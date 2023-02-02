U.S. markets open in 8 hours 55 minutes

E-Prescribing Market Is Expected To Reach at USD 2.89 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR Of 26.8% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
·9 min read
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, North America is where e-prescribing is used the most. In 2022, about 44% of the world's income came from North America.

Farmington, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global E-Prescribing Market Size Was Estimated At USD 2.89 Billion In 2022 And It Is Anticipated To Witness A CAGR Of 26.8% During The Forecast Period. People are using electronic prescribing for controlled substances (EPSC) more, and the government is making rules that will help the market grow. In October 2018, Congress passed H.R. 6, the SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Act. This law says that by January 1, 2021, all controlled drugs that Medicare Part D covers must be prescribed electronically. People are also becoming more worried about patient safety, which is also expected to make the market grow. During the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals and other healthcare facilities had to change how they did things to help stop the spread of infection among the general public and healthcare workers. E-prescribing solutions became more popular because they made it easier for people to get their prescription drugs and made things easier for patients. Despite the pandemic, the market grew a lot during that time. For example, in 2020, more than 1 million prescribers used e-Prescriptions through Surescripts.

Request Sample Copy of Report “E-Prescribing  Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2022 to 2030”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Recent Developments:

  • In April 2020, DrFirst (US) partnered with ID.me (US) to help users of the company’s e-prescribe app to verify their identities within a few minutes. This is expected to speed up the process for clinicians to prescribe drugs.

  • In July 2019, NextGen Healthcare(US) announced its partnership with Optimize Rx (US) to provide real-time access to critical financial information, allowing providers to help patients choose appropriate medication plans, as per their cover and budgets. This tool has been integrated with the company’s ehr workflow.

Segment Analysis:

Product Insights

In 2022, the solutions segment was at the top of the market and made the most money all over the world. They have a big share of the market because their software is expensive and they are becoming more popular. There are also integrated solutions and solutions that work on their own within this segment. Integrated software is a group of two or more pieces of software that are made to work together on similar programmes. Standalone software is made to do one thing, like write a prescription for medicine for a patient.

Delivery Mode Insights

The market is split into two groups: web/cloud-based and on-premise. In 2022, the largest share of the market was in the web/cloud-based segment. One reason why cloud systems are becoming more popular is that they are cheaper than on-premise systems. Small clinics, doctor's offices, and independent practitioners who can't afford the high start-up costs of on-premise systems should use a cloud platform. It's also a good choice for small hospitals that don't have the money to buy expensive on-site systems. Cerner, Athenahealth, Allscripts, and eClinicalWorks are all health IT companies that offer cloud-based solutions to their users.

End-use Insights

The market is divided into hospitals, doctors' offices, and pharmacies, depending on where the drugs will be used. In 2022, hospitals made up more than 35% of the market. More and more people are using these facilities, which can explain the growth. E-prescription solutions are also less expensive to set up in hospitals than in pharmacies and doctors' offices, which also helps the market grow.

Usage Methods Insights

Based on how they are used, the market is divided into handheld devices and computer-based devices. In 2022, handhelds made up the biggest part of the world market. Prescribers can use handheld devices like PDAs, tablet computers, and smartphones to get clinical decision support information like a formulary, a patient's medication history, and other eligibility criteria for making treatment decisions.

Substances Insights

Based on what they are, the market is divided into controlled substances and non-controlled substances. In 2022, the market share for controlled substances was the largest. A controlled substance is a prescription drug that can be abused or could lead to drug dependence. EPCS technology can help stop people from abusing prescription drugs, which is becoming more and more common.

Specialties Insights

The different groups in the market include oncology, sports medicine, neurology, cardiology, and other specialties. In 2022, the sports medicine segment made up more than 20% of the market. Sports medicine is a field of medicine that focuses on preventing, diagnosing, and treating injuries that happen because of exercise. Most sports medicine teams have doctors, pharmacists, athletic trainers, physical therapists, and nurses on them.

Regional Outlook:

North America is where e-prescribing is used the most. In 2022, about 44% of the world's income came from North America. The main thing that has helped this area grow is the number of government programmes and incentives. Europe is the second largest market for e-prescription software. This is because there are strict rules in place in Europe to keep doctors from making mistakes. Also, EU projects are likely to lead to economic growth in the area.

Many countries don't accept e-prescriptions from other countries, but in 2019, the EU put out a circular saying that an e-prescription from a doctor in one EU country can be used at a pharmacy in another EU country. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the most, by about 30%, during the time frame of the forecast. This growth is happening because more people are using technology and more money is being made in the area.

Buy this Premium Research Report@
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/248465/?Mode=PM

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Growth Rate

CAGR of 26.8% from 2023 to 2030.

Revenue Forecast by 2022

USD 2.89 Billion

By Product

Solutions, Services, Others, Others

By Specialties

Oncology, Sports Medicine, Neurology, Cardiology, Others

By Substances

Controlled Substances, Non-controlled Substances, Others

By End-use

Hospital, Office-based Physicians, Pharmacy, Others

By Usage Methods

Handheld, Computer Based Devices, Others

By Companies 

Cerner Corporation (Oracle), Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Epic Systems Corporation, DrFirst, Athenahealth, NXGN Management, LLC, McKesson Corporation, Surescripts, Change Healthcare, Practice Fusion, Inc., Networking Technology, Inc.

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Base Year

2022

Historical Year

2017 to 2022

Forecast Year

2023 to 2030

Market Trends:

More and more people are using automation and smart manufacturing technologies in the market. Almost all of the top players are trying to automate their forging lines to make them safer, more productive, and more efficient. For example, in September 2021, ThyssenKrupp AG started up one of the world's most advanced forging lines. The company set up its advanced forging line in the city of Homburg/Saarland. About USD 85 million were put into the company's new facility for making parts for truck chassis.

Market Driving Factors:

People are more likely to buy cars because of the pandemic, which is making more people worry about their health and making cities more crowded. So, more people are likely to choose private transportation to avoid talking to people they don't need to. This is expected to boost auto sales and increase the need for forged parts and components. Over the past 10 years, urbanisation has been most noticeable in places like Asia and Oceania that are still developing. Also, the UN Department of Economics and Social Affairs says that by 2050, cities will be home to almost 68% of the world's population.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:
Cerner Corporation (Oracle), Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Epic Systems Corporation, DrFirst, Athenahealth, NXGN Management, LLC, McKesson Corporation, Surescripts, Change Healthcare, Practice Fusion, Inc., Networking Technology, Inc., and others.

By Product

  • Solutions

  • Integrated Solutions

  • Standalone Solutions

  • Services

  • Support

  • Implementation

  • Training

  • Network

  • Other

By End-use

  • Hospital

  • Office-based Physicians

  • Pharmacy

  • Others

By Substances

  • Controlled Substances

  • Non-controlled Substances

  • Others

By Specialties

  • Oncology

  • Sports Medicine

  • Neurology

  • Cardiology

  • Others

By Usage Methods

  • Hospital

  • Office-based Physicians

  • Pharmacy

  • Other

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

  • Fuel Cell Powertrain Market - The Global Fuel Cell Powertrain Market Size Was Valued At USD 144 Million In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 235.8 Million In 2022 To USD 12,530.3 Million By 2029, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 89.3% During The Forecast Period. Asia Pacific was the biggest part of this market in 2021, and the fastest CAGR suggests that it will stay the biggest part throughout the forecast period.

  • Two Wheeler Lighting Market - The Global Two Wheeler Lighting Market Is Expected To Exhibit 3.0% CAGR. It Is Projected To Value Above US$ 400 Million By The End Of 2022. Market size and forecast estimates for the five key regions of North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), and South America from 2020 to 2028.

  • Electric Vehicle Market - The Global Electric Vehicle Market Was Estimated At USD 170 Billion In 2022 And Is Expected To Reach Over USD 1103.17 Billion By 2030, Poised To Grow At A CAGR Of 23.1% During The Forecast Period 2023 To 2030. Asia-Pacific was the biggest market for electric cars worldwide in 2021, and it is expected to be the most profitable region for the rest of the forecast period.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:
Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:
Anna B. | Head Of Sales
Contrive Datum Insights
Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078
Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com

Website:
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com
Contrive Datum Insights Press Releases
Latest Contrive Datum Insights Latest Reports


