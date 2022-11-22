E-learning Market to Grow by USD 1.72 Tn, Adobe Inc., and Articulate Global Inc. to emerge as key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " E-learning Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 1.72 trillion, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.35% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and offers information on several players including Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cengage Learning Inc., and Cisco Systems Inc., among others - Download a Free Sample Report .

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global E-learning Market

E-learning Market 2022-2026: Key Vendors

The global e-learning market is fragmented because of the presence of several global and regional vendors. To remain competitive in the market in terms of brand, quality, and reliability, global vendors focus more on innovation and technological advancements. Global vendors are strengthening their customer base by enhancing their product offerings and expanding their geographic reach. The competition in the market is projected to intensify during the forecast period. Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players in the market:

Adobe Inc. - The company offers services such as Adobe Digital Learning Solutions for eLearning authoring and learning management systems.

Articulate Global Inc. - The company offers e-learning services such as Storyline 360 to create interactive e-learning easily.

Cengage Learning Inc. - The company offers e-learning services such as online learning platforms, textbooks, and eTextbooks.

Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers e-learning services such as digital learning that provide a complete portfolio of online products, technology, and certification training.

City and Guilds Group - The company offers e-learning services such as digital solutions that are flexible and relevant and provides an engaging program.

E-learning Market 2022-2026: Key Driver

One of the key factors driving growth in the market is the learning process enhancements in the academic sector. The evolution of education technologies began with schools and colleges converting traditional classrooms to digital classrooms by investing in fundamental hardware and software solutions. Technology is transforming K-12 and higher education by empowering teachers as they can reject education technologies that divert student attention. The adoption of content digitization led to an increase in demand for digital education publications.

However, the growing in-house content development will be a major challenge for the market during the forecast period. Blended eLearning requires online study materials and related services to support the online platforms. In-house content developers create a few courses with instructors, add plenty of images and videos, and modify them according to learner engagement and feedback. The increase in the development of in-house content is expected to affect the global eLearning market adversely.

E-learning Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

The market share growth by the higher education segment will be significant during the forecast period. Education technology solutions are becoming popular in schools and in higher education institutions to provide a digital platform for documenting and tracking the delivery of online education and training. Several learning institutes adopted online learning platforms to teach their students. As a result of this, both curriculum-based learning and test preparation for students through eLearning are expected to witness high adoption among learning institutes and learners

Geography

34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for e-learning in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, MEA, and South American regions. The increasing internet connectivity and innovation in this region will facilitate market growth in North America over the forecast period.

The e-learning market report covers the following areas:

E-learning Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist e-learning market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the e-learning market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the e-learning market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the e-learning market, vendors

E-learning Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.35% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.72 tn Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.45 Regional analysis APAC, MEA, North America, South America, and Europe Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cengage Learning Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, GBS Corporate Training, Global Health eLearning Center, iEnergizer, Infopro Learning Inc., Instructure Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, MPS Ltd., New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Inc., NIIT Ltd., Oracle Corp., Pearson Plc, Skillsoft Ltd., Tesseract Learning Pvt. Ltd., and Thomson Reuters Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Higher education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Corporate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 K-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Adobe Inc.

10.4 Articulate Global Inc.

10.5 Cengage Learning Inc.

10.6 Cisco Systems Inc.

10.7 City and Guilds Group

10.8 Instructure Inc.

10.9 John Wiley and Sons Inc.

10.10 Pearson Plc

10.11 Skillsoft Ltd.

10.12 Thomson Reuters Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

