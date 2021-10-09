E-Learning Company Is Disrupting the Status Quo on How People Fix, Improve, and Maintain Excellent Credit

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2021 / Kenney Conwell is thrilled to announce the launch of MyMoneyEDU, an online financial education platform. The all-digital services are designed to revolutionize how people repair, improve and maintain their credit scores. MyMoneyEDU will help members cut their taxes, increase their cash flow, and increase their net worth by implementing their proven wealth strategies.

MyMoneyEDU was created to solve a gap in the minority community, namely a lack of financial education and access to financial resources. The team has simplified its processes so that anyone who is a good fit for their programs can participate without being limited by time or geography. Additionally, all MyMoneyEDU's products and services are conveniently available in digital format.

Members who join MyMoneyEDU's platform want time and financial independence, believing that the conventional American dream of going to school, getting a job, buying a house, and investing in a 401(k) is no longer the sole road to earning wealth. The MyMoneyEDU team has identified four major areas in which they can assist users in becoming first-generation millionaires.

The online program teaches how to 1) Use a cash flow management strategy to increase your personal income through a side hustle or a home-based business. 2) Leverage the power of both personal and business credit. 3) Make use of the stock market as a source of leverage. The simplest approach to build money is to INVEST in the stock market, either actively or passively. 4) Use tax planning to your advantage. It's important to distinguish between tax planning and tax preparation. Planning comes before preparation, and when done right, it can help you avoid paying too much in taxes (aka tax avoidance).

In addition to the four key areas of leverage, the online classes explain how good cash flow management can help individuals develop financial discipline. Increased cash flow is easier to achieve with good credit. More investment options are created by increased cash flow. The more money you make, the more crucial it is to have a sound tax strategy. MyMoneyEDU guides clients through all the elements necessary to achieve their financial dreams through their comprehensive financial system.

MyMoneyEDU is proud to provide a comprehensive online education platform that helps people improve their financial situation, increase cash flow, and build their net worth over time. Their entire system offers financial clarity, accountability, as well as the freedom and flexibility needed to achieve the desired results.

About MyMoneyEDU and Kenny Cromwell - Kenney Conwell, founder of MyMoneyEDU, graduated from North Carolina A&T State University in May 2009, with a degree in Interdisciplinary Studies with a certificate of entrepreneurship. As an entrepreneur, his mission is to educate, communicate, and equip others who are just starting out on their journey with the tools they need to succeed. He founded MyMoneyEDU with the goal of assisting 1,000,000 people in achieving a 700-credit score by 2029 or sooner so they can begin the E.R.I. process (Entrepreneurship, Real Estate & Investing).

Conwell and his team are dedicated to providing the community with the tools, resources, and knowledge necessary to attain outstanding credit and financial success.

