U.S. markets close in 6 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,654.98
    -13.99 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,698.08
    +47.13 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,300.08
    -113.21 (-0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,160.56
    -19.94 (-0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.40
    -0.89 (-1.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.70
    -18.60 (-1.04%)
     

  • Silver

    21.73
    -0.60 (-2.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1305
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4510
    +0.0270 (+1.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3239
    +0.0024 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6900
    +0.1100 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,182.37
    -722.93 (-1.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,195.23
    +11.12 (+0.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,228.62
    -2.82 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,432.64
    -207.85 (-0.73%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Investment Strategy: The Year Ahead'

Argus will discuss their 2022 forecasts on Tuesday, 12/14 at 2PM ET as the pandemic continues to challenge the markets.

E-scooter company Tier acquires Wind Mobility's Italian subsidiary

Rebecca Bellan
·2 min read

Tier, a Berlin-based e-scooter company that's quickly expanding throughout Europe, has acquired Vento Mobility, the Italian subsidiary of Wind Mobility. The companies are not sharing the terms of the deal, but it will mark Tier's entry into the Italian market.

Just last month, Tier also acquired Nextbike, a German bike-sharing platform, a move to both become multi-modal and further consolidate its micromobility empire. Since its founding, Tier has also acquired Makery, a provider of digital services like product strategy, design and management, engineering, testing and quality, training and support, and staff augmentation, as well as Pushme, a battery swapping company.

On the Wind side of things, the company also recently sold off its Israeli operations to Yandex, the Russian tech giant, so it's possible Wind is succumbing piece by piece to the inevitable industry consolidation. The company has raised a total of $72 million; its last funding round was a Series A back in 2019. Tier, for comparison, raised $200 million as only part of its Series D round in October, bringing its total funding up to around $647 million.

Wind did not respond to TechCrunch's inquiry for more information about its strategy moving forward.

As of Tuesday, the first Tier e-scooters will be available on the streets of Bari and Palermo, with other Italian cities to follow in the coming days and weeks, according to the company. Tier is already present in 165 cities in 18 countries, offering its scooters that include an integrated helmet, turn signals on the handlebar and rear wing, and triple brakes with a large front wheel.

Wind's Italian fleet had 4,500 e-scooters across 11 towns and cities in Italy. Tier did not respond to requests for more information about what would be done with those scooters, or if Tier would inherit all, or just some key members, of Wind's Italian staff.

Recommended Stories

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Rise as Treasury Yields Decline

    The dollar moved higher which capped gains in silver prices

  • Where gas prices are headed in 2022, according to leading forecast models

    While U.S. government forecasts predict both oil and gas prices will see a decline in 2022, many private sector forecasts show the opposite occurring.

  • Amazon seller: AWS outage led to 'huge backups' for orders

    Joe Stefani, President of Amazon e-commerce shop Desert Cactus, joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the recent Amazon Web Services outages and how that affected his business.

  • West Coast export terminal halted, Colorado natural gas group backs other projects

    A liquified natural gas terminal export project was hoped to give Rockies' vast natural gas reserves an export outlet to Asia.

  • Elon Musk on electric vehicle competition: ‘I’m confident in the future of Tesla’

    Yahoo Finance’s Zack Guzman discusses Time selecting Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk as their 'Person of the Year' and how Tesla is changing the auto industry.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is perhaps the best-known value investor of all time. As a result, most of Berkshire's top holdings over the past several decades have been well-established companies that offer top-notch shareholder rewards (share repurchases and dividends). Dividends have been particularly important to Berkshire's and Buffett's outstanding gains over the years, as dividends can be used to generate compounding returns when they are reinvested. Which Warren Buffett dividend stock picks are the most appealing buys right now?

  • Saudi Oil Minister Says Global Production Could Plunge 30% This Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia said global oil production could drop 30% by the end of the decade due to falling investment in fossil fuels.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be Fatal“We’re heading toward a phase that could be dangerous if there’s not enough spending on energy,” Oil Mini

  • Harley-Davidson stock rises on plans to take electric motorcycle business LiveWire public

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down Harley-Davidson's positive performance upon announcing its intentions to bring their EV motorcycle business LiveWire public through a SPAC deal.

  • Toyota to Plow $35 Billion Into Accelerating Electric Car Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. wants the world to know it’s serious about competing in the market for battery-based electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalThe world’s biggest carmaker is planning to invest 4 trillion yen ($35.2 billion) to supercharge its EV p

  • Oil edges up towards $75, Omicron concerns dominate

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices edged higher towards $75 a barrel on Tuesday after the International Energy Agency (IEA) said that the new Omicron coronavirus variant was set to dent the global demand recovery. Brent crude oil futures rose 27 cents, or 0.36%, to $74.66 a barrel by 1231 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 23 cents, or 0.32%, to $71.52. Governments around the world, including most recently Britain and Norway, have tightened restrictions to stop the spread of the Omicron variant.

  • Is Exxon Stock A Buy As Oil Prices Continue To Climb As The Market Reevaluates Omicron?

    Exxon Mobil is closely tied to oil prices which have bounced around as the market reevaluates the impact of omicron. Is XOM stock a buy?

  • Enphase Energy Is Appealing

    Favorable macroeconomic developments will help the company

  • EU Gas Extends Rally as Crunch Risks Spilling Into Next Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalEuropean natural gas surged again after closing at a record high on Monday as uncertainty over Russian supplies threatened to extend the energy crunch into next winter. A geopolitical crisis is brewing as Russia builds troops a

  • Oil dips after IEA says omicron will slow recovery in demand

    Oil futures trade higher, but remain off earlier highs, after the International Energy Agency says the omicron variant of the coronavirus will slow a recovery in demand for crude.

  • Mattel Will Look Better Under the Tree Than in Your Portfolio

    Prices have crossed above and below the 50-day moving average line several times in the past nine months or so. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows some strength from early October, but it has not strengthened enough to foreshadow a stronger price pattern.

  • Peru's poor Andean hamlets, backed by state, unleash anger at mines

    Gabino Leon is angry, and he is not alone. The farmer in Peru's southern Apurimac region watches each day as hundreds of trucks carrying copper roar past his adobe home, kicking up dust on a potholed dirt road that has become a lightning rod for protests hitting the world's no. 2 producer of the metal. Leon's rage - echoed in hundreds of small hamlets around the South American nation, Reuters reporting shows - is because, he says, he sees little benefit from that mineral wealth on his doorstep and blames mining for damaging his livelihood as a subsistence farmer. "All the wealth of Apurimac goes before our eyes," Leon told Reuters at his home, some 20 kilometers (12 miles) from MMG's Las Bambas mine, which started production in 2016 and supplies some 2% of the world's copper.

  • Rivian stock rises after the electric automaker wins MotorTrend's truck of the year award

    Yahoo Finance Live hosts Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the uptick in Rivian's stock following MotorTrend's giving the EV developer the Truck of the Year award.

  • U.S. Expects Permian Oil Output to Rise to Record in December

    (Bloomberg) -- Crude production in the Permian Basin is expected to surpass a pre-pandemic high this month as a rebound in the U.S. shale industry fuels activity in its most prolific patch. Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalSupplies from the Basin, which straddles West Texas

  • Asia’s Big Winter Power Switch Averted as Inventories Expand

    (Bloomberg) -- Weeks of anxiety around a power squeeze in Asia this winter have been offset by mild weather and the restocking of coal and natural gas inventories, providing some respite ahead of the colder months.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalAsia had been grappling with

  • Green new era dawns for crypto with global mining shift

    Climate change is the issue of our time. From policymakers to the individual, every one of us has a responsibility to do our part to ensure that sustainability and green practices are implemented throughout society. Indeed, governments across the world, from the U.S. to China, are increasingly taking a proactive stance on climate change, with COP26, the recent 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, serving as a driving impetus toward the goals of the Paris Agreement in inspiring climate action. Corporations are also stepping forward to take greater responsibility, with many investors no longer considering financial performance alone a sufficient measure of success — ESG measures, i.e., negative externalities, are increasingly taken into account to determine the true value of business activity for society.