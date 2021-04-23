E-Scooter Market to grow by 2.13 mn units during 2020-2024 | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast 2024 | Technavio
NEW YORK, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has been monitoring the e-scooter market and it is poised to grow by 2.13 million units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions:
What are the major trends in the market?
The development of high-performance e-scooters is the major trend in the market.
At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market will accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.
Who are the top players in the market?
Electrotherm Ltd., Greaves Cotton Ltd., Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Niu Technologies, SONGUO MOTORS Co. Ltd., Yadea Group Holdings Ltd., Z Electric Vehicle Corp., and Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd. are the major players in the market.
What is the key market driver?
Increased traffic congestion is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.
How big is the APAC market?
The APAC region will contribute to 91% of the market growth.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Electrotherm Ltd., Greaves Cotton Ltd., Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Niu Technologies, SONGUO MOTORS Co. Ltd., Yadea Group Holdings Ltd., Z Electric Vehicle Corp., and Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The increased traffic congestion will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this e-scooter market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
E-Scooter Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
E-Scooter Market is segmented as below:
Battery Type
Geographic Landscape
E-Scooter Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The e-scooter market report covers the following areas:
E-Scooter Market Size
E-Scooter Market Trends
E-Scooter Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the development of high-performance e-scooters as one of the prime reasons driving the E-scooter market growth during the next few years.
E-Scooter Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist e-scooter market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the e-scooter market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the e-scooter market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of e-scooter market vendors
Table of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
2.1 Preface
2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2019
Market outlook
Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY BATTERY TYPE
Market segmentation by battery type
Comparison by battery type
Sealed lead-acid batteries - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Lithium-ion batteries - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by battery type
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
Development of high-performance e-scooters
Connected e-scooters
Established two-wheeler OEMs venturing into global e
Electric two-wheeler market
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
Electrotherm Ltd.
Greaves Cotton Ltd.
Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd.
Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
Niu Technologies
SONGUO MOTORS Co. Ltd.
Yadea Group Holdings Ltd.
Z Electric Vehicle Corp.
Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd.
PART 14: APPENDIX
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
