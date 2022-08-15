E Mortgage Capital (EMC) is Hiring Branch Managers & Loan Officers for Its Newest Project. Learn More

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2022 / Every day that passes, the world turns into a more competitive world, especially in the real estate world. Mortgage brokers help their customers to know about the most competitive deal to finance their home and find the best opportunities. E Mortgage Capital (EMC) is an expert in this.

E Mortgage Capital (EMC), Monday, August 15, 2022, Press release picture

Located in Irvine, California, it is one of the US' fastest and largest independent mortgage bankers. It is a family-owned and operated business with professionals at the top of its operations. Together, they share more than 40 years of experience in the mortgage industry. Now, more than 100 mortgage professionals have chosen EMC to take their business to the next level.

"We have recently rolled out a daily curriculum to help coach and train loan officers to thrive in current market conditions. Through these daily initiatives mortgage professionals have access to premium sales coaching and marketing technology that helps create a better experience for borrowers throughout the transaction," shares Joseph Shalaby , CEO of E Mortgage Capital, who has been in this industry for over 2 decades, managing to stay up to date with innovation and improve the company's services and offerings.

This new EMC platform offers coaching, marketing and business planning to branch managers and loan officers on a daily basis. The objective is to develop purchase production and provide better support to their partners.

Why has the US been choosing EMC and decided to choose them again? Because it provides market-leading interest rates, has a team of professionals that adapt and satisfy the clients' needs, offers the opportunity to refinance your current mortgage with lower interest rates, and has solid experience in the state of California.

With its new platform, EMC is hiring branch managers and loan officers from all over the US with comp plans up to 500 BPS. You can contact Joe at Joe@emortgagecapital.com if you are a licensed Mortgage Loan Originator and are interested in enriching your experience with EMC.

