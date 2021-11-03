U.S. markets close in 4 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,623.98
    -6.67 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,976.35
    -76.28 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,654.40
    +4.80 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,391.55
    +29.70 (+1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.94
    -2.97 (-3.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.00
    -26.40 (-1.48%)
     

  • Silver

    23.20
    -0.31 (-1.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1583
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5680
    +0.0190 (+1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3657
    +0.0038 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0440
    +0.1020 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,057.54
    -1,622.56 (-2.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,528.27
    -25.20 (-1.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,238.70
    -36.11 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

E-scooter company Neuron trials 1,500 scooters that can detect and correct unsafe riding

Rebecca Bellan
·4 min read

Singapore-based Neuron Mobility, an e-scooter-sharing company, is updating its N3 scooters with a new operating system and additional on-board sensors that will help it detect and correct dangerous or inconsiderate riding behavior. The company will be trialing about 1,500 upgraded scooters in Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom over the next six months.

Neuron's new scooters will rely on high-accuracy location technology and rapid geo-fence detection in order to correct or warn users of unsafe behaviors, like aggressive swerving, skidding, curb jumping, tandem riding and sidewalk riding. The new sensors and IoT layer allow the scooter to speak to the rider in many different languages and guide them toward correcting their own behavior, or it might give riders a safety evaluation after a ride and send educational materials on how to ride safely via email. In extreme circumstances, the scooter will be able to simply slow riders to a stop, combined with an audio message like: "You are leaving the service area, head back or power will be cut off."

In the long-term, all riders will get an individual safety rating, which Neuron hopes will incentivize good behavior, target certain riders for safety training and ban repeat offenders.

"But what is the actual impact of this technology layer in a real-world setting, in the hands of real users?" Zachary Wang, CEO of Neuron, told TechCrunch. "That is the key focus of the trial. We want to study across thousands of scooters and different geographical areas, working with different city councils to really understand where do we want to draw the line? How should we implement this technology in a way that best suits the needs of cities?"

Neuron is the latest e-scooter operator to implement this type of rider assistance system. Bird recently launched its new location-based sidewalk riding detection technology in hundreds of scooters in Milwaukee and San Diego. Over the summer, Superpedestrian acquired Navmatic so it could implement the company's high-accuracy positioning software in order to detect dangerous riding behavior and stop it in real time.

Companies like Spin, Voi and Helbiz are also trialing scooter advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), but their systems use cameras attached to the vehicles, along with other sensors, to come to similar conclusions about a rider's behavior or parking.

While Neuron is, admittedly, a little late to the party, it is probably the only company publicly introducing this kind of tech that has developed it purely in-house. Bird's location accuracy is made possible through a partnership with u-blox, a Swiss company that produces wireless semiconductors and high-precision positioning modules; Spin and Helbiz are working with Drover AI, and Voi with Luna, on their respective computer vision modules.

For accurate location tracking, Neuron is implementing a multi-constellation, multi-band global navigation satellite system (GNSS), which uses radio from satellites to provide highly precise geo-spatial positioning. New accelerometers and six-axis gyroscope sensors help detect how fast the vehicle is traveling, what the acceleration is like, what angles the vehicle is turning on and whether or not it's going up or down a slope -- all of which help the vehicle determine if the rider is driving aggressively, as well as work in tandem with the positioning software to get an even more accurate location.

The rapid geo-fence detection takes in all of this data and processes it locally and quickly using edge computing, rather than cloud computing, which Neuron says results in 10 centimeter-level accuracy.

"We've been working over the past 12 months to bundle all this technology together, because to make one work, we need a lot of additional sensors, and we need to be able to know the position before we can process the information locally," said Wang.

While all of Neuron's new technological capabilities are present at the same time on each scooter, not all features will be tested simultaneously. For example, in cities like Ottawa, e-scooters are only allowed to ride on the road or bike paths, so it's the sidewalk detection technology that will be featured heavily there. Meanwhile in Australia, riders must ride on the sidewalk, so Neuron will trial its high-accuracy location technology as it relates to designated parking locations, according to the company.

Neuron is currently present in 23 markets throughout Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the U.K. and Korea. The trial will be taking place in Ottawa in Canada, Brisbane and Darwin in Australia, and Slough in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

  • Merge raises $15M Series A for its B2B integrations platform

    Merge, an integrations platform that focuses on B2B use cases, today announced that it has raised a $15 million Series A funding round led by Addition, with participation from existing investor NEA, which led the company's $4.5 million seed round, and a number of angel investors. Merge co-founders Shensi Ding and Gil Feig told me that when the company announced its seed funding, there were about 100 companies on its platform. As is often the case with seed-stage startups, Merge spent a lot of the last few months building the right tools for these larger customers, including single-tenant hosting for those enterprises that need those kinds of assurances.

  • Eternals' gay kiss makes it first Marvel film to receive M18 rating in Singapore

    It's the first movie from the ultra-popular superhero franchise to not receive a PG or PG13 rating.

  • Ford electrified a classic F-100 truck to showcase its EV motor kit

    Ford has introduced an electrified version of its classic F-100 truck to sell you on its aftermarket EV motor kit.

  • Microsoft teases its metaverse with new updates to Xbox and Teams

    New Teams update would provide users personalised digital avatars and immersive spaces where they can meet

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: Demand Grows For Next-Gen Security

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Tencent Unveils First Chips in Push Beyond Online Content

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. has unveiled its first chips, showcasing a yearlong foray into silicon design as the Chinese tech giant seeks to grow beyond digital entertainment.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Results on Key Ballot Initiatives, From

  • 7 Robotics Stocks to Buy to Ride the Automation Wave

    The novel coronavirus has become more than just a health emergency. The resulting economic shock from the pandemic has caused whole industries to have to rethink their future. Is there a bright future for large office buildings or movie theaters? It’s less certain now. The uncertainty has also spread to factories. The pandemic unleashed an historic wave of logistics problems and supply chain disruptions, causing massive shortages. This puts robotics stocks in play as manufacturers grasp at any s

  • Apple's Bottom Line Boosted by Strong Growth in This Massive Smartphone Market

    Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter earnings may not have wowed Wall Street -- a supply chain crunch put the brakes on the tech giant's sales growth -- but there was a lot to like in the company's stellar report. Apple recorded sharp jumps in revenue and earnings. The global chip shortage and COVID-19-driven manufacturing restrictions kept Apple from delivering stronger numbers, but they couldn't prevent the company from registering terrific growth in the world's second-largest smartphone market: India.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch Span Chips, Software, Internet Plays

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • VMware’s Solo Act Should Sing

    Completion of its spinoff from Dell should help the software maker shed its conglomerate discount.

  • Microsoft announces new tools to modernize supply chain and manufacturing

    The pandemic has wreaked havoc on the world's supply chains for a number of reasons -- from a lack of raw material to labor shortages -- but whatever the reason, the problems are persisting, and Microsoft has decided to bring to bear its considerable resources on modernizing supply chain and manufacturing. To help address these issues, the company is announcing a new manufacturing solution called the Microsoft Cloud for Manufacturing, along with Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Insights, a tool designed to give customers more visibility into what's happening along their supply chain routes and intelligence to deal with issues as they arise.

  • Riot Blockchain Raises Hashrate Guidance by 11.7% for 2022

    The miner continues to hold onto its mined bitcoin and expects to increase its hashrate to 8.6 EH/s next year.

  • Got $5,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold For the Long Term

    $5,000 might not seem like much in the tech sector, where stocks often cost hundreds or thousands of dollars per share. However, the best tech stocks can still transform a modest investment into a small fortune.

  • Nintendo Shares Lose After Cutting Switch Console Production Target By 20%

    Nintendo Co Ltd (OTC: NTDOF) (OTC: NTDOY) will produce about 24 million units of its popular Switch game console in the fiscal year through March, 20% below an original plan Nikkei Asia reports. The production was affected by the crisis of semiconductors and other electronic parts amid solid demand for Switch, including for its latest version released on October 8. Nintendo initially aimed to produce 30 million Switch units to tap the pandemic triggered budding demand for computer games. The eme

  • BlackBerry and Okta Partner to Deliver Seamless Identity and Access Capabilities

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced today a technology integration between Okta, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OKTA) Identity Cloud and BlackBerry Spark® unified endpoint management (UEM).

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy Ahead Of Holiday Shopping Season?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now?

  • Microsoft rolls out new tech to connect its cloud to rivals

    Microsoft Corp on Tuesday announced a new round of technologies aimed at making its cloud computing services work in data centers it does not own - including the cloud data centers of its rivals. The strategy, Microsoft executives and analysts say, has been key to the company's rise in the cloud computing infrastructure market, which research firm Gartner estimates hit $64.3 billion and where Microsoft is second only to market leader Amazon.com's Amazon Web Services. Microsoft last week said revenue from Azure, its flagship cloud offering, grew 48%, results that helped it overtake Apple Inc as the world's most valuable publicly traded company.

  • Why Shares of Microsoft Climbed by 17.6% in October

    The technology giant's business is firing on all cylinders as it spends to improve its platform and beef up its security solutions division.

  • T-Mobile's revenue, customer growth fall short of Wall Street estimates

    T-Mobile has a head start on other mobile carriers when it comes to mid-band 5G coverage. But the gap is shrinking.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – November 2nd, 2021

    After a mixed day for the majors on Monday, avoiding Monday’s lows will be key to support a bullish day ahead.