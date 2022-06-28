U.S. markets open in 4 hours 21 minutes

E-learning Market Size to Grow by USD 1.72 trillion at a CAGR of 16.35% |Learning process enhancements in the academic sector to boost market growth| Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The E-learning market potential growth difference is anticipated to increase by USD 1.72 trillion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 16.35% during the forecast period. Factors such as the learning process enhancements in the academic sector are significantly driving the e-learning market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled E-learning Market by End-users and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled E-learning Market by End-users and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The market analysis report on "E-learning Market by End-users and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the implementation during the forecast period.

E-learning Market Report Key Highlights

  • Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 15.45%

  • Key market segments: End-user (Higher education, Corporate, and K-12), and Geography (APAC, MEA, North America, South America, and Europe)

  • Key Consumer Region & contribution: North America at 34%

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized report as per needs. Speak to an Analyst Now!

E-learning Market Trend

  • Increasing Adoption of Microlearning
    Microlearning refers to learning using bite-sized content. In microlearning, all topics of the course are split into smaller pieces that consist of videos, audio, texts, or infographics. Microlearning offers concise and relevant content and helps address the knowledge gap of the student.

  • With the advent of microlearning, academic eLearning vendors are increasingly adopting microlearning course content. Students find precise content interesting and engaging, and the information is delivered within a short period. Furthermore, microlearning helps to learn specific information in short intervals through their device.

E-learning Market Challenge

  • Growing in-house content development 
    In-house content developers create a few courses with instructors, add plenty of images and videos, and modify according to learner engagement and feedback. Third-party content providers are challenged because of the demand for courseware as content can be developed by in-house subject matter experts. The increase in the development of in-house content is expected to affect the global eLearning market adversely.

  • Furthermore, blended eLearning requires online study materials and related services to support the online platforms. Schools and universities are continuously looking forward to creating powerful digital learning experiences for students, which help to evaluate student engagement, track results, and obtain feedback.

Get report sample copy for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges influencing the E-learning market.

Key market vendors insights

The E-learning market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on innovation to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

  • Adobe Inc.

  • Articulate Global Inc.

  • Cengage Learning Inc.

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • City and Guilds Group

  • GBS Corporate Training

  • Global Health eLearning Center

  • iEnergizer

  • Infopro Learning Inc.

  • Instructure Inc.

  • John Wiley and Sons Inc.

  • Learning Technologies Group Plc

  • MPS Ltd.

For more detailed highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by other vendors, Buy Sample Report Now!

Regional Market Analysis

34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for e-learning in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, MEA, and South American regions.

The increasing internet connectivity and innovation in this region will facilitate the e-learning market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Request sample report copy for additional highlights and key segments that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Related Reports:-  

Corporate Leadership Training Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026


E-learning Market in the UK by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

E-learning Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.35%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 1.72 tn

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

15.45

Regional analysis

APAC, MEA, North America, South America, and Europe

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cengage Learning Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, GBS Corporate Training, Global Health eLearning Center, iEnergizer, Infopro Learning Inc., Instructure Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, MPS Ltd., New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Inc., NIIT Ltd., Oracle Corp., Pearson Plc, Skillsoft Ltd., Tesseract Learning Pvt. Ltd., and Thomson Reuters Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Higher education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Corporate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 K-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Adobe Inc.

  • 10.4 Articulate Global Inc.

  • 10.5 Cengage Learning Inc.

  • 10.6 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 10.7 City and Guilds Group

  • 10.8 Instructure Inc.

  • 10.9 John Wiley and Sons Inc.

  • 10.10 Pearson Plc

  • 10.11 Skillsoft Ltd.

  • 10.12 Thomson Reuters Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact 
Technavio Research 
Jesse Maida 
Media & Marketing Executive 
US: +1 844 364 1100 
UK: +44 203 893 3200 
Email: media@technavio.com 
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/e-learning-market-size-to-grow-by--usd-1-72-trillion-at-a-cagr-of-16-35-learning-process-enhancements-in-the-academic-sector-to-boost-market-growth-technavio-301575644.html

SOURCE Technavio

