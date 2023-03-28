U.S. markets open in 9 hours 14 minutes

E-Learning Market in GCC countries to grow at a CAGR of 10.66% from 2020 to 2025: High demand for skill-based training will drive growth - Technavio

PR Newswire
·10 min read

NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the e-learning market in GCC countries is estimated to grow by USD 569.04 million from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.66% according to Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by various factors, including the high demand for skill-based training, supportive government policies, and the growing adoption of cloud computing. The importance of skill-based training is increasing among corporates. Hence, employees are investing their time and resources by taking part in technical training and certifications. Methods such as simulation training and blended training are used to increase the effectiveness of training programs. E-learning is also used to train employees in customer relationship management. Moreover, several large companies are entering the GCC, which is increasing workforce diversity. E-learning programs can help companies provide effective communication training, language training, and cross-cultural training to employees. These factors will increase the demand for training based on e-learning. To learn more about the e-learning market in GCC countries, request a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled E-Learning Market in GCC Countries
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled E-Learning Market in GCC Countries

E-learning market in GCC countries - Key challenges

  • Availability of substitutes

  • High development cost associated with e-learning courses

  • Credibility issues regarding e-learning offerings

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

E-learning market in GCC countries – Segmentation analysis

The market has been segmented by end-user (corporate, k-12 education, and higher education) and geography (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, and Rest of MEA). The corporate segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. Corporates use various support solutions such as learning management systems (LMS), content management systems (CMS), and knowledge management technologies (KMT). The rising demand for microlearning and gamification as well as the advent of mobile learning technologies are contributing to market growth. The rising demand for corporate training and the availability of various e-learning-related training programs are also driving market growth.

E-learning market in GCC countries – Vendor insights

This report provides information about more than 15 vendors, including Administrate Ltd., Coursera Inc., Docebo Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., John Wiley & Sons Inc., New Horizons Worldwide LLC, Open Text Corp., Pearson Plc, and The Rapid Results College Ltd., and XpertLearning.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors include the following -

  • Administrate Ltd. - The company offers e-learning courses through an LMS. It also provides online training management solutions to training departments and training companies to increase course bookings, manage their operations, and deliver e-learning.

  • Coursera Inc. - The company offers a wide range of training courses. It also offers an online learning platform for higher education. The company partners with various universities and industry educators to offer courses, training, specializations, and degrees to students and business professionals.

  • The Rapid Results College Ltd. - The company offers flexible, interactive online courses. It offers various courses such as health and safety training, environmental training, in-company training, and case studies through various platforms, online/distance learning, blended learning, and publications.

The report on the e-learning market in GCC countries provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyze competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the report

What are the key data covered in this report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information about factors that will drive the growth of the e-learning market in GCC countries between 2021 and 2025

  • Precise estimation of the size of the e-learning market in GCC countries and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the e-learning market in GCC countries across Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, and Rest of MEA

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The US e-learning market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.39% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 48.4 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (content, technology, and services), end-user (higher education, corporate, and K12), and deployment (on-premise and cloud).

The academic e-learning market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 147.89 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), end-user (higher education and k12), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

E-Learning Market Scope in GCC Countries

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.66%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 569.04 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2020-2021 (%)

10.09

Regional analysis

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Rest of MEA

Performing market contribution

Saudi Arabia at 39%

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

Administrate Ltd., Coursera Inc., Docebo Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., John Wiley & Sons Inc., New Horizons Worldwide LLC, Open Text Corp., Pearson Plc, The Rapid Results College Ltd., and XpertLearning

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Consumer Discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five Forces Summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End user

  • 5.3 Corporate - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 K-12 education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End user

  • 5.7 COVID-19 impact and recovery for end-user segment

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 UAE - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Oman - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 Kuwait - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 Rest of GCC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by Geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Volume drivers – Demand led growth

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Administrate Ltd.

  • 10.4 Coursera Inc.

  • 10.5 Docebo Inc.

  • 10.6 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.

  • 10.7 John Wiley & Sons Inc.

  • 10.8 New Horizons Worldwide LLC

  • 10.9 Open Text Corp.

  • 10.10 Pearson Plc

  • 10.11 The Rapid Results College Ltd.

  • 10.12 XpertLearning

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

E-Learning Market in GCC Countries
E-Learning Market in GCC Countries
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/e-learning-market-in-gcc-countries-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-10-66-from-2020-to-2025-high-demand-for-skill-based-training-will-drive-growth---technavio-301781040.html

SOURCE Technavio

