%
49%
49%
48%
Operating Expenses
12 777
11 439
36 857
33 308
49 159
45 054
Op. Ex. As % of Revenue
40%
43%
41%
43%
41%
45%
Profit from Operations
2 630
1 395
8 050
4 114
8 644
3 277
Adjusted EBITDA ii
3 964
2 648
12 303
8 320
14 254
9 004
EPS basic
0.13
0.06
0.36
0.15
0.39
0.16
EPS diluted
0.12
0.06
0.35
0.15
0.38
0.16
License Bookings
1 172
1 524
3 537
3 330
4 925
4 575
SAAS ARR Bookings
993
1 952
6 055
4 683
10 130
5 698
Annual Recurring Revenue
50 817
42 471
50 817
42 471
50 817
42 471
Professional Services Backlog
37 795
24 262
37 795
24 262
37 795
24 262
Year-to-date performance for first nine months of fiscal 2021 ended January 31, 2021
Highlights:
SaaS revenue for the nine-month period increased 116% to $13.7 million, up from $6.3 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2020.
Cloud, maintenance and subscription revenue increased 28% year-over-year to $39.0 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2021, up from $30.4 million in the prior year, driven primarily by SaaS revenue.
SaaS subscription bookingsi increased 29% to $6.1 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2021 compared to $4.7 million in the prior year period.
Professional services revenue was up 18% to $35.3 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2021 compared to $29.8 million in the prior year period. Professional services bookings were up 20% to $36.1 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2021 compared to $30.0 million in the same period last year.
Revenue for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 was $90.7 million, up 18% from $77.1 million reported in the previous fiscal year period.
Total gross profit increased to $44.9 million, up $7.5 million or 20% in the first nine months of fiscal 2021 compared to $37.4 million in the same prior year period.
Total gross profit margin remained flat at 49% compared to the first nine months of fiscal 2020.
Net profit for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 was $5.2 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, compared to a profit $2.0 million or $0.15 per share, for the same period in fiscal 2020.
Adjusted EBITDAii for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 was $12.3 million, up 48% compared to $8.3 million reported for the same period in fiscal 2020.
On February 24, 2021, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.065 per share payable on April 8, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 18, 2021.
Pursuant to the Canadian Income Tax Act, dividends paid by the Company to Canadian residents are considered to be "eligible" dividends.
Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results Conference Call
Date: February 25, 2021
Time: 8:30am EST
Phone number: (800) 698-1231 or (416) 981-0147
The call can be replayed until March 4, 2021 by calling:
(800) 558-5253 or (416) 626-4100 (access code: 21991616)
About Tecsys
Tecsys is a global provider of supply chain solutions that equip the borderless enterprise for growth. Organizations thrive when they have the software, technology and expertise to drive operational greatness and deliver on their brand promise. Spanning healthcare, retail, service parts, third-party logistics, and general wholesale high-volume distribution industries, Tecsys delivers dynamic and powerful solutions for warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions. Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com.
Forward Looking Statements
The statements in this news release relating to matters that are not historical fact are forward looking statements that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including but not limited to future economic conditions, the markets that Tecsys Inc. serves, the actions of competitors, major new technological trends, and other factors beyond the control of Tecsys Inc., which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. More information about the risks and uncertainties associated with Tecsys Inc.'s business can be found in the MD&A section of the Company's annual report and annual information form for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2020. These documents have been filed with the Canadian securities commissions and are available on our website (www.tecsys.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
Copyright © Tecsys Inc. 2021. All names, trademarks, products, and services mentioned are registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.
i See Key Performance Indicators in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Q3 2021 Financial Statements.
ii See Non-IFRS Performance Measures in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Q3 2021 Financial Statements.
Non-IFRS Measures
Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA before stock-based compensation, fair value adjustment on contingent consideration earnout and restructuring costs. The Company believes that these measures are commonly used by investors and analysts to measure a company's performance, its ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations, or as a common valuation measurement.
The EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA calculation for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2021 and January 31, 2020 as derived from IFRS measures in the Company's Consolidated financial statements is as follows:
Three months
Three months
Nine months
Nine months
Profit for the period
$ 1,847
$ 834
$ 5,168
$ 1,971
Adjustments for:
554
506
1,613
1,463
Amortization of deferred development costs
48
104
209
417
Amortization of other intangible assets
425
394
1,259
1,132
Interest expense
158
267
629
838
Interest income
(43)
(16)
(156)
(62)
Income taxes
683
282
2,653
1,160
EBITDA
$ 3,672
$ 2,371
$ 11,375
$ 6,919
Adjustments for:
292
277
928
810
Restructuring costs
-
-
-
420
Fair value adjustment on contingent consideration earnout – Tecsys A/S
-
-
-
171
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 3,964
$ 2,648
$ 12,303
$ 8,320
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
As at January 31, 2021 and April 30, 2020
(Unaudited)
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
January 31, 2021
April 30, 2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 19,538
$ 27,528
Short-term investments
20,079
10,000
Accounts receivable
15,432
18,434
Work in progress
554
837
Other receivables
2,622
1,633
Tax credits
6,531
4,162
Inventory
953
634
Prepaid expenses
4,659
3,778
Total current assets
70,368
67,006
Non-current assets
Other long-term receivables
239
350
Tax credits
3,494
4,624
Property and equipment
2,752
2,823
Right-of-use assets
7,514
8,234
Contract acquisition costs
2,588
2,324
Deferred development costs
1,089
1,103
Other intangible assets
12,929
13,401
Goodwill
17,745
17,540
Deferred tax assets
7,021
7,028
Total non-current assets
55,371
57,427
Total assets
$ 125,739
$ 124,433
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$ 18,772
$ 19,933
Deferred revenue
18,654
16,163
Current portion of long-term debt
1,227
1,231
Other current liabilities
1,178
4,670
Lease obligations
880
922
Total current liabilities
40,711
42,919
Non-current liabilities
Long-term debt
8,700
9,600
Deferred tax liabilities
1,688
1,638
Lease obligations
8,538
9,157
Total non-current liabilities
18,926
20,395
Total liabilities
59,637
63,314
Equity
Share capital
41,951
40,901
Contributed surplus
11,654
10,964
Retained earnings
11,339
8,838
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,158
416
Total equity attributable to the owners of the Company
66,102
61,119
Total liabilities and equity
$ 125,739
$ 124,433
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
For the three and nine-month periods ended January 31, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited)
(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data)
Three months
Three months
Nine months
Nine months
Proprietary products
$ 1,336
$ 1,520
$ 3,898
$ 3,690
Third-party products
4,934
4,397
12,431
11,641
Cloud, maintenance and subscription
13,358
10,575
39,043
30,420
Professional services
12,271
9,882
35,251
29,793
Reimbursable expenses
43
473
104
1,561
Total revenue
31,942
26,847
90,727
77,105
Products
4,209
3,530
10,296
9,287
Services
12,283
10,010
35,420
28,835
Reimbursable expenses
43
473
104
1,561
Total cost of revenue
16,535
14,013
45,820
39,683
Gross profit
15,407
12,834
44,907
37,422
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
5,074
5,451
15,336
14,766
General and administration
2,648
2,363
7,969
7,184
Research and development, net of tax credits
5,055
3,625
13,552
10,938
Restructuring costs
-
-
-
420
Total operating expenses
12,777
11,439
36,857
33,308
Profit from operations
2,630
1,395
8,050
4,114
Net finance costs
100
279
229
983
Profit before income taxes
2,530
1,116
7,821
3,131
Income tax expense
683
282
2,653
1,160
Profit attributable to the owners of the Company
$ 1,847
$ 834
$ 5,168
$ 1,971
Other comprehensive income:
(431)
(49)
223
69
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
111
33
519
(271)
Comprehensive income attributable to the owners of the Company
$ 1,527
$ 818
$ 5,910
$ 1,769
Basic earnings per common share
$ 0.13
$ 0.06
$ 0.36
$ 0.15
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 0.12
$ 0.06
$ 0.35
$ 0.15
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the three and nine-month periods ended January 31, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited)
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
Three months
Three months
Nine months
Nine months
Cash flows from operating activities:
Profit for the period
$ 1,847
$ 834
$ 5,168
$ 1,971
Adjustments for:
Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use-assets
554
506
1,613
1,463
Amortization of deferred development costs
48
104
209
417
Amortization of other intangible assets
425
394
1,259
1,132
Net finance costs
100
279
229
983
Unrealized foreign exchange and other
(474)
(12)
(946)
(597)
Non-refundable tax credits
(333)
(297)
(1,003)
(1,043)
Stock-based compensation
292
277
928
810
Income taxes
486
249
2,330
805
2,945
2,334
9,787
5,941
8,031
(214)
3,068
(1,524)
Work in progress
829
(196)
288
134
Other receivables
(9)
157
(87)
(304)
Tax credits
(907)
(656)
(2,565)
(1,694)
Inventory
(295)
26
(315)
(137)
Prepaid expenses
(271)
(280)
(877)
(777)
Contract acquisition costs
85
(326)
(264)
(683)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
2,400
1,683
(508)
2,116
Deferred revenue
(1,110)
404
2,468
788
Changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations
8,753
598
1,208
(2,081)
Net cash from operating activities
11,698
2,932
10,995
3,860
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:
(303)
(238)
(903)
(710)
Payment of lease obligations
(209)
(246)
(696)
(731)
Payment of dividends
(937)
(785)
(2,667)
(2,224)
Payment of acquired tax liability
-
-
(2,191)
-
Common shares issued on exercise of stock options
776
-
812
-
Interest paid
(169)
(226)
(488)
(715)
Net cash used in financing activities
(842)
(1,495)
(6,133)
(4,380)
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:
-
-
(10,000)
-
Interest received
43
17
156
63
Payments related to prior business acquisitions
(1,468)
(1,146)
(1,468)
(1,146)
Acquisitions of property and equipment
(274)
(344)
(777)
(703)
Acquisitions of other intangible assets
(39)
(19)
(560)
(154)
Deferred development costs
(43)
(150)
(203)
(505)
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,781)
(1,642)
(12,852)
(2,445)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period
9,075
(205)
(7,990)
(2,965)
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period
10,463
12,153
27,528
14,913
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
$ 19,538
$ 11,948
$ 19,538
$ 11,948
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
For the nine-month periods ended January 31, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited)
(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares)
Share capital
Number
Amount
Contributed
Accumulated
Retained
Total
Balance, April 30, 2020
14,416,543
40,901
10,964
416
8,838
61,119
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
5,168
5,168
Other comprehensive
revenue hedges
-
-
-
223
-
223
Exchange difference
-
-
-
519
-
519
Total comprehensive
-
-
-
742
5,168
5,910
Stock-based
-
-
928
-
-
928
Dividends to equity
-
-
-
-
(2,667)
(2,667)
Share options exercised
48,552
1,050
(238)
-
-
812
Total transactions with
48,552
1,050
690
-
(2,667)
(927)
Balance, January 31, 2021
14,465,095
$ 41,951
$ 11,654
$ 1,158
$ 11,339
$ 66,102
Balance, April 30, 2019
13,082,376
$ 19,144
$ 9,943
$ (207)
$ 9,501
$ 38,381
Profit for the period
-
-
-
1,971
1,971
Other comprehensive
Effective portion
revenue hedges
-
-
-
69
-
69
Exchange difference
-
-
-
(271)
-
(271)
Total comprehensive
-
-
-
(202)
1,971
1,769
Stock-based
-
-
810
-
-
810
Dividends to equity
-
-
-
-
(2,224)
(2,224)
Stock options
834
14
(3)
-
-
11
Total transactions with
834
14
807
-
(2,224)
(1,403)
Balance, January 31, 2020
13,083,210
$ 19,158
$ 10,750
$ (409)
$ 9,248
$ 38,747
