U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,452.50
    +5.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,264.00
    +14.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,470.00
    +23.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,048.90
    +1.50 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.68
    +0.75 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,948.60
    +11.30 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    25.38
    +0.19 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1006
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3210
    -0.0520 (-2.19%)
     

  • Vix

    23.57
    +0.63 (+2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3200
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.9830
    -0.1300 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,088.59
    +677.70 (+1.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    993.16
    +26.56 (+2.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,460.63
    -16.09 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,671.84
    -368.32 (-1.31%)
     

E-Learning Market in the US to grow by USD 36.54 billion from 2020 to 2025|Driven by Evolved Learning & Education Landscape | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·6 min read

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-Learning Market In US by Product (content, technology, and services) and End-user (higher education, corporate, and K-12) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled E-Learning Market in US by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled E-Learning Market in US by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

The potential growth difference for the e-learning market in us between 2020 and 2025 is USD 36.54 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

E-Learning Market in US: Key Market Dynamics

  • Market Driver - The key factor driving growth in the e-learning market is the evolved learning and education landscape. Access to education has improved in the country due to the advent of e-learning courses and distance learning programs, which are inexpensive when compared with university courses. The flexibility and functionality of e-learning courses will result in the evolution of the learning landscape in the US. The extensive digitalization of education and the growing number of Internet users have transformed the perception of online learning in the country. The demand for innovative courses such as augmented reality (AR)-based e-learning and blended learning is also increasing in the country. Hence, the evolved learning and education landscape drives the e-learning market in the US.

  • Market Challenges - The competition from MOOCs will be a major challenge for the e-learning market during the forecast period. MOOCs provide an open environment and free access and are also cost-effective when compared with e-learning. Free access, community support, and a wide variety of content will attract several learners toward MOOCs. The scope of MOOCs is growing due to their semi-synchronicity, the incorporation of analytics, engaging course design, and free access to verified certificates and diplomas from major educational institutions and businesses. Hence, the increasing demand for MOOCs will affect the growth of the e-learning market in the US during the forecast period.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available -Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

E-Learning Market in US: Segmentation Analysis
The e-learning market in US report is segmented by Product (content, technology, and services) and End-user (higher education, corporate, and K-12).

The e-learning market share growth in the US by the content segment will be significant for revenue generation. The growth of the content segment is driven by the increasing need for high-quality e-learning content to improve brand value and gain a competitive advantage. The perpetual push toward the digitalization of education by the Government of the US increases the demand for high-quality content. Vendors also provide customized learning materials based on institutions' course and curriculum requirements.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments

Some Companies Mentioned
The e-learning market in US is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

  • The online tutoring services market in India is expected to increase by USD 14.76 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.96%. Download a free sample now!

  • The Edtech market has the potential to grow by USD 112.39 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 17.85%. Download a free sample now!

E-Learning Market In US Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 17%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 36.54 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

15.95

Regional analysis

US

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Coursera Inc., Docebo Inc., edX Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Instructure Inc., John Wiley & Sons Inc., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, and Udemy Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

  • COVID-19 pandemic impact on the US market

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Content - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Technology - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Higher education - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Corporate - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • K-12 - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • COVID-19 pandemic impact on end-user segment

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

  • Overview

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Adobe Inc.

  • Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.

  • D2L Corp.

  • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.

  • Instructure Inc.

  • John Wiley & Sons Inc.

  • McGraw-Hill Education Inc.

  • Pearson Plc

  • Providence Equity Partners LLC

  • RELX Plc

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/e-learning-market-in-the-us-to-grow-by-usd-36-54-billion-from-2020-to-2025driven-by-evolved-learning--education-landscape--17000-technavio--reports-301508845.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Rouble closes at highest since February on gas sales move

    The rouble ended below 100 per dollar, still down over 22% this year as Russia faces strict sanctions globally, triggered by its invasion of Ukraine late last month. European gas prices soared after Putin's shock announcement, on concerns the move would exacerbate the region's energy crunch. "It seems to be an effort by the Russian authorities to apply pressure on Western countries by forcing foreign buyers of Russian gas to use roubles, with the added benefit of supporting the value of the currency," said Liam Peach, Emerging Europe economist at Capital Economics in a client note.

  • GameStop stock soars, Tilray stock climbs on cannabis M&A, Netflix to crack down on password sharing

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stock tickers.

  • AT&T Is Too Cheap to Ignore While Others 'Wait and See'

    Indeed, investors are frustrated with T, but after AT&T's investor day last Monday, the opportunity appears too compelling at the current price prior to the Discovery deal closing. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April. The transaction will give T shareholders 0.24 of a share of the new Warner Bros Discovery (with all current Discovery shares getting wrapped in) for each share of T. The value T is getting is extrapolated from the current value of DISCA, 71% of a $62 billion company, so at the current price of around $26 for DISCA, T holders have about $6/share in Warner Bros Discovery value.

  • Gas prices may be bad now, but three leading CEOs warn there’s a bigger looming fuel crisis that would be a real nightmare

    Over 40% of European cars use diesel fuel, but interrupted trade flows with Russia are sending prices soaring and governments scrambling for alternatives.

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Putin demands payment for Russian gas in roubles

    Vladimir Putin is forcing European nations to choose between propping up the rouble or cutting their lifeline to Russian gas.

  • Nikola confirms start of production of commercial electric truck

    Nikola Corp. late Wednesday confirmed it started production of its electric commercial truck, the Tre, last week at its Coolidge, Ariz., factory. The EV maker had aimed for that when it reported fourth-quarter earnings last month. "We are laser-focused on delivering vehicles and generating revenue as the global leader in zero-emission transportation and energy infrastructure solutions," a spokesperson said. Nikola has scheduled an investor day on Thursday after the bell. Nikola has said it expec

  • 10 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 penny stocks that can explode in 2022. In order to skip our detailed analysis of penny stocks, go directly to 5 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022. Small companies that have yet to prove their mettle, or struggling firms trading below $5 in the market, are called […]

  • Oppenheimer Predicts Over 90% Rally for These 2 Stocks

    After a period of sustained losses, the stock market has been staging a comeback, with valuations across the board moving in one direction – higher. Between March 14 and March 23, the S&P 500 rose ~8%, while the NASDAQ was up ~12%. Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus offers an explanation for the powerful rally: “In our view it wasn’t so much that investor sentiment had turned broadly positive last week but rather that enough investors started to see numerous positives among

  • NIO Stock Could Weather the Macro Headwinds, Says Morgan Stanley

    Recently, the Chinese EV space has been beset by several worrying developments. Morgan Stanley’s Tim Hsiao counts “geopolitical tensions, pervasive Covid curbs and ADR de-listing risks” which have further impacted EV start-ups already struggling with operational challenges such as disruptions to the supply of chips, batteries and other elements. Rising EV manufacturing costs which will result in higher prices could also mean EV sales will take a hit. However, given the “continuous innovation,” i

  • Why Plug Power Stock Jumped Again Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is on fire this week. The stock shot up again today and was trading as high as 6.2% as of 12:20 p.m. ET. An analyst expects Plug Power stock to more than double in value as global interest in green hydrogen continues to gather steam. Morgan Stanley has been bullish about Plug Power stock for several months now.

  • U.S. new home sales drop further as mortgages rates rise; prices push higher

    Sales of new U.S. single-family homes unexpectedly fell in February amid rising mortgage rates and higher house prices, which are squeezing out some first-time buyers from the market. Economists saw reduced affordability curbing activity in the near-term, but expected the new housing market to plod along this year given pent-up demand, a record low inventory of previously owned homes and strong wage gains. "With interest rates climbing further because of the negative supply shock emanating from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, home sales are likely to trend lower in coming months," said David Berson, chief economist at Nationwide in Columbus, Ohio.

  • Wall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- For decades, global finance firms eagerly catered to Russian firms, billionaires and the government. Then tanks started rolling into Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaThis Is Now The Worst Drawdown on Record for Global Fixed IncomeCitigro

  • What to Know About the Boeing 737 Crash in China

    A Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in southern China on Monday. Investors should keep a close eye on developments.

  • Metaverse presents ‘half a trillion’-dollar opportunity: ProShares strategist

    Investment in the metaverse and metaverse technology has grown increasingly prevalent over the past year, with tech giants like Meta and Microsoft leading the charge. According to ProShares Advisors Global Investment Strategist Simeon Hyman, metaverse presents a significant investment opportunity for individuals and institutions alike.

  • Evergrande Investors Left Baffled by $2.1 Billion in Seized Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors in China Evergrande Group are still in the dark over just how $2.1 billion of deposits at its property-services unit came to be used as security for pledge guarantees and seized by banks. Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkIn a ca

  • Apple: Here Comes a Monster Growth Cycle

    Is the tech sector oversold? Wedbush’s Daniel Ives believes so, claiming it is more so than at any other point during the past 5 years. However, change is in the air, and surveying the current landscape, the 5-star analyst believes there are plenty of opportunities on offer for investors right now. One, though, stands out the most. “Since the Fed decision last week we have seen a clear ‘risk on’ mentality starting to take shape as the Street picks up high quality tech stocks at what we would cha

  • 3 Unbeatable Stocks to Buy During a Biden Bear Market

    Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was decisively in bear market territory with a decline of 22% since its November peak. The combination of dovish monetary policy coupled with historically low lending rates was expected to produce a long-term bull market. Instead, the unpredictability of global conflict and the Fed's lax monetary policy has made a Biden bear market a reality.

  • The Worst Way to Withdraw From Your Retirement Accounts

    When it comes time to start taking your retirement income, you'll hopefully have an array of options available to you. Just be sure to avoid these mistakes.

  • What Happens When You Pay off Your Mortgage?

    For many homeowners, one of the milestones on the path to financial independence is being able to pay off their mortgage. With typical mortgages lasting 30 years, it can take a long time to meet this goal. But what happens … Continue reading → The post What Happens When You Pay off Your Mortgage? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.