U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,247.25
    -10.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,100.00
    -52.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,528.75
    -57.25 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,002.70
    -8.20 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.60
    -0.42 (-0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,999.60
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    26.14
    -0.12 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1002
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0110
    +0.0630 (+3.23%)
     

  • Vix

    30.23
    -2.22 (-6.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3088
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.2600
    +0.1300 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,483.77
    -2,371.11 (-5.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    863.29
    -17.23 (-1.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,099.09
    -91.63 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,070.83
    -619.57 (-2.41%)
     

E-learning Market in the UK to Grow by USD 9.94 billion | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The e-learning market in UK is expected to grow by USD 9.94 bn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.05% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled E-learning Market in UK by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled E-learning Market in UK by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Make confident decisions using research insights provided by Technavio. Request a Free Sample Report

E-learning Market in UK: Driver

The learning process enhancements in the academic sector are driving the growth of the e-learning market in UK. Schools are adopting personalized learning and job-embedded professional learning to meet the requirements of their teaching schedules and support the learning styles of teachers. Different types of assessment methods have been introduced in educational institutions. Hence, developments such as the personalization of learning processes and adaptive learning have gained impetus. In addition, e-learning allows students to pursue courses beyond the traditional curriculum requirements through a flexible way of learning various subjects. The flexible timeline of e-learning courses provides learners with instant access to course materials as per their requirements. Such factors will propel market growth.

E-learning Market in UK: Challenge

The rise in in-house content development will challenge the e-learning market in the UK. Blended e-learning requires online study materials and related services to support online platforms. Companies and universities such as Tesco, the Open University, are using e-learning content authoring tools, including Adobe Captivate, Articulate Storyline, and Gomo Learning, to personalize the digital learning experience through updates, variations, and translations. These tools help create course content, update changes, and manage the curriculum. In-house content developers create a few courses along with instructors, add various images and videos, and modify them according to learner engagement and feedback. This poses a challenge for third-party content providers, as the course content can be developed by in-house subject matter experts. The increase in the development of in-house course content will challenge the e-learning market.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

E-learning Market in UK: Key Vendor Analysis

The e-learning market in UK is fragmented, and the vendors are promoting their product offerings through a clear and unique value proposition to compete in the market. The offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • Adobe Inc. - The company offers e-learning through its adobe captivate.

  • Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc. - The company offers e-learning courses on various subjects such as social science, computing, mathematics, and many more.

  • City & Guilds Group - The company offers various e-learning courses, which include apprenticeships, technical, and others.

  • Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. - The company offers e-learning through its ACME.

  • D2L Corp. - The company offers an e-learning platform for schools, higher education, corporate learning, associations, and workforce upskilling.

E-learning Market In UK: Segmentation Analysis

By product, the e-learning market in UK has been segmented into packaged content and solutions. In addition, by end-user, the market has been segmented into K12, higher education, and corporate.

Learn about the contribution of each segment of the e-learning market in UK. Download Free Sample Report

Related Reports:

Online Education Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Microlearning Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

E-learning Market Scope in UK

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.05%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 9.94 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

13.69

Regional analysis

UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Adobe Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., City & Guilds Group, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Corp., Day One Technologies, First Media Solutions Ltd., Instructure Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Learning Pool, Learning Technologies Group Plc, McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Oxford University Press, SAP SE, Skillsoft Ltd., Sponge Group Holdings Ltd., Virtual College LTD., Walkgrove Ltd., and Williom Learning LTD.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Packaged content - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Solutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • K12 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Corporate - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Adobe Inc.

  • Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.

  • City & Guilds Group

  • Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

  • D2L Corp.

  • John Wiley and Sons Inc.

  • Learning Technologies Group Plc

  • McGraw-Hill Education Inc.

  • SAP SE

  • Skillsoft Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/e-learning-market-in-the-uk-to-grow-by-usd-9-94-billion--technavio-301498162.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Here are the companies still doing business in Russia undeterred

    A corporate exodus from Russia in response to its military invasion of Ukraine has seen more than 300 U.S. and multinational companies sever business ties with the country – and the list seems to be growing by the minute. But even as many flee, a number of big-name firms have remained mum.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Consumer prices rose 7.9% in February, as compared to the same month in 2021, according to data from the Labor Department released in January. Now, U.S. inflation is at a nearly 40-year-high.

  • Alibaba stock sinks to $92 — Here's why shares are down

    Alibaba (BABA) American depository shares closed at 52-week lows following JD.com's (JD) quarterly print, and amid renewed worries over Chinese ADRs delistings off US exchanges.

  • Is a Costco Membership Worth It Just for Gas?

    If there's anything that gets our hackles up, it's stopping at the local gas station to fill up our tanks and seeing gas prices at a cringeworthy new high. Today's national average gas price is $4.25 per gallon according to AAA.

  • Shopify Makes a Key Move to Compete With Amazon, Walmart

    Amazon and Walmart are locked in a two-way race, but Shopify is making moves to insert itself into the e-retail discussion.

  • The Great Resignation is now 7 months long, which suggests you should quit your job, too

    Millions of workers are jumping jobs every month. And why shouldn’t they when they can get better pay, more flexibility, and greater opportunities for career growth?

  • BMW Hit by News That Could Slow Its Efforts Against Tesla

    German high-end vehicle manufacturer BMW is going off the road as it tries to win against Tesla in electrification.

  • Democrats Target Oil Companies With Plan to Tax Windfall Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- Senators Sheldon Whitehouse and Elizabeth Warren say they’re working on a proposed new tax targeting profits being reaped by oil companies as crude prices spike amid geopolitical tensions.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkr

  • Rivian Makes an Unexpected Gift to Tesla, Ford and GM

    The young electric vehicle manufacturer wants to meet demand, while rivals Tesla, Ford and GM are watching for any missteps.

  • Why some global retailers say they’re staying in Russia

    The invasion of Ukraine has triggered a mass exodus of multinationals from Russia across nearly every sector. Nike cited the difficulty of getting goods to Russia in its pull out, as did Fast Retailing.

  • Peabody Gets a $534 Million Margin Call on Coal, and Goldman Steps In With a 10% Loan

    (Bloomberg) -- Locking in a price to sell coal at $84 a metric ton must have seemed like a good bet a year ago for Peabody Energy Corp. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanRussian Prowess Questioned as Troops Bogged Down in UkraineUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarUkraine and Russia Fail to Make Progress in Talks to End WarBack then, many factories a

  • Rivian Automotive Curtails Production in 2022 Due to Supply-Chain Disruptions

    The California-based startup, which recently launched its first electric models, expects to produce 25,000 vehicles this year.

  • Yale professor is keeping tabs on companies still operating in Russia despite Ukraine invasion — and many are now pulling out

    A Yale professor and his research team are keeping tabs on companies that are still operating in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine --- and many are now pulling out.

  • Oracle Gives Bullish Forecast for Revenue on Cloud Momentum

    (Bloomberg) -- Oracle Corp. gave an upbeat forecast for its cloud-computing business, helping its shares recover from a decline in extended trading after the company reported disappointing quarterly profit and slowing growth in its corporate finance applications. Most Read from BloombergRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says 40,000 Evacuated, Attacks PersistUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina

  • Frackers Say Bottlenecks Impede Output Boost as Oil Prices Soar

    Shale companies say they are trying to help to fill a gap in global oil supplies after Russia’s attack on Ukraine, but wary investors and supply-chain issues are crimping output.

  • Gas prices are high and up another 7 cents nationwide. Here is the average price in each state.

    Even though gas prices are on the rise nationwide, some states are paying a lot more than others. See how your state compares.

  • Oil prices: China is the 'key variable to watch,' says strategist

    Oil prices could hit $150 per barrel — but such an upward movement would depend on how much crude China scoops up from Russia, according to one strategist.

  • Why Is United Bringing Back Unvaccinated Flight Attendants?

    An internal memo shows that United Airlines plans to bring back unvaccinated employees who are on unpaid leave later this month.

  • India's Russian coal imports could be highest in over two years in March

    India's coal imports from Russia in March could be the highest in more than two years, data from research consultancies showed, as Indian buyers continue buying the fuel from a market that is now increasingly isolated by sanctions. Vessels carrying at least 1.06 million tonnes of coking coal, mainly used for steelmaking, and thermal coal, used primarily for electricity generation, are set to deliver the fuel at Indian ports in March, the highest since January 2020, data from consultancy Kpler showed. Russia, usually India's sixth largest supplier of coking and thermal coal, could start offering more competitive prices to Chinese and Indian buyers as European and other customers spurn Russia because of sanctions, traders said, adding that the trade could also be boosted by a rouble-rupee trading arrangement.

  • SEC, following Musk's criticism, ready to distribute funds from Tesla settlement

    The top U.S. securities regulator asked a judge for permission to distribute $40 million to investors it obtained in a 2018 civil settlement with Elon Musk and Tesla Inc that resolved a fraud charge and required Musk to obtain advance approval for some tweets. Musk's lawyers had accused the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission last month of having "broken its promises" by dragging its feet on the payout, while trying to muzzle their client's speech and harass him with an "endless" investigation into his conduct. The SEC did not mention the dispute in a Tuesday night court filing describing what it called a "fair and reasonable" means to distribute the payout, which has grown to $41.2 million with interest, that deserves "significant deference."