E-prescribing Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Cerner Corporation, GE Healthcare, McKesson Corporation, NextGen Healthcare and eClinicalWorks

·4 min read
Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, E-prescribing Market by Component (Software, Services), by Mode of Delivery (On-Cloud Based Delivery, On-Premises Based Delivery), and by End-user (Hospitals, Clinics, Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the E-Prescribing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.9% from 2021 to reach US$ 10.32 billion by 2030.

E-prescribing, often known as electronic prescribing, is a branch of e-health that deals with creating and distributing prescriptions via telecommunication services to the patient and pharmacies. Electronic prescriptions use automated, cutting-edge technology to replace pen and paper. Clinical decision-support tools improve patient safety by alerting physicians to potentially harmful drug interactions and allergies. Additionally, prescribers can save costs by choosing the least expensive course of action after getting formulary information from a patient's insurance at the moment of care. E-prescribing not only makes the process of distributing medications more efficient. E-prescribing, to put it simply, decreases costs while also improving quality.

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/e-prescribing-market/7883

Market Drivers

The rise in the geriatric population, increased chronic illness prevalence, and rising modernization are all contributing factors to the increasing need for e-prescribing services. Rapid technological, telecommunications, and cloud-technology innovation also help to fuel the growth of the worldwide E-prescribing industry. Additionally, growing government funding, and programs, the increase in the use of EHRs (electronic health records), increased emphasis on reducing medical errors, and growth in telemedicine and telehealth usage also contribute to the market growth. The global e-prescribing market has been analyzed from four perspectives: component, mode of delivery, end-user, and region.

Excerpts from ‘By Component Segmentation’

The component in the e-prescribing market has been segmented into:

  • Software

  • Services

The highest revenue share belonged to the services segment. Numerous factors, including the growing acceptance of e-prescribing, which has increased demand for education and training services, stringent regulations that have increased the use of implementation services for the validation and verification of hardware and software, and the necessity for ongoing support and maintenance, have contributed to the growth of this market. At the same time, the software is growing at a noticeable increase. It is expected to show an increment in growth during the projected period.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

The e-prescribing market has been segmented into:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Rest of the World

North America currently holds the most significant revenue share in the global e-prescribing market. It is anticipated to keep this position throughout the forecast period. The massive patient base, high frequency of chronic illnesses, growth in the aged population, and increased healthcare expenditure can all be linked to the market expansion in this area. In addition, there has been quick uptake of cutting-edge technology, a rise in government programs and financing, and infrastructure for healthcare development. In terms of revenue share, Europe is in second place. The market expansion in Europe can be ascribed to rising e-prescribing awareness and ongoing technological progress.

While the Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region because of various factors, including the expanding use of cutting-edge technology, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and rising healthcare costs. Increasing public awareness and expanding government efforts also contribute to market expansion.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/before-buying/e-prescribing-market/7883

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some prominent players operating in the e-prescribing market are

  • Cerner Corporation

  • Practice Fusion Inc.

  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

  • Epic Systems Corporation

  • Athenahealth Inc.

  • eClinicalWorks

  • Medical Information Technology Inc.

  • GE Healthcare

  • McKesson Corporation

  • DrFirst Inc.

  • Henry Schein Inc.

  • Networking Technology Inc. (RXNT)

  • Surescripts-RxHub LLC

  • NextGen Healthcare

Table of Content

  1. INTRODUCTION

    1. Market Ecosystem

    2. Timeline Under Consideration

      1. Historical Years – 2020

      2. Base Year – 2021

      3. Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030

    3. Currency Used in the Report

  2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 

    1. Research Approach

    2. Data Collection Methodology

    3. Data Sources

      1. Secondary Sources

      2. Primary Sources

    4. Market Estimation Approach

      1. Bottom Up

      2. Top Down

    5. Market Forecasting Model

    6. Limitations and Assumptions       

  3. PREMIUM INSIGHTS

    1. Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective)

    2. Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)

  4. MARKET DYNAMICS

    1. Drivers

    2. Restraints

    3. Opportunities

  5. GLOBAL E-PRESCRIBING MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY COMPONENT

    1. Software

    2. Services

  6. GLOBAL E-PRESCRIBING MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY MODE OF DELIVERY

    1. On-cloud Based Delivery

    2. On-premise Based Delivery

  7. GLOBAL E-PRESCRIBING MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END-USER

    1. Hospitals

    2. Clinics

    3. Pharmacies

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

  • Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

  • Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

  • Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

  • Granular insights at global/regional/country level

  • Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

  • Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

  • Winning imperatives

  • Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

  • Distributor Landscape Assessment

  • Pricing Intelligence

  • Customer Base Assessment

  • Investment & Initiatives Analysis

  • 'Business Profile' of Key Players

Directly Purchase Premium Copy of E-prescribing Market Growth Report (2022-2030) at: https://growthplusreports.com/checkout?_token=gAZFg9ezRxe24IYqJuNMUB82w4WrxPPsAXVMqLz2&report_id=7883&license=Single

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

CONTACT: Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com Phone no: +91 96545 76783 Web: https://growthplusreports.com/


