E-learning Market size in Europe to grow by USD 53.27 billion from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the availability of subject proficiency assessments and certifications - Technavio

PR Newswire
·14 min read

NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The e-learning market in Europe size is estimated to grow by USD 53.27 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 17.14% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the availability of subject proficiency assessments and certifications, increasing emphasis on personalized learning, and rapid adoption of digital platform-enabled education.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled E-learning Market in Europe 2022-2026

E-learning Market in Europe Insights -

  • Vendors: 15+, Including Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cegos Group, Cengage Learning Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, D2L Corp., Instructure Inc., Interaction Associates Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, Mind Gym Plc, NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, Richardson Consulting Group, Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and Skillsoft Ltd., among others

  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

  • Segments: End-user (higher education, corporate, and K-12), product (packaged content and solutions), and geography (UK, Germany, and the Rest of Europe)

To understand more about the information services market, request a sample report

Geographic Overview

Several vendors like Pearson and Cengage Learning Holdings, offer a range of e-learning content solutions in the country. There is a growing shift toward personalized education in the UK over the last few years. Schools, colleges, and universities are increasingly adopting digital technology in their teaching curriculum. Furthermore, the growing focus by the UK government on the development of the education technology sector in the country has aided the growth in the adoption of digital learning in educational institutions.

E-learning Market In Europe – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers

  • The availability of subject proficiency assessments and certifications is a major driver supporting the e-learning market in Europe.

  • Assessments on the e-learning courses help evaluate the level of subject proficiency of learners, and aid in building learner awareness about their progress in learning a subject concept. E-learning courses enable learners to re-study the sections of subject content they have scored less during the assessment.

  • Vendors certify learners after the completion of their e-learning courses based on grades achieved in assessments.

  • Certificates received on specific subjects from vendors help learners build their credentials for future job opportunities.

  • Hence, regular assessments of the subject knowledge efficiency and certifications are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key challenges - 

  • High development costs of e-learning courses are a major factor hindering the e-learning market in Europe.

  • The development and design cost of e-learning courses is based on the instructional design model chosen.

  • For instance, the language course designed for children includes basic words and video graphics and for students at higher education levels, it includes more short lectures and direct conversations with tutors.

  • E-learning courses are to be updated on a regular basis to meet the changing technologies and market trends and to sustain competition in the growing e-learning market.

  • On average, the cost associated with the production of online course content for an hour is around USD 18,000.

  • The high development cost of e-learning courses is likely to slow down the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Drivers, & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

Geographic Overview - The UK was the major market share holder in Europe in 2021. Several vendors, such as Pearson Plc and Cengage Learning Inc., offer a range of e-learning content solutions in the country. There has been a growing shift toward personalized education in the UK in recent years. Schools, colleges, and universities increasingly adopt digital technology in their teaching curriculum. Furthermore, the increased focus by the UK government on the development of the education technology sector in the country has aided the adoption of digital learning in educational institutions.

E-learning market in Europe - Vendor Insights

Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Adobe Inc. - The company offers Captive under learning hubb for e-learning.
Articulate Global Inc. - The company offers Storyline 3 for e-learning to create interactive courses for any device.

Cegos Group - The company offers Cegos e-learning catalog on soft skills to provide a highly interactive and stimulating experience.

For more insights on vendors and their offerings - Request a Sample Report!

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this E-learning Market in Europe report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the e-learning market in Europe between 2022 and 2026

  • Precise estimation of the size of the e-learning market in Europe and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in the consumer behavior

  • Growth of the e-learning market across Europe

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the e-learning market in Europe vendors

E-learning Market in Europe Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2021

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.14%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 53.27 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

16.26

Regional analysis

Europe

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cegos Group, Cengage Learning Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, D2L Corp., Instructure Inc., Interaction Associates Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, Mind Gym Plc, NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, Richardson Consulting Group, Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and Skillsoft Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Higher education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Corporate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 K-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Packaged content - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Solutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Adobe Inc.

  • 11.4 Articulate Global Inc.

  • 11.5 Cegos Group

  • 11.6 Cengage Learning Inc.

  • 11.7 City and Guilds Group

  • 11.8 D2L Corp.

  • 11.9 Instructure Inc.

  • 11.10 Interaction Associates Inc.

  • 11.11 John Wiley and Sons Inc.

  • 11.12 Learning Technologies Group Plc

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

