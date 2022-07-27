U.S. markets open in 1 hour 41 minutes

E-learning Market to Record 15.45 % Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022, Learning Process Enhancements in the Academic Sector to Boost Market Growth- Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-learning Market by End-user (Higher education, Corporate, and K-12) and Geography (APAC, MEA, North America, South America, and Europe) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The predicted growth of the e-learning market share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 1.72 trillion at a progressing CAGR of 16.35%. Technavio categorizes the e-learning market as a part of the global education services market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the e-learning market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled E-learning Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled E-learning Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

E-learning Market - Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver - The key factor driving growth in the e-learning market is the learning process enhancements in the academic sector. The evolution of education technologies began with schools and colleges converting traditional classrooms to digital classrooms by investing in fundamental hardware and software solutions. Advances in information technology have revolutionized communication practices and aspects of education. Technology is transforming K-12 and higher education by empowering teachers as they can reject education technologies that divert student attention.

  • Market Challenges - The growing in-house content development will be a major challenge for the e-learning market during the forecast period. Blended eLearning requires online study materials and related services to support the online platforms. Schools and universities are continuously looking forward to creating powerful digital learning experiences for students, which help to evaluate student engagement, track results, and obtain feedback. In-house content developers create a few courses with instructors, add plenty of images and videos, and modify according to learner engagement and feedback.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges - Request a Sample Report right now!

E-learning Market - Segmentation Analysis

The e-learning market report is segmented by End-user (Higher education, Corporate, and K-12) and Geography (APAC, MEA, North America, South America, and Europe).

  • Revenue Generating Segment - The e-learning market share growth in the higher education segment will be significant for revenue generation.  Education technology solutions are becoming popular in schools and in higher education institutions to provide a digital platform for documenting and tracking the delivery of online education and training.

  • Regional Highlights - 34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for e-learning in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, MEA, and South American regions. The increasing internet connectivity and innovation in this region will facilitate the e-learning market growth in North America over the forecast period

Grab a sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments &  regional opportunities

E-learning Market - Vendor Analysis

The e-learning market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on innovation to compete in the market.

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive E-learning Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

  • What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

  • What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

  • Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

  • What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

  • Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the E-learning Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our E-learning Market Forecast Report -  Buy Now!

Related Reports:

E-learning Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.35%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.72 trillion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

15.45

Regional analysis

APAC, MEA, North America, South America, and Europe

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cengage Learning Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, GBS Corporate Training, Global Health eLearning Center, iEnergizer, Infopro Learning Inc., Instructure Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, MPS Ltd., New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Inc., NIIT Ltd., Oracle Corp., Pearson Plc, Skillsoft Ltd., Tesseract Learning Pvt. Ltd., and Thomson Reuters Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Higher education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Corporate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 K-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Adobe Inc.

  • 10.4 Articulate Global Inc.

  • 10.5 Cengage Learning Inc.

  • 10.6 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 10.7 City and Guilds Group

  • 10.8 Instructure Inc.

  • 10.9 John Wiley and Sons Inc.

  • 10.10 Pearson Plc

  • 10.11 Skillsoft Ltd.

  • 10.12 Thomson Reuters Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/e-learning-market-to-record-15-45--y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2022--learning-process-enhancements-in-the-academic-sector-to-boost-market-growth--technavio-301593492.html

SOURCE Technavio

