E-learning Market: 34% of Growth to Originate from North America | By End-user (higher education, corporate, and K12) and Geography | Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 - 2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North America will register the highest growth rate of 34% among the other regions. US and Canada are the key markets for E-learning. Moreover, market growth in North America will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled E-learning Market by End-users and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The E-learning Market Share is expected to increase by USD 147.79 billion from 2020 to 2025, at an accelerated CAGR of 16%- according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Regional Market Outlook

34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for e-learning in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, MEA, and South American regions.

The increasing internet connectivity and innovation will facilitate the e-learning market growth in North America over the forecast period.

E-learning Market Facts at a Glance-

Total Pages: 120

Companies: 10+ – Including Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, Instructure Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Pearson Plc, Skillsoft Ltd., and Thomson Reuters Corp. among others

Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Segments: End-user (higher education, corporate, and K12)

Geographies: North America (US and Canada), Europe (UK and Germany), APAC (China), South America, and MEA

Story continues

Vendor Insights-

The E-learning market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Adobe Inc.- The company offers eLearning through Virtual reality, video based learning, screen capture, interactive eLearning, soft skills and compliance learning, mobile learning and others.

Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.- The company offers digital solutions for higher education through Cenage mindtap engineering, cenage mindtap business and economics, Webassign and others.

Instructure Inc.- The company offers eLearning through a platform named Canvas through LMS, Canvas studio, Mastery connect, Videri and others.

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Market-

E-learning Market Driver:

The evolution of education technologies began with schools and colleges converting traditional classrooms to digital classrooms by investing in fundamental hardware and software solutions. Advances in information technology have revolutionized communication practices and aspects of education. Technology is transforming K-12 and higher education by empowering teachers as they can reject education technologies that divert student attention. Personalized learning and job-embedded professional learning are adopted by schools to meet the demand of teaching schedules and to support the learning styles of teachers. The adoption of content digitization led to an increase in demand for digital education publications.

E-learning Market Trend:

Microlearning refers to learning using bite-sized content. In microlearning, all topics of the course are split into smaller pieces that consist of videos, audio, texts, or infographics. Microlearning offers concise and relevant content and helps address the knowledge gap of students. With the advent of microlearning, academic eLearning vendors are increasingly adopting microlearning course content. Students find precise content interesting and engaging, and the information is delivered within a short period. In the academic sector, the BYOD and corporate-owned personally-enabled (COPE) policies are adopted to allow learners to learn at their convenience using their preferred devices. Microlearning helps to learn specific information in short intervals through their device.

E-learning Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 147.79 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, Instructure Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Pearson Plc, Skillsoft Ltd., and Thomson Reuters Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Corporate - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

K12 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Adobe Inc.

Articulate Global Inc.

Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

City and Guilds Group

Instructure Inc.

John Wiley and Sons Inc.

Pearson Plc

Skillsoft Ltd.

Thomson Reuters Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

