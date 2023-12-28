This E&P Financial Group Insider Increased Their Holding In The Last Year

Looking at E&P Financial Group Limited's (ASX:EP1 ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

See our latest analysis for E&P Financial Group

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At E&P Financial Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Non-Executive Chairman David Evans bought AU$199k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.64 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.51 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was David Evans.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

ASX:EP1 Insider Trading Volume December 28th 2023

Insider Ownership Of E&P Financial Group

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 9.6% of E&P Financial Group shares, worth about AU$11m, according to our data. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

Story continues

So What Do The E&P Financial Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no E&P Financial Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in E&P Financial Group and their transactions don't cause us concern. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, E&P Financial Group has 2 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

