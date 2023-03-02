E-Learning market size in US to grow by USD 48.4 billion from 2022 to 2027; Driven by evolved learning and education landscape - Technavio

NEW YORK , March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The e-learning market size in US is estimated to increase by USD 48.4 billion between 2022 and 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.39% during the forecast period. The market is driven by evolved learning and education landscape. The education industry in the US has evolved rapidly over recent years. The advent of e-learning courses and distance learning programs has improved affordability and provided more easy access to education. Besides, dropouts and people having hectic lifestyles are finding the e-learning ecosystem to be more comfortable than traditional education. Also, innovative courses such as AR-based e-learning and blended learning are increasingly becoming popular in the US. All these factors are supporting the growth of the e-learning market in the US.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled US E-Learning Market 2023-2027

E-learning market in US – Vendor Analysis

A few prominent vendors that offer e-learning in us in the market are:

D2L Corp. - The company offers e-learning such as D2L Brightspace.

Docebo Inc. - The company offers e-learning such as Docebo learning suite.

RELX Plc - The company offers e-learning such as mobile learning.

E-Learning Market in US - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (content, technology, and services), end-user (higher education, corporate, and K12), and deployment (On premise and Cloud).

The market growth in the content segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing need for high-quality e-learning content to improve brand value and gain a competitive advantage is driving the growth of the segment. Also, increased investments by vendors to provide high-quality content and maximize their ROI and brand visibility are driving the growth of the segment.

E-Learning Market in US – Market Dynamics

Key Trends – The advent of advanced technologies is the key trend in the market. The market is witnessing the incorporation of advanced technologies such as virtual assistants, AR, and VR into e-learning products by vendors. The incorporation of these technologies is creating novel ways of engaging learners by stimulating virtual environments and providing a customized learning experience. For instance, the incorporation of VR allows learners to virtually travel to any historical location and have an immersive, appealing, and engaging learning experience. Such technological advances will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Story continues

Major challenges – The growing competition from MOOCs is the major challenge hindering the growth of the market. The popularity of MOOCs is increasing among end-users are they are cost-effective when compared with e-learning. MOOCs offer free access, community support, and a wide variety of content, which is attracting several learners. Also, in terms of functionality and learner engagement, modern MOOCs are comparable to e-learning. All these factors are expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

E-Learning Market in US Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.39% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 48.4 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.49 Key countries US and North America Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Articulate Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Coursera Inc., D2L Corp., Docebo Inc., Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Infopro Learning Inc., Pearson Plc, RELX Plc, Udemy Inc, VitalSource Technologies LLC, 2U Inc., iEnergizer, Instructure Holdings Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., McGraw Hill LLC, Microsoft Corp., and TAL Education Group

Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

