E-learning Market to Record 15.45 % Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022, Learning Process Enhancements in the Academic Sector to Boost Market Growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " E-learning Market by End-user (Higher education, Corporate, and K-12) and Geography (APAC, MEA, North America, South America, and Europe) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The predicted growth of the e-learning market share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 1.72 trillion at a progressing CAGR of 16.35%. Technavio categorizes the e-learning market as a part of the global education services market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the e-learning market during the forecast period.

E-learning Market - Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The key factor driving growth in the e-learning market is the learning process enhancements in the academic sector. The evolution of education technologies began with schools and colleges converting traditional classrooms to digital classrooms by investing in fundamental hardware and software solutions. Advances in information technology have revolutionized communication practices and aspects of education. Technology is transforming K-12 and higher education by empowering teachers as they can reject education technologies that divert student attention.

Market Challenges - The growing in-house content development will be a major challenge for the e-learning market during the forecast period. Blended eLearning requires online study materials and related services to support the online platforms. Schools and universities are continuously looking forward to creating powerful digital learning experiences for students, which help to evaluate student engagement, track results, and obtain feedback. In-house content developers create a few courses with instructors, add plenty of images and videos, and modify according to learner engagement and feedback.

E-learning Market - Segmentation Analysis

The e-learning market report is segmented by End-user (Higher education, Corporate, and K-12) and Geography (APAC, MEA, North America, South America, and Europe).

Revenue Generating Segment - The e-learning market share growth in the higher education segment will be significant for revenue generation. Education technology solutions are becoming popular in schools and in higher education institutions to provide a digital platform for documenting and tracking the delivery of online education and training.

Regional Highlights - 34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for e-learning in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, MEA, and South American regions. The increasing internet connectivity and innovation in this region will facilitate the e-learning market growth in North America over the forecast period

E-learning Market - Vendor Analysis

The e-learning market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on innovation to compete in the market.

The e-learning market share in the UK is expected to increase to USD 11.57 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.27%.

The online language learning market share is expected to increase to USD 29.96 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a progressing CAGR of 18.77%

E-learning Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.35% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.72 trillion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.45 Regional analysis APAC, MEA, North America, South America, and Europe Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cengage Learning Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, GBS Corporate Training, Global Health eLearning Center, iEnergizer, Infopro Learning Inc., Instructure Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, MPS Ltd., New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Inc., NIIT Ltd., Oracle Corp., Pearson Plc, Skillsoft Ltd., Tesseract Learning Pvt. Ltd., and Thomson Reuters Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Higher education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Corporate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 K-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Adobe Inc.

10.4 Articulate Global Inc.

10.5 Cengage Learning Inc.

10.6 Cisco Systems Inc.

10.7 City and Guilds Group

10.8 Instructure Inc.

10.9 John Wiley and Sons Inc.

10.10 Pearson Plc

10.11 Skillsoft Ltd.

10.12 Thomson Reuters Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

