U.S. markets open in 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,952.75
    -13.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,708.00
    -95.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,604.25
    -41.25 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,810.40
    -9.30 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.02
    +0.56 (+0.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.90
    +7.40 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    +0.17 (+0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0540
    -0.0020 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5050
    +0.0140 (+0.40%)
     

  • Vix

    22.73
    +0.05 (+0.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2267
    +0.0029 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2310
    -0.3990 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,147.21
    +294.42 (+1.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    404.15
    +9.47 (+2.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,465.34
    -6.83 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,901.01
    +326.58 (+1.18%)
     

E-Paper Display Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the e-paper display market are E Ink Holdings Inc, LG Corporation, Pervasive Displays Inc, Plastic Logic GmbH, CLEARink Displays Inc, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. , Cambrios Film Solutions Corporation, Bridgestone Corporation, Guangzhou OED Technologies Co ltd, GDS Holdings Limited, and Visionect.

New York, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "E-Paper Display Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06372089/?utm_source=GNW


The global e-paper display market is expected to grow from $ 1.95 billion in 2021 to $ 2.68 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The e-paper display market is expected to reach $ 9.08 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 35.7%.

The e-paper display market consists of sales of e-paper displays by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that use the paper display to enable low power consumption, good readability, flexibility, convenient composition, menu boards, and e-readers.Electronic paper display, often known as e-paper display, is a display technology that creates a low-power, paper-like display by mimicking the appearance of regular ink on paper.

E-paper displays have image memory, which means they do not require much power to sustain the display but require electricity when the display is changed. E-paper displays are therefore ideal for low-frequency switching displays, such as labels and signage.

The main types of products in e-paper display are auxiliary displays, electronic shelf labels, e-readers, and other products.The auxiliary displays are used in smartwatches, televisions, digital cameras, and airport cockpit displays.

An auxiliary display refers to a supportive display for the main screen. The different technologies include electrophoretic display, electrowetting display, cholesteric display, and interferometric modular display that are used in consumer and wearable electronics, institutional, media and entertainment, retail, and other applications.

North America was the largest region in the e-paper display market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the e-paper display market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Rising awareness about environmental pollution is expected to propel the growth of the e-paper display market going forward.Environmental pollution refers to the introduction of unwanted contaminants into the natural environment that adversely affects humans and wildlife.

The e-paper display offers a reusable and eco-friendly solution that eliminates paper consumption and waste, therefore minimizing its effects on the environment.For instance, according to the World Health Organization, in 2029, 99% of the global population lived in places where the WHO air quality guidelines levels were not met.

Therefore, the rising awareness about environmental pollution is promoting the e-paper display market.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the e-paper display market.Major market players are concentrating their efforts on using innovative technologies to provide color ink e-paper platforms to enhance the reading and shopping experience.

For instance, in April 2022, E Ink Holdings Inc., a Taiwan-based electronic paper display manufacturer, launched E Ink Gallery 3 Color with E Ink Kaleido 3 print color technology. This technology allows customers to do faster page turns and color switching in e-paper. It is built on the E Ink ACePTM Advanced Color ePaper platform, which uses a four-particle ink system with cyan, magenta, yellow, and white inks to produce a full-color gamut at each pixel. The Gallery 3 will operate at a temperature of 0 to 50 degrees Celsius, making it comparable to black-and-white e-readers, and will have an increased resolution of 300 pixels per inch (PPI) as opposed to the previous 150ppi.

In April 2021, E Ink Holdings, Inc., a Taiwan-based manufacturer of electronic paper displays, partnered with Data Modul AG. This partnership aimed to expand color e-paper display applications. Data Modul AG is a Germany-based company that provides display, touch, embedded, monitor, and panel PC solutions.

The countries covered in the e-paper display market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The e-paper display market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides e-paper display market statistics, including e-paper display industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an e-paper display market share, detailed e-paper display market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the e-paper display industry. This e-paper display market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future state of the industry.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06372089/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • 1,000 salaried Ford workers retire after pension warning from automaker

    Retirement-eligible salaried employees at Ford were warned about retiring this year to maximize a lump sum pension payment.

  • ExxonMobil Announces Massive Buyback

    The latest decision from ExxonMobil won't win any popularity contest, but it will make it a champion to its investors. On Thursday, the oil giant...

  • Down 36% From Its High, Is Alphabet Stock a Screaming Buy Right Now?

    Short-term headwinds cratered its stock, but there is evidence to suggest this search leader will bounce back.

  • Pakistan's top court endorses Barrick Gold's $10 billion mining investment

    ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan's Supreme Court endorsed on Friday a settlement for Barrick Gold to resume mining at the Reko Diq project, one of the world's largest underdeveloped sites of copper and gold deposits, it said in an order. The endorsement was a condition of the settlement for Barrick to resume work on the project in the southwestern province of Balochistan, bordering Afghanistan and Iran, in which it will invest $10 billion. Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, the head of a five-judge panel, read out the operative part of the brief order in court.

  • Mysterious, Dirt-Cheap Oil Is Being Marketed to Houston Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- The offer seemed too good to be true: Up to 200,000 barrels of heavy-sour crude at a $30 discount to the US benchmark. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study SaysThe

  • Will Roth IRA Withdrawals Be Taxed in the Future?

    The tax-free deal on the Roth IRA may seem too good to be true, but rest assured that there are at least five good reasons for it to stay that way.

  • Former Wells Fargo execs ordered to pay $18.5M over fake accounts scandal

    A judge recommends three ex-Wells Fargo executives pay a combined $18.5 million in fines over their alleged roles in the mega-bank's fake accounts scandal.

  • GE is splitting into three parts. The CFO of its Healthcare unit outlines his strategy for 2023

    As GE Healthcare will become a public company in January, Helmut Zodl is focused on finance and IT.

  • Europe Cold Snap Tests Gas Reserves After Russian Supply Cut

    Frigid temperatures are boosting demand for natural gas in parts of Europe, an early test of the continent’s readiness for winter without Russian energy.

  • Microsoft to invest $400M in two more data centers near Leesburg airport

    The tech giant on Wednesday landed a piece of the Pentagon's $9 billion Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability contract.

  • GE Healthcare Plans to Reduce Debt and Costs, Pursue Tuck-In Acquisitions

    General Electric’s healthcare division plans to cut debt, bring down costs and pursue tuck-in acquisitions after its spinoff in early January, finance chief Helmut Zodl said Thursday at an investor event in New York.

  • Markets: ‘Yields are now as attractive as we’ve seen them in 15 years,’ strategist says

    Invesco Investment Solutions Senior Portfolio Manager Alessio de Longis joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the current regulatory environment, bond yields, and overall state of the markets.

  • Anglo American Becomes Latest Miner to Warn on Production

    (Bloomberg) -- Anglo American Plc said production across its operations will be lower than expected in the next couple of years, the latest big miner to warn on its ability to hit output goals.Most Read from BloombergCeline Dion Brings Attention to Stiff Person Syndrome: Here’s What It IsTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtW

  • 13 Best Gold Stocks To Buy For Recession

    In this article, we discuss the 13 best gold stocks to buy for recession. If you want to read about some more gold stocks, go directly to 5 Best Gold Stocks To Buy For Recession. According to a report by S&P Global, the sentiments for gold investment have risen over the past few months due […]

  • Costco Stock Slides After Q1 Earnings Miss, Weakening Autumn Sales

    Costco's first quarter earnings missed Street forecasts following a pullback in sales over the final weeks of autumn.

  • Elizabeth Warren urges that ‘corporate wrongdoers’ shouldn’t be managing retirement funds

    The Department of Labor is proposing to change rules that govern the retirement saving industry and key players are weighing in.

  • Women sue Elon Musk’s Twitter, alleging discriminatory layoffs

    Two women who lost their jobs at Twitter when billionaire Elon Musk took over are suing the company in federal court, claiming that last month's abrupt mass layoffs disproportionately affected female employees.

  • Oil falls on weakening demand, shrugs off Keystone closure

    Oil settled lower for a fifth straight session on Thursday as traders shrugged off the closure of a major Canada-to-U.S. crude pipeline, focusing instead on concerns that global economic slowdowns would slash fuel demand. Canada's TC Energy said it shut its 622,000 barrel-per-day Keystone pipeline, which is the primary line shipping heavy Canadian crude from Alberta to the U.S. Midwest and Gulf Coast, after a spill into a Kansas creek. Oil prices rose after the company announced the closure, but the rally dissipated as analysts noted that the U.S. Gulf is likely to have enough inventory to handle short-term outages.

  • An Obscure Bank Found Its Key to Success. Then FTX Collapsed

    (Bloomberg) -- Silvergate Capital Corp. was dealing with the same problem many small US banks face: How do you differentiate yourself when larger competitors do everything you do, only better?Most Read from BloombergCeline Dion Brings Attention to Stiff Person Syndrome: Here’s What It IsTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtWN

  • Blue Apron Lays Off 10% of Corporate Workforce

    Blue Apron Holdings said it would lay off about 10% of its corporate workforce and cut spending, as the meal-kit company seeks to streamline operations. The job cuts are expected to cost about $1.2 million in severance payments and other expenses, the company said, and are part of as much as $50 million worth of reductions Blue Apron said it can make in 2023. New York-based Blue Apron, one of the pioneers in the meal-kit sector, has struggled to increase sales and keep customers in recent years.