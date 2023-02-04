E-learning market recorded 15.45% growth between 2021 and 2022; Insights on top countries such as the UK, among others - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The UK is the leading market in Europe and contributes to the top education services among the different countries. The UK Educational Services sector comprises establishments that provide instruction and training in a wide variety of subjects. This instruction and training are provided by specialized establishments, such as schools, colleges, universities, and training centers. In the wake of the pandemic in 2020, most institutions of higher education have shuttered their physical campuses for the academic year and moved their summer sessions online. To know more, Buy the Report

The UK is one of the top key country contributors to the global e-learning market. The market is segmented by end-user (higher education, corporate, and k-12) and geography (APAC, MEA, North America, South America, and Europe). The global e-learning market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.35% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 1.72 trillion.

The learning process enhancements in the academic sector is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the growing in-house content development may impede the market growth.

The academic e-learning market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 147.89 billion. The report offers information on several market vendors, including 51Talk English International Inc., Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Berlitz Corp., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Corp., EF Education First Ltd., and inlingua International Ltd.

The self-paced e-learning market size is expected to increase by USD 7.20 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.61%. The report offers information on several market vendors, including 2U Inc., Anthology Inc., Aptara Inc., Berlitz Corp., City and Guilds Group, D2L Corp., e Careers Ltd., Encompass Safety Solutions Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Instructure Inc.

E-learning Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will drive market growth during the next five years

Precise estimation of the market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the industry across APAC, MEA, North America, South America, and Europe

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of market vendors

E-learning Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.35% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.72 trillion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 15.45 Regional analysis APAC, MEA, North America, South America, and Europe Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cengage Learning Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, GBS Corporate Training, Global Health eLearning Center, iEnergizer, Infopro Learning Inc., Instructure Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, MPS Ltd., New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Inc., NIIT Ltd., Oracle Corp., Pearson Plc, Skillsoft Ltd., Tesseract Learning Pvt. Ltd., and Thomson Reuters Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Global E-learning Market

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/e-learning-market-recorded-15-45-growth-between-2021-and-2022-insights-on-top-countries-such-as-the-uk-among-others--technavio-301736047.html

