E-learning Courses Market to grow by USD 109.05 Bn, Digitization of Learning Process to Boost growth - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-Learning Courses Market by End-user and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 109.05 billion by 2026. The market observed a YOY growth of 15.67% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 16.75% during the forecast period. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current market size, future growth opportunities, key strategies adopted by vendors, new product launches, and key segments to invest in over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global E-learning Courses Market 2022-2026
Download the PDF Report Sample to understand the scope of our full report on the global e-learning courses market.

The global E-learning courses market is fragmented, owing to the presence of well-diversified international and regional vendors. International vendors are increasing their footprint across the world. This creates significant challenges for regional vendors that cannot compete based on quality, technology, and price. Technavio expects the competitive environment to intensify over the forecast period, owing to product and service extensions, M&A, and innovations in technology by leading global and regional vendors.  As the demand for E-learning increases, several vendors will focus on providing E-learning courses with varying content across different domains. Technavio expects several vendors to focus on selling e-learning courses to university students, corporations, and individuals.

Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Blackboard Inc., Cegos Group, Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, Compunnel Software Group Inc., Coursera Inc., CrossKnowledge, D2L Corp., Docebo Inc., edX LLC., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH, and Co. KG, GP Strategies Corp., Kaplan Inc., NIIT Ltd, Pearson Plc, Skillsoft Corp., and Seek Ltd. are among some of the major market participants. Digitization of learning processes has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, credibility issues might hamper the market growth. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here.

E-learning Courses Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • End-user

The e-learning courses market share growth in the higher education segment will be significant during the forecast period. The higher education sector dominates the global E-learning courses market, with a sizable number of vendors offering a wide range of courses, mainly in the STEM segment, followed by courses in arts and other subjects.

  • Geography

To get more insights on segments. Download the Sample PDF Here.

E-learning Courses Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist e-learning courses market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the e-learning courses market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the e-learning courses market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the e-learning courses market, vendors

Related Reports:

Information and Communications Technology Services in Education Market Type, Region, Application, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Online Photography Education Market in Higher Education by Courses and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

E-learning Courses Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.75%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 109.05 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

15.67

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Blackboard Inc., Cegos Group, Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, Compunnel Software Group Inc., Coursera Inc., CrossKnowledge, D2L Corp., Docebo Inc., edX LLC., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, GP Strategies Corp., Kaplan Inc., NIIT Ltd, Pearson Plc, Skillsoft Corp., and Seek Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Higher education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Corporate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 K-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Cegos Group

  • 10.4 City and Guilds Group

  • 10.5 CrossKnowledge

  • 10.6 D2L Corp.

  • 10.7 Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG

  • 10.8 GP Strategies Corp.

  • 10.9 Kaplan Inc.

  • 10.10 NIIT Ltd

  • 10.11 Pearson Plc

  • 10.12 Skillsoft Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global E-learning Courses Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/e-learning-courses-market-to-grow-by-usd-109-05-bn-digitization-of-learning-process-to-boost-growth---technavio-301649546.html

SOURCE Technavio

