E-Learning Market Size is to be Worth $648 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.5 %

6 min read
E-Learning Market Size by Country (United States, UK, Denmark, China, India, Germany, France, Japan, and Other), By Delivery Mode, By Learning Mode, By Function, and By End-Users (K-12, Higher Education, Corporates, Government, Vocational)- Global Industry Overview, Complete Analysis, Premium Insights, Trends, Market Share, Growth and Outlook from 2023 to 2030 – Exclusive 190+ Pages Report by Beyond Market Insights

Austin, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Beyond Market Insights, the global e-learning market size was worth USD 235.5 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow to USD 648.6 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 13.5 % over the forecast from 2023 to 2030.

E-Learning Market Overview- An educational system known as "e-learning" uses electronic devices and ICT (information and communication technology) to impart information. It delivers information via the internet, intranet, satellite broadcast, interactive TV, or CD-ROM in text, image, animation, video, and audio. Time is saved, customization is provided, and a larger audience is reached. Additionally, it is economical and has applications in the agricultural, medical, educational, and training sectors. Several nations have imposed total lockdowns as a precautionary measure to contain the pandemic caused by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). As a result, many educational institutions are now using e-learning programs to finish their curricula. Aside from this, another factor driving the growth of the global e-learning market is the increasing sales of smartphones and the spread of wireless communication technology. The demand for e-learning in the agriculture sector is also increasing due to the increased use of sustainable and precision farming techniques, which give farmers simple access to instructional materials. Additionally, a good outlook for the market is anticipated in the next few years due to the use of gamification techniques in e-learning modules. Since the beginning of COVID-19, the demand for digital learning opportunities has skyrocketed across the globe.

Download a Free Sample copy of the e-learning Market Report @ https://beyondmarketinsights.com/request-sample/5141

The global e-learning market is segregated based on delivery mode, learning mode, function, end-users, and region.

Based on delivery mode, the market is divided into packaged content, learning management software (LMS), and others. Among these, the packaged content segment led the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Based on learning mode, the market is classified into self-paced and instructor-led. In 2021, the self-paced category dominated the global market. Based on function, the market is classified into training and testing. In 2021, the ground-mounted category dominated the global market. Based on end-users, the market is classified into K-12, higher education, corporate, government, and vocational. In 2021, the utility category dominated the global market.

The global e-learning market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

North America dominated the global market for e-learning in 2021 due to several factors that encourage market expansion, including the presence of cutting-edge telecom infrastructure, the quick uptake of educational technology, the expanding commercial and educational sectors, and the rising demand for remote learning. Additionally, significant expenditures in R&D projects, technical advancements, and regional competitors would drive the market's growth in North America. According to UNESCO, approximately 10 countries account for 80% of worldwide R&D investment, which has risen to a record high of nearly USD 1.7 trillion.

Ask here for more customization study @ https://beyondmarketinsights.com/request-customization/5141

Key players in the global e-learning market include:

Apollo Education Group, Blackboard, Oracle, Pearson, Aptara, Adobe, Cisco, Skillsoft, Niit, FUTURELEARN Limited, Articulate Global, Inc., Baidu Inc, edX Inc, Epicor Software Corporation, and GitHub Inc.

Recent Development:

  • April 2022: The largest education firm in the world, Pearson, just announced the acquisition of Mondly, a popular platform for learning languages online. By adding online self-study to its current diagnosis, learning tools, and assessment portfolio, the acquisition will enable Pearson to provide a broad variety of options for people to learn and demonstrate their English proficiency.

E-Learning Market Segmentation

E-learning Market by Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  1. Packaged Content

  2. Learning Management Software (LMS)

  3. Others

E-learning Market by Learning Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  1. Self-Paced

  2. Instructor-Led

E-learning Market by Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  1. Training

  2. Testing

E-learning Market by End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  1. K-12

  2. Higher Education

  3. Corporates

  4. Government

  5. Vocational

E-learning Market Size by Country and Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  1. North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

  2. Europe (United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and the Rest of Europe)

  3. Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Southeast Asia)

  4. The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Kuwait, and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  5. Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of Latin America)

Browse Complete Details of the E-Learning Market Analysis Report with Table of Content Here - https://beyondmarketinsights.com/report/e-learning-market/

E-Learning Market Report Scope

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size Value in 2022

USD 235.5 billion

Revenue Forecast in 2030

USD 648.6 billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of 13.5 % from 2023 to 2030

Base Year for Estimation

2022

Historical Data

2017 - 2022

Forecast Years

2023 - 2030

Quantitative Units

Revenue in USD billion and CAGR from 2023 to 2030

Report Coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, Trends
competitive landscape, and growth factors

Segments Covered

Delivery Mode, Learning Mode, Function, End User, and Region

Regional Scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Country Scope

U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico and Others

Key Companies Profiled

Apollo Education Group, Blackboard, Oracle, Pearson, Aptara, Adobe, Cisco, Skillsoft, Niit, FUTURELEARN Limited, Articulate Global, Inc., Baidu Inc, edX Inc, Epicor Software Corporation, and GitHub Inc.

Frequently Asked Questions About This Report:

  1. What are the factors driving the E-learning market?

  2. How big is the E-learning market?

  3. What is the E-learning market growth?

  4. Which segment accounted for the largest E-learning market share?

  5. Who are the key players in the E-learning market?

