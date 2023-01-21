U.S. markets closed

E-Mobility Services Market Report 2022: Rising Awareness Regarding Carbon Neutrality Presents Opportunities

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets

The "E-Mobility Services Market by Service Type, Vehicle Type, Commuting Pattern, and End Use - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The E-Mobility Services Market size was valued at USD 3.30 billion in 2021, and is predicted to reach USD 65.81 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 35.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The demand for E-mobility services has increased across the globe, owing to factors such as rise in demand for fuel-efficient and low-emission vehicles promoting growth of the e-mobility services market. Rise in number of e-mobility service providers that provides ride hailing and ride-sharing services also boost the market growth.

However, scarcity of semiconductor chips across the globe, along with higher prices of EV batteries hamper the market growth. On the contrary, rise in awareness regarding carbon neutrality is expected to create ample opportunities for key players operating in the e-mobility services market in the coming decade.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Number of EVs

  • Advancements in Autonomous Technology and Demand for Safety Features

  • Rising Adoption of Electric Micro-Mobility

Restraints

  • Scarcity of Semiconductor Chips Across the World

Opportunities

  • Rising Awareness Regarding Carbon Neutrality

Segment Overview

The global e-mobility services market is segmented on the basis of service type, vehicle type, commuting pattern, end use, and region.

  • By service type, the market is classified into two-wheeler sharing, ride-hailing, carsharing, and car rental.

  • By vehicle type, the market is segmented into two-wheelers and passenger cars.

  • By commuting pattern, the market is categorized into daily commuting, last mile commuting, and occasional commuting.

  • By end use, the market is divided into personal and professional/business.

  • Region wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.

Regional Analysis
Asia-Pacific is projected to hold a dominant share by 2030

Asia-Pacific dominates the global e-mobility services market and is potently expected to remain dominant in the market throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rapidly increasing number of EVs and government subsidies while purchasing EVs in emerging economies such as India, China, and Indonesia.

In addition, growth in support and packages announced by governments to install EV charging infrastructure across the region drives growth of the market in this region. Moreover, presence of key players such as BYD, Uber, and Neutron Holdings Inc. indulged in several innovations in EV deployment further propel growth of the e-mobility services market.

Key Market Players

Emerging and efficient key players in the e-mobility services market research include companies such as:

  • Neutron Holdings Inc.

  • Uber Technologies Inc.

  • Bird Rides Inc.

  • Enterprise Holdings Inc.

  • Donkey Republic APS

  • Grab Holdings Inc.

  • Cityscoot SAS

  • car2go N.A. LLC

  • ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

  • Didi Global

Recent Developments
September 2022

Neutron Holdings launched its first ever popup micro-mobility community hub in London to connect with local residents and help make its light electric vehicles more accessible.

August 2022

ANI Technologies announced to launch its first electric car by 2024. This announcement was done to capture the EV market to a great extent.

July 2022

Uber partnered with Moove to launch mega fleet for ride-hailing in India. The partnership offered accessible vehicle financing exclusively to drivers on Uber's platform.

June 2022

Grab Holdings Limited announced the launch of GrabMaps. This launch had allowed to enter in Southeast Asia per year for mapping and location-based services.

November 2020

Didi launched first electric vehicle tailored for ride-sharing services. This launch was done to increase ride-sharing from 3 % of total mobility services to 30 % by 2030.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. E-Mobility Services Market - Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Market Share Analysis

5. Global E-Mobility Services Market, by Service Type

6. Global E-Mobility Services Market, by Vehicle Type

7. Global E-Mobility Services Market, by Commuting Pattern

8. Global E-Mobility Services Market, by End Use

9. Global E-Mobility Services Market, by Region

10. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1k6hb3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood | +353-1-481-1716 | press@researchandmarkets.net

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

