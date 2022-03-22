U.S. markets closed

E-Learning Market in the US to grow by USD 36.54 billion from 2020 to 2025|Driven by Evolved Learning & Education Landscape | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·6 min read

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-Learning Market In US by Product (content, technology, and services) and End-user (higher education, corporate, and K-12) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled E-Learning Market in US by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the e-learning market in us between 2020 and 2025 is USD 36.54 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

E-Learning Market in US: Key Market Dynamics

  • Market Driver - The key factor driving growth in the e-learning market is the evolved learning and education landscape. Access to education has improved in the country due to the advent of e-learning courses and distance learning programs, which are inexpensive when compared with university courses. The flexibility and functionality of e-learning courses will result in the evolution of the learning landscape in the US. The extensive digitalization of education and the growing number of Internet users have transformed the perception of online learning in the country. The demand for innovative courses such as augmented reality (AR)-based e-learning and blended learning is also increasing in the country. Hence, the evolved learning and education landscape drives the e-learning market in the US.

  • Market Challenges - The competition from MOOCs will be a major challenge for the e-learning market during the forecast period. MOOCs provide an open environment and free access and are also cost-effective when compared with e-learning. Free access, community support, and a wide variety of content will attract several learners toward MOOCs. The scope of MOOCs is growing due to their semi-synchronicity, the incorporation of analytics, engaging course design, and free access to verified certificates and diplomas from major educational institutions and businesses. Hence, the increasing demand for MOOCs will affect the growth of the e-learning market in the US during the forecast period.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available -Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

E-Learning Market in US: Segmentation Analysis
The e-learning market in US report is segmented by Product (content, technology, and services) and End-user (higher education, corporate, and K-12).

The e-learning market share growth in the US by the content segment will be significant for revenue generation. The growth of the content segment is driven by the increasing need for high-quality e-learning content to improve brand value and gain a competitive advantage. The perpetual push toward the digitalization of education by the Government of the US increases the demand for high-quality content. Vendors also provide customized learning materials based on institutions' course and curriculum requirements.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments

Some Companies Mentioned
The e-learning market in US is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

  • The online tutoring services market in India is expected to increase by USD 14.76 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.96%. Download a free sample now!

  • The Edtech market has the potential to grow by USD 112.39 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 17.85%. Download a free sample now!

E-Learning Market In US Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 17%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 36.54 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

15.95

Regional analysis

US

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Coursera Inc., Docebo Inc., edX Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Instructure Inc., John Wiley & Sons Inc., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, and Udemy Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

  • COVID-19 pandemic impact on the US market

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Content - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Technology - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Higher education - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Corporate - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • K-12 - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • COVID-19 pandemic impact on end-user segment

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

  • Overview

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Adobe Inc.

  • Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.

  • D2L Corp.

  • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.

  • Instructure Inc.

  • John Wiley & Sons Inc.

  • McGraw-Hill Education Inc.

  • Pearson Plc

  • Providence Equity Partners LLC

  • RELX Plc

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

SOURCE Technavio

