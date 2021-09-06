U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.71 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.32 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.49
    -0.80 (-1.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.00
    -3.70 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.88
    +0.07 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1876
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3851
    -0.0013 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8100
    +0.1180 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,832.67
    +2,008.02 (+4.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,357.00
    +59.27 (+4.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,138.35
    -25.55 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,659.89
    +531.78 (+1.83%)
     

E-Paper Display (EPD) Market to Record Growth Worth $ 5.17 bn with Amazon.com Inc. & Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. emerging as Key Growth Contributors |Technavio Insights

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The e-paper display (EPD) market in the Consumer Electronics industry is poised to grow by $ 5.17 bn during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the e-paper display (EPD) market will be progressing at a CAGR of over 22.82%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Latest market research report titled E-Paper Display Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Latest market research report titled E-Paper Display Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.

Download a Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amazon.com Inc., CLEARink Displays Inc., E Ink Holdings Inc., LANCOM Systems GmbH, Microtips Technology USA, NEC Corp., PERVASIVE DISPLAYS Inc., Plastic Logic HK Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Toppan Printing Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although an increasing number of applications of EPDs will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

e-Paper Display (EPD) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

e-Paper Display (EPD) Market is segmented as below:

  • Type

  • Application

  • Geography

Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, download a free sample:

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR46389

e-Paper Display (EPD) Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the e-paper display (EPD) market in the e-paper Display Industry include Amazon.com Inc., CLEARink Displays Inc., E Ink Holdings Inc., LANCOM Systems GmbH, Microtips Technology USA, NEC Corp., PERVASIVE DISPLAYS Inc., Plastic Logic HK Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Toppan Printing Co. Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • e-Paper Display (EPD) Market size

  • e-Paper Display (EPD) Market trends

  • e-Paper Display (EPD) Market industry analysis

The e-paper display (EPD) market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The growing use of e-books will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the difficulties in supporting animations will hamper the market growth.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform


Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the e-paper display (EPD) market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Home Theater Market Report -The home theater market has the potential to grow by USD 3.23 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.77%. Download a free sample report now!

Digital Broadcast and Cinematography Cameras Market Report -The digital broadcast and cinematography cameras market has the potential to grow by USD 495.41 million during 2021-2025 at a CAGR of 3.93%. Download a free sample report now!

e-Paper Display (EPD) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist e-paper display (EPD) market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the e-paper display (EPD) market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the e-paper display (EPD) market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of e-paper display (EPD) market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • E-readers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Mobile displays - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Public displays - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Wearables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Flexible EPDs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Curved EPDs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Flat EPDs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Foldable EPDs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • CLEARink Displays Inc.

  • E Ink Holdings Inc.

  • LANCOM Systems GmbH

  • Microtips Technology USA

  • NEC Corp.

  • PERVASIVE DISPLAYS Inc.

  • Plastic Logic HK Ltd.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Toppan Printing Co. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/e-paper-display-epd-market-to-record-growth-worth--5-17-bn-with-amazoncom-inc--samsung-electronics-co-ltd--emerging-as-key-growth-contributors-technavio-insights-301369475.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Rats, drought and labour shortages eat into global edible oil recovery

    In a sprawling oil palm plantation in the Malaysian state of Perak, watermelon seedlings are sprouting from freshly ploughed earth between palm saplings while rented cows graze in overgrown areas of the estate. A coronavirus pandemic-induced labour crunch has forced managers of the 2,000-hectare estate in Slim River to find creative ways to upkeep their fields, even as prices of the world's most consumed edible oil are near record highs. Malaysia, the world's second-largest producer of palm oil, is facing a perfect storm of production headwinds that will likely drag global stocks to their lowest level in five years.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 5th, 2021

    After a mixed day for Bitcoin and the crypto majors on Saturday. A Bitcoin move back through to $51,000 levels would be needed to deliver market support.

  • Oil falls $1 after deep Saudi price cuts spur demand concerns

    Oil prices fell about $1 on Monday, extending losses after the world's top exporter Saudi Arabia slashed crude contract prices for Asia over the weekend, reflecting well-supplied global markets and concerns over the outlook for demand. Brent crude futures for November fell 98 cents, or 1.4%, to $71.63 a barrel by 0613 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for October was at $68.34 a barrel, down 95 cents, or 1.4%. State oil giant Saudi Aramco notified customers in a statement on Sunday that it will cut October official selling prices (OSPs) for all crude grades sold to Asia, its biggest buying region, by at least $1 a barrel.

  • Oil Extends Losses as Saudi Price Cuts Raise Competition Stakes

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended losses after Saudi Arabia slashed crude prices for Asian buyers, raising the prospect of fierce competition among sellers as the resurgence of Covid-19 continues to cloud the demand outlook.Futures in New York dropped below $69 a barrel after falling 1% on Friday. The kingdom cut the price of its flagship crude for October by more than double the expected amount just days after OPEC+ agreed to continue boosting production. Traders were caught off guard by the Saudi mo

  • Drug companies say enough U.S. states join $26 billion opioid settlement to proceed

    Three large U.S. drug distributors and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson will proceed with a proposed $26 billion settlement resolving claims that they fueled the opioid epidemic after "enough" states joined in, the companies said on Saturday.

  • Saudis Cut Oil Prices to Woo Buyers as OPEC+ Boosts Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia cut oil prices for sales to Asia next month by more than twice the expected amount in a sign the world’s largest crude exporter wants to entice buyers to take more of its barrels.State producer Saudi Aramco is rolling back pricing on all of its grades to its biggest market in Asia. Three successive months of increases in the company’s official selling prices had left refiners smarting as the coronavirus pandemic plays havoc with the recovery in energy demand.But with

  • 3 Tech Hardware Stocks to Buy After Earnings

    After their last earnings reports, Applied Materials, Arista Networks, and Nvidia are still great long-term buys.

  • Delta blamed for poor jobs report, but too few people willing to work might be a bigger problem

    President Biden blamed the coronavirus delta variant for the paltry number of jobs created in August, but the real culprit might be shortage of people willing to work.

  • Why franchises fare as badly as small restaurants amid COVID, Delta variant surge

    Franchises connected to larger brands are just as vulnerable to closure and operational struggles, like food and labor shortages.

  • Bitcoin Miners Convene with Texan Oil and Gas Executives to Talk Energy

    At a recent meeting of 200 oil and gas executives and bitcoin miners in Texas, flared, vented and stranded gas assets were discussed as a way forward for bitcoin miners to deal with their ever-increasing electricity and energy requirements.

  • Hedge Funds Slash Exposure to U.S. Stocks That Count on China

    (Bloomberg) -- The split screen views of U.S.-listed Chinese stocks falling as the S&P 500 marches higher suggest that China’s pains are localized. That may be true, but one group of investors is not taking its chances. Hedge funds that make both bullish and bearish wagers on stocks are slashing their exposure to American companies that lean heavily on China for businesses, such as Las Vegas Sands Corp. and General Motors Co., according to data compiled by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s prime broker

  • India seeks to move coal to areas of shortage as power demand rises

    India's power minister on Saturday asked officials to consider diverting coal to power plants with extremely depleted stocks as shortages at some plants push several utilities to the verge of running out of fuel. Power minister R.K. Singh asked officials to "streamline the stock and supply of coal", including a reduction in inventory targets to 10 days from 14 days, to allow coal to be moved to areas of greatest shortage as energy demand rises. Singh said India's electricity demand is likely to continue increasing and also asked utilities to consider blending imported coal with local fuel to address shortages.

  • Why the restaurant industry created no new jobs last month

    'We've always had a problem getting good people, but we've never had a problem hiring people,' said Kayleigh Caamaño, who co-owns a casual pizza restaurant in Stephenville, Texas.

  • Are Americans Right About How Much Retirement Savings They'll Need?

    How much money do Americans think they'll need saved for retirement? According to a recent survey conducted by Charles Schwab, the magic number is $1.9 million. Is $1.9 million a good retirement savings target?

  • British Airways pilots to be paid less than budget rivals at easyJet

    British Airways pilots are set to be paid less than their budget airline counterparts at easyJet under sweeping reforms to the UK flag carrier’s short-haul operation at Gatwick airport.

  • Don't Count on Social Security: 2 Smart Stocks to Help You Retire

    In a recent report, trustees said the Social Security trust fund would be depleted by 2034, a year earlier than expected. From a broader perspective, this move helps Shopify-powered small businesses compete with logistics titans like Amazon.

  • European banks still booking profits in tax havens, says report

    Top banks in Europe continue to use tax havens to book chunks of profits, a trend that has changed little since 2014 despite country-by-country disclosures becoming mandatory, the EU Tax Observatory said in a report on Monday. The independent research body, co-financed by the European Union, said disclosures from 36 major European banks showed they booked a total of 20 billion euros ($23.77 billion) or about 14% of total profits, in tax havens, even though few were employed there. Profits booked by banks in tax havens work out at around 238,000 per employee, compared with 65,000 euros in non-tax havens, the report said.

  • Dukaan raises $11 million to help merchants in India set up online stores

    Dukaan, a one-year-old Bangalore-based startup that enables merchants to set up online stores and sell products digitally, said on Monday it has raised $11 million in a new financing round as it looks to broaden its offerings and deepen footprints in the South Asian market. Venture Catalyst, HOF Capital, Old Well Ventures, LetsVenture, 9Unicorns, and existing investors including Lightspeed Partners and Leopard Ventures also participated in the new round. Ritesh Agarwal of Oyo and Carl Pei of Nothing also invested in the new round, said the startup, which has raised over $17 million to date and is now valued at $71 million.

  • 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

    Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal. If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and breaking out of the 9-to-5 grind.

  • Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

    Readers hoping to buy Endeavour Mining plc ( TSE:EDV ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the...