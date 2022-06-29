E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. Announces Appointment of Benjamin Reitzes and Morgan Hermand to Board of Directors

New York, NY, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) announced today that the company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) has approved an increase in the size of the Board from five (5) directors to seven (7) directors and elected Benjamin Reitzes and Morgan Hermand as members of the Board. The Board determined that each of Benjamin Reitzes and Morgan Hermand is an “independent director” as defined in the Nasdaq listing standards and applicable rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on companies in the software and internet technology industries. The Company is led by Chairman, S. Steven Singh, and Co-Chief Executive Officers, Jeff Clarke and Guy Gecht.



