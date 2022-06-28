E-learning Market Size to Grow by USD 1.72 trillion at a CAGR of 16.35% |Learning process enhancements in the academic sector to boost market growth| Technavio

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The E-learning market potential growth difference is anticipated to increase by USD 1.72 trillion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 16.35% during the forecast period. Factors such as the learning process enhancements in the academic sector are significantly driving the e-learning market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled E-learning Market by End-users and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The market analysis report on "E-learning Market by End-users and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the implementation during the forecast period.

E-learning Market Report Key Highlights

Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 15.45%

Key market segments: End-user (Higher education, Corporate, and K-12), and Geography (APAC, MEA, North America, South America, and Europe)

Key Consumer Region & contribution: North America at 34%

E-learning Market Trend

Increasing Adoption of Microlearning

Microlearning refers to learning using bite-sized content. In microlearning, all topics of the course are split into smaller pieces that consist of videos, audio, texts, or infographics. Microlearning offers concise and relevant content and helps address the knowledge gap of the student.

With the advent of microlearning, academic eLearning vendors are increasingly adopting microlearning course content. Students find precise content interesting and engaging, and the information is delivered within a short period. Furthermore, microlearning helps to learn specific information in short intervals through their device.

E-learning Market Challenge

Growing in-house content development

In-house content developers create a few courses with instructors, add plenty of images and videos, and modify according to learner engagement and feedback. Third-party content providers are challenged because of the demand for courseware as content can be developed by in-house subject matter experts. The increase in the development of in-house content is expected to affect the global eLearning market adversely.

Furthermore, blended eLearning requires online study materials and related services to support the online platforms. Schools and universities are continuously looking forward to creating powerful digital learning experiences for students, which help to evaluate student engagement, track results, and obtain feedback.

Key market vendors insights

The E-learning market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on innovation to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

Adobe Inc.

Articulate Global Inc.

Cengage Learning Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

City and Guilds Group

GBS Corporate Training

Global Health eLearning Center

iEnergizer

Infopro Learning Inc.

Instructure Inc.

John Wiley and Sons Inc.

Learning Technologies Group Plc

MPS Ltd.

Regional Market Analysis

34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for e-learning in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, MEA, and South American regions.

The increasing internet connectivity and innovation in this region will facilitate the e-learning market growth in North America over the forecast period.

E-learning Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.35% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.72 tn Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.45 Regional analysis APAC, MEA, North America, South America, and Europe Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cengage Learning Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, GBS Corporate Training, Global Health eLearning Center, iEnergizer, Infopro Learning Inc., Instructure Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, MPS Ltd., New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Inc., NIIT Ltd., Oracle Corp., Pearson Plc, Skillsoft Ltd., Tesseract Learning Pvt. Ltd., and Thomson Reuters Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

