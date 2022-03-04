U.S. markets open in 2 hours 8 minutes

E-learning Market: 34% of Growth to Originate from North America | By End-user (higher education, corporate, and K12) and Geography | Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 - 2025 | Technavio

·7 min read

NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North America will register the highest growth rate of 34% among the other regions. US and Canada are the key markets for E-learning. Moreover, market growth in North America will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled E-learning Market by End-users and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The E-learning Market Share is expected to increase by USD 147.79 billion from 2020 to 2025, at an accelerated CAGR of 16%- according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in North America.

Regional Market Outlook

34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for e-learning in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, MEA, and South American regions.

The increasing internet connectivity and innovation will facilitate the e-learning market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

E-learning Market Facts at a Glance-

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, Instructure Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Pearson Plc, Skillsoft Ltd., and Thomson Reuters Corp. among others

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

  • Segments: End-user (higher education, corporate, and K12)

  • Geographies: North America (US and Canada), Europe (UK and Germany), APAC (China), South America, and MEA

Vendor Insights-

The E-learning market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • Adobe Inc.- The company offers eLearning through Virtual reality, video based learning, screen capture, interactive eLearning, soft skills and compliance learning, mobile learning and others.

  • Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.- The company offers digital solutions for higher education through Cenage mindtap engineering, cenage mindtap business and economics, Webassign and others.

  • Instructure Inc.- The company offers eLearning through a platform named Canvas through LMS, Canvas studio, Mastery connect, Videri and others.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Market-

  • E-learning Market Driver:

The evolution of education technologies began with schools and colleges converting traditional classrooms to digital classrooms by investing in fundamental hardware and software solutions. Advances in information technology have revolutionized communication practices and aspects of education. Technology is transforming K-12 and higher education by empowering teachers as they can reject education technologies that divert student attention. Personalized learning and job-embedded professional learning are adopted by schools to meet the demand of teaching schedules and to support the learning styles of teachers. The adoption of content digitization led to an increase in demand for digital education publications.

  • E-learning Market Trend:

Microlearning refers to learning using bite-sized content. In microlearning, all topics of the course are split into smaller pieces that consist of videos, audio, texts, or infographics. Microlearning offers concise and relevant content and helps address the knowledge gap of students. With the advent of microlearning, academic eLearning vendors are increasingly adopting microlearning course content. Students find precise content interesting and engaging, and the information is delivered within a short period. In the academic sector, the BYOD and corporate-owned personally-enabled (COPE) policies are adopted to allow learners to learn at their convenience using their preferred devices. Microlearning helps to learn specific information in short intervals through their device.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Lecture Capture Systems Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The lecture capture systems market share is expected to increase by USD 8.72 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 23.7%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Microlearning Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The microlearning market share is expected to increase by USD 1.68 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.70%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

E-learning Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 16%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 147.79 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

15.45

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Germany, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, Instructure Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Pearson Plc, Skillsoft Ltd., and Thomson Reuters Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Corporate - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • K12 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Landscape disruption

  • Competitive landscape

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Adobe Inc.

  • Articulate Global Inc.

  • Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • City and Guilds Group

  • Instructure Inc.

  • John Wiley and Sons Inc.

  • Pearson Plc

  • Skillsoft Ltd.

  • Thomson Reuters Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/e-learning-market-34-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america--by-end-user-higher-education-corporate-and-k12-and-geography--regional-outlook-growth-potential-competitive-market-share--forecast-2021--2025--technavio-301495578.html

SOURCE Technavio

