E-Learning Market in US to Record a CAGR of 17%, Advent of Advanced Technologies to be a Key Trend - Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key trends in the e-learning market in the US is the advent of advanced technologies. The US is an early adopter of advanced technologies such as AR, VR, and virtual assistants, which have been incorporated into e-learning products. The implementation of such technologies in education has led to the evolution of the e-learning landscape in the country. AR and VR systems and headsets offer learners new ways to engage by simulating a virtual environment and roleplay, which provide a customized and hands-on learning experience. The technological maturity of the country and the evolution of learner demand have created the need for convenience and innovations in the e-learning value chain. Learners can learn efficiently and effectively using advanced technologies such as AR and VR.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled E-Learning Market in US
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled E-Learning Market in US

The e-learning market in the US is expected to grow by USD 36.54 billion from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period. Moreover, the year-over-year growth momentum of the market in 2022 will be 15.95%.

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment of the e-learning market in the US. Download our FREE PDF Sample Report

E-Learning Market in the US: Challenge

The competition from MOOCs will challenge the e-learning market in the US during the forecast period. In the US, several MOOCs are available in the market. MOOCs offer an open environment and provide free access. They are also cost-effective when compared to e-learning. The advantages of MOOCs, such as free access, community support, and a wide array of content, will attract several learners. The scope of MOOCs is expanding owing to their semi-synchronicity, engaging course design, the incorporation of analytics, and free access to verified certificates and diplomas from major educational institutions and businesses. In terms of functionality and learner engagement, modern MOOCs are comparable to e-learning. Hence, the increasing demand for MOOCs will hamper the growth of the e-learning market in the US during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the e-learning market in the US, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

E-Learning Market in the US: Vendor Landscape

The e-learning market in US is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Vendors are included in this report based on their service and product offerings. They are identified based on their revenues, market dominance, geographical presence, product portfolio, and financials.

E-Learning Market In US: Segmentation Analysis

This report segments the e-learning market in the US by product (content, technology, and services) and end-user (higher education, corporate, and K-12).

Based on end-user, the content segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing need for high-quality e-learning content to improve brand value and gain a competitive advantage. There is a perpetual push toward the digitalization of education by the government of the US, which has increased the demand for high-quality content. Hence, vendors are providing customized learning materials based on the course and curriculum requirements of institutions.

Learn about the contribution of each segment of the e-learning market in the US, which is summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. Download a FREE PDF sample report

E-Learning Market Scope in US

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 17%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 36.54 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

15.95

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Coursera Inc., Docebo Inc., edX Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Instructure Inc., John Wiley & Sons Inc., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, and Udemy Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

  • COVID-19 pandemic impact on the US market

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Content - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Technology - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Higher education - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Corporate - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • K-12 - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • COVID-19 pandemic impact on end-user segment

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

  • Overview

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Adobe Inc.

  • Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.

  • D2L Corp.

  • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.

  • Instructure Inc.

  • John Wiley & Sons Inc.

  • McGraw-Hill Education Inc.

  • Pearson Plc

  • Providence Equity Partners LLC

  • RELX Plc

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.org/news/e-learningmarket

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/e-learning-market-in-us-to-record-a-cagr-of-17-advent-of-advanced-technologies-to-be-a-key-trend---technavio-301629549.html

SOURCE Technavio

