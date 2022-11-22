U.S. markets close in 2 hours 52 minutes

E-learning Market to Grow by USD 1.72 Tn, Adobe Inc., and Articulate Global Inc. to emerge as key Vendors - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-learning Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 1.72 trillion, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.35% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and offers information on several players including Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cengage Learning Inc., and Cisco Systems Inc., among others - Download a Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global E-learning Market

E-learning Market 2022-2026: Key Vendors

The global e-learning market is fragmented because of the presence of several global and regional vendors. To remain competitive in the market in terms of brand, quality, and reliability, global vendors focus more on innovation and technological advancements. Global vendors are strengthening their customer base by enhancing their product offerings and expanding their geographic reach. The competition in the market is projected to intensify during the forecast period. Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players in the market:

  • Adobe Inc. - The company offers services such as Adobe Digital Learning Solutions for eLearning authoring and learning management systems.

  • Articulate Global Inc. - The company offers e-learning services such as Storyline 360 to create interactive e-learning easily.

  • Cengage Learning Inc. - The company offers e-learning services such as online learning platforms, textbooks, and eTextbooks.

  • Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers e-learning services such as digital learning that provide a complete portfolio of online products, technology, and certification training.

  • City and Guilds Group - The company offers e-learning services such as digital solutions that are flexible and relevant and provides an engaging program.

E-learning Market 2022-2026: Key Driver

One of the key factors driving growth in the market is the learning process enhancements in the academic sector. The evolution of education technologies began with schools and colleges converting traditional classrooms to digital classrooms by investing in fundamental hardware and software solutions. Technology is transforming K-12 and higher education by empowering teachers as they can reject education technologies that divert student attention. The adoption of content digitization led to an increase in demand for digital education publications.

However, the growing in-house content development will be a major challenge for the market during the forecast period. Blended eLearning requires online study materials and related services to support the online platforms. In-house content developers create a few courses with instructors, add plenty of images and videos, and modify them according to learner engagement and feedback. The increase in the development of in-house content is expected to affect the global eLearning market adversely.

E-learning Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • End-user

The market share growth by the higher education segment will be significant during the forecast period. Education technology solutions are becoming popular in schools and in higher education institutions to provide a digital platform for documenting and tracking the delivery of online education and training. Several learning institutes adopted online learning platforms to teach their students. As a result of this, both curriculum-based learning and test preparation for students through eLearning are expected to witness high adoption among learning institutes and learners

  • Geography

34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for e-learning in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, MEA, and South American regions. The increasing internet connectivity and innovation in this region will facilitate market growth in North America over the forecast period.

The e-learning market report covers the following areas:

E-learning Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist e-learning market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the e-learning market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the e-learning market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the e-learning market, vendors

Related Reports:

Self-paced E-learning market - The market share is expected to increase by USD 7.20 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.61%.

Academic E-learning market - The market share is expected to increase by USD 72.41 billion from 2019 to 2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.29%.

E-learning Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.35%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.72 tn

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

15.45

Regional analysis

APAC, MEA, North America, South America, and Europe

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cengage Learning Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, GBS Corporate Training, Global Health eLearning Center, iEnergizer, Infopro Learning Inc., Instructure Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, MPS Ltd., New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Inc., NIIT Ltd., Oracle Corp., Pearson Plc, Skillsoft Ltd., Tesseract Learning Pvt. Ltd., and Thomson Reuters Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Higher education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Corporate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 K-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Adobe Inc.

  • 10.4 Articulate Global Inc.

  • 10.5 Cengage Learning Inc.

  • 10.6 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 10.7 City and Guilds Group

  • 10.8 Instructure Inc.

  • 10.9 John Wiley and Sons Inc.

  • 10.10 Pearson Plc

  • 10.11 Skillsoft Ltd.

  • 10.12 Thomson Reuters Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global E-learning Market
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/e-learning-market-to-grow-by-usd-1-72-tn-adobe-inc-and-articulate-global-inc-to-emerge-as-key-vendors--technavio-301684022.html

SOURCE Technavio

