E-Learning Market in the US to grow by USD 36.54 billion from 2020 to 2025|Driven by Evolved Learning & Education Landscape | 17000+ Technavio Reports

The potential growth difference for the e-learning market in us between 2020 and 2025 is USD 36.54 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

E-Learning Market in US: Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver - The key factor driving growth in the e-learning market is the evolved learning and education landscape. Access to education has improved in the country due to the advent of e-learning courses and distance learning programs, which are inexpensive when compared with university courses. The flexibility and functionality of e-learning courses will result in the evolution of the learning landscape in the US. The extensive digitalization of education and the growing number of Internet users have transformed the perception of online learning in the country. The demand for innovative courses such as augmented reality (AR)-based e-learning and blended learning is also increasing in the country. Hence, the evolved learning and education landscape drives the e-learning market in the US.

Market Challenges - The competition from MOOCs will be a major challenge for the e-learning market during the forecast period. MOOCs provide an open environment and free access and are also cost-effective when compared with e-learning. Free access, community support, and a wide variety of content will attract several learners toward MOOCs. The scope of MOOCs is growing due to their semi-synchronicity, the incorporation of analytics, engaging course design, and free access to verified certificates and diplomas from major educational institutions and businesses. Hence, the increasing demand for MOOCs will affect the growth of the e-learning market in the US during the forecast period.

E-Learning Market in US: Segmentation Analysis

The e-learning market in US report is segmented by Product (content, technology, and services) and End-user (higher education, corporate, and K-12).

The e-learning market share growth in the US by the content segment will be significant for revenue generation. The growth of the content segment is driven by the increasing need for high-quality e-learning content to improve brand value and gain a competitive advantage. The perpetual push toward the digitalization of education by the Government of the US increases the demand for high-quality content. Vendors also provide customized learning materials based on institutions' course and curriculum requirements.

Some Companies Mentioned

The e-learning market in US is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

E-Learning Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 36.54 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.95 Regional analysis US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Coursera Inc., Docebo Inc., edX Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Instructure Inc., John Wiley & Sons Inc., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, and Udemy Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

