E Web Marketing Shortlisted For The 2023 APAC Search Awards

E-Web Marketing
·4 min read

Sydney, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sydney, New South Wales -

Sydney-based full-service digital marketing agency E-Web Marketing has been shortlisted in two categories at the APAC Search Awards, an awards ceremony that highlights the best accomplishments in SEO across the Asia Pacific region.

The APAC Search Awards handpicks the best digital marketing agencies offering services for a wide range of industries such as Retail/eCommerce, Finance, Travel/Leisure, Non-Profits, B2B, B2C, Health, Automotive, Real Estate & Property, and more. For the 2023 awards, E-Web Marketing has been nominated in two categories – Best Use of Search – Health and Best Low Budget Campaign. The shortlist was announced on December 9, 2022, and the winners in each category will be announced in a virtual ceremony on 25th January 2023.

E-Web Marketing is a finalist in 2 categories at the 2023 APAC Search Awards
E-Web Marketing is a finalist in 2 categories at the 2023 APAC Search Awards

The APAC Search Awards are a part of the successful awards series “The Search Awards,” managed by We Are Search, an international organization that celebrates the achievements of SEO, PPC, and content marketing agencies all over the world. The organization’s judges focus on showcasing innovative, technically impressive, and refreshingly creative campaigns that are bound to leave an impact on the industry. Its other major global events include the UK Search Awards, the European Search Awards, the US Search Awards, the Canadian Search Awards, the MENA Search Awards, and the Global Search Awards.

E-Web Marketing CEO Sam Shetty commented on his company’s inclusion in the list of finalists for the 2023 APAC Search Awards by saying, “We are truly honored to be among the select few digital marketing agencies that caught the attention of the APAC Search Awards judges. It is not only an affirmation of the hard work that our SEO experts put in but also an unequivocal validation of the systems and processes we have put in place at E-Web Marketing to deliver these results to our clients. We are thrilled with the nomination and can’t wait for the results to be declared a little over a month from now. Regardless of the outcome, this recognition has undoubtedly boosted morale and has let us know that E-Web Marketing is on the right path towards becoming one the foremost digital marketing agencies in Australia and globally too.”

E-Web Marketing’s nomination in the category “Best Use of Search – Health” was awarded for its work for Mona Vale Dental, a state-of-the-art dental clinic in the Northern Beaches region. E-Web Marketing helped raise awareness for Mona Vale Dental through a combination of improving its search rankings and giving it more visibility through relevant news coverage. The Sydney SEO agency bagged its second nomination for helping Russo Electrical, a residential and commercial electrical services contractor, get more interest from local clients using an extremely affordable but effective and well-optimized SEO campaign.

Head of Content at E-Web Marketing, Melissa Lahoud talked about the work it did for the two companies by saying, “Mona Vale Dental and Russo Electrical operate in very different industries and have their own unique set of digital marketing challenges. However, for the talented and experienced team that we have assembled here at E-Web Marketing, switching between such wildly different domains is just another part of the workday. Our clients are diverse, which is a testament to our top-notch research skills and capability for in-depth industry analyses. It allows us to adapt our SEO methods to boost every single business that approaches us for help. And as our work with Russo Electrical proves, we are even able to achieve market-leading results at very competitive prices.”

E-Web Marketing has a team of 14 employees, all based in Sydney, who have an enviable track record of helping over 3000 national and global clients with over 5000 projects. The digital marketing services it offers include Search Engine Optimization, Google Ads, Website Design, and Facebook Ads. It also offers Digital Virtual Manager packages that give clients access to its high-performing team of cross-skilled experts, essentially turning them into virtual team members with high availability. Readers can find out more about the company’s SEO services by visiting: ewebmarketing.au/seo/.

###

For more information about E-Web Marketing, contact the company here:

E-Web Marketing
Sam Shetty
1300 785 122
press@ewebmarketing.com.au
Suite 701, South Tower, 1 Railway St, Chatswood NSW 2067

CONTACT: Sam Shetty


