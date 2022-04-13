U.S. markets open in 16 minutes

E-Paper Display Market to Reach $9.5 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 17.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·5 min read

Technological advancements in e-paper screens and rise in application areas of large e-paper displays drive the growth of the global e-paper display market.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "E-Paper Display Market by Product (Auxiliary Display, Electronic Shelf Labels, E-Readers, Others), by Application (Consumer and Wearable Electronics, Institutional, Media and Entertainment, Retail, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030." According to the report, the global e-paper display industry generated $1.6 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $9.5 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 17.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Allied_Market_Research_Logo
Allied_Market_Research_Logo

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Technological advancements in e-paper screens, favorable environmental impact due to lesser energy consumption as compared to other display technologies, and rise in application areas of large e-paper displays drive the growth of the global e-paper display market. However, lack of awareness, low refresh rate, and absence of wide color pallets restrain the market growth. On the other hand, rise in participation by key players and the growth of the retail automation industry create new opportunities in the coming years.

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1904

Covid-19 Scenario

  • Production facilities in the electronics and semiconductors sector have been closed down due to lockdown measures, unavailability of workforce, and disruptions in the supply chain across the globe. This affected the production volumes of e-paper displays during the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • Market players have been reassessing their strategies to maintain continuity of operations and adopting various quick response strategies to regulate the supply chain. Owing to the ban on export activities in China, there has been a major impact on manufacturing operations.

  • The demand from end user sectors such as retail and media decreased significantly due to stoppage of daily operations during the lockdown. However, the demand is expected to recover post-lockdown.

The E-readers Segment to Continue its Leadership Status During the Forecast Period

Based on product, the e-readers segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global e-paper display market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. This is attributed to low power consumption, high compatibility with existing devices, and integration with flexible electronics along with wide adoption of e-readers in established as well as developing economies. However, the auxiliary display segment is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 21.2% from 2021 to 2030.

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1904

The Media and Entertainment Segment to Maintain its Dominance During the Forecast Period

Based on application, the media and entertainment segment held the largest market share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global e-paper display market, and is projected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is attributed to usage in displays for putting ads, posters, and hoardings to create a visual impact on consumers and the addition of multi-colored e-ink products. However, the retail segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 20.4% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in technological implementation, usage to showcase products for inventory management, and ability to show dynamic pricing.

North America to Maintain its Lead Position by 2030

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the global e-paper display market, and is projected to maintain its lead position by 2030. This is attributed to the fastest adoption of technologies in the region and surge in application of electronic paper display products. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period, owing to presence of ample growth opportunities in terms of technology adoption and increase in investment prospects in the region.

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1904?reqfor=covid

Leading Market Players

  • Liquavista B.V. (Amazon)

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Cambrios Technologies Corporation

  • CLEARink Displays, Inc.

  • E Ink Corporation

  • Guangzhou OED Technology Inc.

  • GDS Holding S.r.l.

  • Plastic Logic

  • LG Electronics Inc.

  • Pervasive Displays Inc.

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying:
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports:

Outdoor LED Display Market is Projected to Reach $14,522.40 Million by 2030

U.S. Large Screen Display Market is Projected to Reach $8.45 Billion by 2030

Mini LED Display Market is Expected to Reach $1.90 Billion by 2027

Screenless Display Market is Projected to Reach $14.9 Billion by 2030

Wireless Display Market Size is Expected to Reach $9.71 Billion by 2030

Smartwatch Display Panel Market is Projected to Reach $4.06 Billion by 2030

Wearable Electronics Market is Projected to Reach $459.58 Billion by 2030

Pre-Book Now With 10% Discount:

Display Material Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

Display Panel Market- Opportunities and Forecasts, 2022-2029

Seven Segment Display Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on LinkedIn and Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/e-paper-display-market-to-reach-9-5-bn-globally-by-2030-at-17-3-cagr-allied-market-research-301524662.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

